Sometimes, acting is a family affair. And where these discussions often center around famous parents and their children, let's not forget the phenomenon of famous siblings. In some childhoods, siblings fight for the limelight as they are determined to make their own path in life, without following in the footsteps of the other. At other times, some siblings embrace this connection and frequently hone their skills together.

Throughout the entire film industry, we see both kinds of dynamics. There are siblings like Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty who have never worked together. But then there are those like Marlon and Shawn Wayans who regularly collaborate. It's a matter of preference and fate, really. And yet, when siblings do appear in the same movie, sometimes these films strike hot. Indeed, these are the few that do.

10 'I Am Sam' (2001)

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning

Older Lucy (Dakota Fanning) swinging on a swing with Sam (Sean Penn) and Younger Lucy (Elle Fanning) also swinging on a swing with Sam.
Abandoned in her youth, Lucy (Dakota Fanning) is raised by her father, Sam (Sean Penn), and his supportive group of friends. But upon reaching the age of seven, her intellect begins to surpass that of her father's due to him being intellectually disabled. This warrants the concern of social workers, forcing Sam to fight for his daughter's custody.

Where this movie technically features the appearance of both Fanning sisters, the two never actually shared the screen together. Indeed, in this emotional flick, Dakota and Elle play the same character, just at different ages. As the older version of Lucy, Dakota takes on a more leading role, which is met with much praise as she ends up earning a SAG nomination - the youngest person to ever do so, at only 7-years-old. Recently, the Fanning sisters were expected to star alongside each other in the World War II drama, The Nightingale; however, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this project has been kept in limbo.

9 'Home Alone' (1990)

Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) pointing a toy gun towards the camera and Fuller (Kieran Culkin) smiling with a big grin
Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), an eight-year-old troublemaker, is accidentally left at home whilst his family leaves for a holiday in France. Where he initially finds excitement in his predicament, those feelings sour very quickly when he finds two men attempting to rob his home.

With this movie propelling the older Culkin brother into international stardom, thanks to Home Alone being one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, some may have forgotten that it also featured another famous Culkin. Indeed, Kevin's little bed-wetting cousin, Fuller McCallister, was portrayed by 8-year-old Kieran Culkin. The two brothers only shared a few scenes together as Kieran's role was relatively minor, but their interactions were fun nonetheless - especially since they got to continue their gags into the movie's sequel. What's even more amusing is how, at the time of filming, Kieran was completely oblivious to the fact that Macaulay was playing the main character. How bizarre indeed.

home-alone-poster
Home Alone
PG
Comedy
Family
Release Date
November 16, 1990
Director
Chris Columbus
Cast
Macaulay Culkin , Joe Pesci , Daniel Stern , John Heard , Roberts Blossom , Catherine O'Hara
Runtime
103 minutes

8 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' (2023)

Sunny and Sadie Sandler

Stacy and Ronnie talking to each other as they walk across the carpark. Their father stands behind them.
Best-friends, Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), have always dreamed of planning the greatest Bat Mitzvah there ever was. But these dreams quickly go awry as a boy in middle-school starts to stand between their friendship and their party planning.

Unlike the rest of the movies on this list, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was a complete family affair as it featured the entire Sandler family. And before anyone screams about nepotism, it should be noted that in this case, the real-life family dynamics helped enhance the setting of the story as it infused a sense of authenticity within the Friedman family. Stacy and her older sister, Ronnie, truly felt like siblings because they were played by real siblings. From the bickering to the bonding - all their interactions flowed quite naturally and convincingly.

7 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth

Actor Thor (Luke Hemsworth) crying vs Thor (Chris Hemsworth) arriving back at Asguard
Trapped on the planet of Sakkar, without the power of his mighty hammer, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must find a way to escape from the other side of the universe so as to save his home planet from Hela (Cate Blanchett) - the Goddess of Death. But in order to do so, Thor must form an unconventional team.

