Visual effects are an important part of the film industry, and are instrumental in creating some of the greatest films of all-time. Although it is easy to criticize modern superhero films that put too much reliance on computer-generated imagery, the truth is that the best visual effects are those that the audience doesn't really pay attention to because they are so invested in the story. Classics like E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Ghostbusters, RoboCop, Titanic, and Inception would never have been possible if not for the hard work by visual effects artists.

Some films have both good and bad visual effects, as the use of some techniques may have aged better than others. This is specifically true within the science fiction genre, where technology is changing so rapidly that it is easy for visuals to look out of touch. Here are ten movies that have both good and bad visual effects.

10 ‘Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace’ (1999)

Directed by George Lucas

Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace was an absolutely game changer when it came to the use of CGI in film, as Ahmed Best’s Jar Jar Binks was the first fully realized computer generated character that interacted with live-action actors. As the film’s recently successful theatrical re-release seemed to indicate, the incredible lightsaber duel, podrace sequence, and chase underneath the city of Theed on Naboo are still just as exciting as they were in 1999.

Unfortunately, the lack of almost any practical effects means that Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace looks very stale, as the visuals look closer to a video game than anything else. It is particularly hard to be emotionally invested in the final battle between the Gungan and droid armies when there is no recognizable face or character to latch on to in the midst of the chaos.

9 ‘Gladiator’ (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Gladiator took home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, a somewhat rare honor for a film that was also awarded the Best Picture Oscar. Ridley Scott has proven ever since Alien and Blade Runner that he can combine practical and digital effects in a seamless manner, and Gladiator shows the merits of this approach in its iconic opening sequence in which Maximus (Russell Crowe) faces off with the Germanic tribes intending to invade the Roman Empire.

Gladiator also has some pretty dodgy blue screen effects that are fairly noticeable when Maximus fights the tiger in his early gladiatorial showcase, as its easy to see how the backgrounds were inserted. Additionally, the attempts to digitally insert images of Oliver Reed (who died amidst the film’s production) felt particularly distracting and entirely unconvincing, as it was evident that CGI was being used to cover up footage that had not been shot prior to his death.

8 ‘King Kong’ (2005)

Directed by Peter Jackson

King Kong managed to live up to the legacy of the 1933 film of the same name, which had proven to be groundbreaking with its stop motion effects. Peter Jackson’s reimagining of the classic adventure story succeeded through the use of motion capture effects so that Andy Serkis could add a real sense of emotion to Kong’s face; it became much easier to invest in Kong as a character thanks to Serkis’ performance.

The recreation of the other creatures in King Kong have not aged as well, as the digital effects used to create the dinosaurs that Kong fights on Skull Island somehow look worse than the ones used in Jurassic Park a decade prior. That being said, Jackson’s lovingly sincere approach to the series is still preferable to the absolute silliness used to reboot Kong in the new Monsterverse era of the franchise.

7 ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2007)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Spider-Man 3 was a divisive film that has somehow earned more fans over the years, as comic book lovers seemed to appreciate that Sam Raimi was able to take a unique take on the franchise’s ending, unlike the more studio-noted entries in The Amazing Spider-Man series and the Tom Holland entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are some stunningly beautiful moments in the film that stand out amidst the flaws, with Thomas Haden Church’s performance as the Sandman proving to be a case where visual effects enhanced the characterization.

Unfortunately, everything about Venom falls flat in Spider-Man 3, and it's really not Topher Grace’s fault at all. The effects used to show off Eddie Brock’s costume feel so overtly digital that it becomes challenging to comprehend how physics are supposed to work in this iteration of the series with Sony.

6 ‘Tron: Legacy’ (2010)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Tron: Legacy was a film that had a lot riding on it, as the original Tron had been a surprise cult favorite during an era where video games were rising in popularity. Tron: Legacy was one of the first films to use computer generated imagery to “de-age” actors to appear as younger versions of themselves; this works particularly well when an evil version of Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) is introduced within the digital Tron world.

The de-aging effects become far less believable in flashback scenes that feature a younger version of Kevin in the real world, as there is an obvious fakeness to Bridges’ likeness. The creepy “uncanny valley” approach works if it’s an evil clone in a game, but it doesn’t do the film any favors when it is being used to build an emotional relationship between Flynn and his son (Garrett Hedlund).

5 ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ (2012)

Directed by Peter Jackson

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey did a lot of things right in returning to Middle Earth, as familiar locations like The Shire and the Council of Elrond look just as crisp and beautiful as they did in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Any scene with Gollum is a treat, so seeing Serkis reprise his role for a scene with Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) served as a great homage to the source material, even if the rest of the film took some pretty major deviations.

Sadly, many of the trolls, orcs, and monsters in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey simply look way too cheesy, as they lack the intensity of the practical effects used in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It was evident that Jackson was rushed to turn the series into a trilogy, and did not have time to ensure that everything was high quality.

4 ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ (2016)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story may have been a complete mess behind the scenes, as Tony Gilroy was brought into save what was deemed to be an “unwatchable” mess, but it did end up being one of the most visually spectacular entries in the galaxy far, far away. The final battle to steal the plans to the Death Star is among the most exciting setpieces in the entire franchise, and even puts the iconic space battle from the end of Return of the Jedi to shame.

However, the use of digital effects to revitalize actors Carrie Fisher and Peter Cushing is downright creepy, as it is obvious that the real stars aren’t being used. Beyond the poor effects, using CGI to bring back a deceased actor sets a dangerous precedent that unfortunately has become a norm in the Star Wars franchise.

3 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017)

Directed by Bill Condon

Beauty and the Beast is among the most divisive films that Disney has ever released, as many viewers felt that the original 1991 animated classic was so perfect that no live-action remake could ever do it justice. While it certainly did not win any points for originality, Bill Condon’s 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast did create some stunning visuals in the way that the iconic castle was realized in live-action.

That being said, it is simply strange to see live-action versions of characters that worked better in animation, as Ian McKellen’s Cogsworth and Ewan McGregor’s Lumiere looked particularly strange. The success of Beauty and the Beast set another dangerous precedent for Disney, as the studio would continue churning out creepy “live-action” versions of animated classics like Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, Mulan, and Pinocchio that would never top the originals.

2 ‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Irishman was the most expensive and one of the most ambitious films of Martin Scorsese’s entire career, as Netflix bankrolled an epic crime saga that reflected on the ways in which mobsters age and grow to regret the mistakes they made as young men. The most intriguing aspect of the film was that Scorsese utilized CGi in order to allow Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci to play characters that aged over the course of several decades.

The use of de-aging effects in The Irishman is a bit of a mixed bag; while in general having the actual actors appear as their younger selves is a good idea, it becomes a little bit unconvincing when a clearly older De Niro is attempting to move like a younger man during some of the action sequences that take place in the past.

1 ‘Alien: Romulus’ (2024)

Directed by Fede Álvarez

Alien: Romulus continues the legacy of the Alien franchise with a strong mix of CGI and practical effects, as Fede Álvarez seemingly learned a lot of the tricks that Scott had perfected over the course of his work on the franchise. The film makes the smart choice to explore what the characters’ initial journey into space looks like in an immersive sequence that proves the merit of going to see a new Alien movie in a massive IMAX theater.

However, Alien: Romulus makes a major mistake in bringing back the likeness of Ian Holm to play a new android character, even though he passed away several years prior. Even ignoring the ethical ugliness of the situation, it seems strange to bring back Holm when the Alien franchise has actors like Lance Henriksen and Michael Fassbender who have already convincingly played android characters in previous installments.

