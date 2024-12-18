Bad movies are everywhere, but it's rare to see its directors, cast, or crew publicly voice just how much they hate the very things they worked on. Most of the time, people will defend a project they invested precious time and money on, trying to get their investment back. However, some directors understand that, sometimes, a finished product doesn't reflect their work and lacks quality.

Many directors who have disowned their movies were either unhappy with the direction that post-production took or had conflicts with the studios during filming. To them, the final product isn't the real deal, not what they had imagined, nor is it worth taking space in the credits for their life's work. Interestingly enough, directors who disown their movies are credited in the final product as 'Alan Smithee' to avoid their name being put on the project. These movies were so infamously terrible that their directors chose to reject them, cementing their place in infamy as the unclaimed children of some of the industry's best.

10 'Justice League' (2017)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Maybe the best-known recent example of a disowned movie is 2017's Justice League, a movie which was so disliked by literally everyone that Zack Snyder chose to release a longer cut of the movie in 2021. However, the problem around the Justice League isn't as simple as "Snyder hated it, disowned it, and made a new cut." He actually had to leave production during filming because of a personal tragedy, and Joss Whedon took the director's baton to finish the movie.

Putting another person in the middle of a half-finished project and expecting them to make the same quality movie as planned is, to say the least, ridiculous. Whedon did his thing, but it wasn't what Snyder wanted out of the movie. Just before releasing Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, with a runtime of four hours and two minutes, he stated he hoped he could "wipe the first version out of existence" with this extended cut. For anyone unfamiliar, Justice League follows the joining of DC's biggest heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg — in defeating a global threat.

9 'Catchfire' (1990)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper hasn't directed many movies during his illustrious and long career, but one that he did felt so out of place that he immediately disowned it. Having made ten movies as a director, Easy Rider is surely the most famous and beloved and even became culturally and historically significant. However, Hopper's 1990 movie Catchfire is neither. He hated the final version so much that the theatrical run credited director Alan Smithee instead of Hopper.

Catchfire stars some heavyweight actors, including Hopper as the male lead. The story follows Anne (Jodie Foster), a woman who ends up under witness protection to get away from the Mafia boss Lino Avoca (Vincent Price) after accidentally witnessing a murder by his goons. Avoca sends his hitman Milo (Hopper) to find Anne, but Milo becomes obsessed with her. Catchfire's original cut was about 180 minutes long, but the theatrical version was cut to 98, which Hopper disapproved of. He disowned the movie that, even as a director's cut, can't be saved from what it initially was — a disaster.

Catchfire Release Date April 3, 1990 Cast Dennis Hopper , Jodie Foster , Dean Stockwell , Vincent Price , John Turturro , Fred Ward , Julie Adams , Tony Sirico , Charlie Sheen Catherine Keener , Sy Richardson , Frank Gio , Satya De La Manitou , Helena Kallianiotes , John Apicella , Katherine LaNasa , Anthony Pena , Sarina C. Grant , Tomás Goros , Lauren Lloyd , Michael Yama , Bob Dylan , Joe Pesci , Ted Markland , Toni Basil Runtime 98 minutes Writers Ann Louise Bardach Expand

8 'Hellboy' (2019)

Directed by Neil Marshall

After the success of Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy trilogy (which wasn't great but remains loved), the studios felt the story needed a refresher. Nobody really asked for it, but then, David Harbour was attached to play everyone's favorite red monster, and there was hope. Harbour's intimidating stature and demeanor were an excellent prerequisite for the character, but the script ended up lacking substance and style, and director Neil Marshall decided it was best to disown the movie overall.

2019's Hellboy follows the titular character fighting the evil sorceress Nimue, the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich). The movie has a lot of seemingly unconnected moments, with shallow performances from expected powerhouse actors. According to Neil Marshall, the movie didn't work because the script "was literally copying and pasting a comic to the screen, and the story beats." Adapting written material into a movie takes more effort than that, but Marshall, as much as he tried making Hellboy into a decent movie, realized it's best if he stayed away from it.

7 'Alien 3' (1992)

Directed by David Fincher