Poor Liam Hemsworth. Despite being the first brother to almost clinch the role, he is the only one that hasn't yet played Thor. Indeed, Thor: Ragnarok probably has the most comedic use of real-life siblings, as Luke Hemsworth essentially portrays an actor playing the role of Thor in a dramatic Asgardian play. Most of his time on-screen is dedicated to parodying his own brother's performance. It's all very meta. Perhaps, if there were to be a fifth Thor installment, maybe both Chris and Luke could share the screen together.

Thor Ragnarok Film Poster
Thor: Ragnarok
PG-13
Superhero
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Fantasy
Release Date
November 3, 2017
Director
Taika Waititi
Runtime
130 minutes

6 'At Close Range' (1986)

Sean Penn and Christopher Penn

Brian (Sean Penn) and Tommy (Chris Penn) sitting next to each other on a couch, laughing together.
Brad (Sean Penn) and Tommy Whitehood (Christopher Penn), two brothers trapped in an impoverished livelihood, grow close to their estranged father as they find intrigue in his nefarious criminal ways and the rich lifestyle it produces. However, they eventually realize their father's ruthlessness as he goes to great lengths to avoid getting arrested, even if it means sacrificing his loved ones and killing members of his own family.

As one of the most underrated neo-noir crime thrillers of all time, At Close Range showcases the extremes of a dysfunctional family. Where the core conflict stems between the sons and their father, Brad Jr. and Tommy share their own poignant moments of heartbreak and tragedy - much of which is seemingly compounded by the real brotherly bond between Sean and Christopher Penn. It's just bittersweet that this was the only film the two actors ever starred in together.

at-close-range-film-poster.jpg
At Close Range (1986)
R
Crime
Drama
Thriller

Release Date
April 18, 1986
Director
Nicholas Kazan
Cast
Sean Penn , Christopher Walken , Mary Stuart Masterson , Chris Penn , Millie Perkins , Eileen Ryan , Tracey Walter , David Strathairn
Runtime
111 Minutes

5 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Elizabeth and Donnie sitting down on the couch looking shocked in Donnie Darko
Having narrowly escaped a freak accident thanks to a sleepwalking episode, Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal), an awkward teenager, starts to get plagued by visions of a giant demonic-looking rabbit. This rabbit, named Frank, tells him that the world is going to end in around 28 days, leaving Donnie to spiral and commit a string of reckless crimes.

This is not the first time the Gyllenhaal siblings have been in the same movie. As kids, they both appeared in A Dangerous Woman, a film directed by their father, Stephen Gyllenhaal. However, Donnie Darko was the first time they acted along-side each other, which proved to be a somewhat easy task since their characters were literal siblings. Once again, life reflected art as their real relationship added weight and authenticity to their character's on-screen relationship, no matter how tumultuous it may have been. What's funny is how Maggie Gyllenhaal was initially apprehensive about joining the cast. Thankfully, Richard Kelly - the film's director - did some masterful convincing.

donnie-darko-poster
Donnie Darko
R
Drama
Fantasy
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Release Date
October 26, 2001
Director
Richard Kelly
Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval
Runtime
113 minutes
Studio
Newmarket Films

4 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson hug in The Royal Tenenbaums
Three gifted siblings of a former child prodigy achieve great success in their youth, only to face failure in their adulthood. Now grown and somewhat estranged, the siblings are summoned by their father, who claims to have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Trapped under the same roof, this dysfunctional family ends up breeding chaos.

The Wilson brothers have frequently collaborated over the years. But for most fans, their best projects are ones led by famed auteur, Wes Anderson. Indeed, The Royal Tenenbaums easily stands out among the rest as it tells the quirky tale of familial malfunction. Starring both Luke and Owen Wilson, the two brothers play best-friends and neighbors, often sharing scene-stealing moments filled with electrifying comedic chemistry. They simply know how to navigate the complexities of wacky dialogue. What's also great is how this film also features a cameo of another WIlson brother, Andrew Wilson. How fun.

The Royal Tenenbaums Movie Poster
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
R
Comedy
Drama
Release Date
October 5, 2001
Director
Wes Anderson
Runtime
108 minutes

3 'A Night at the Opera' (1935)

The Marx Brothers

A Night at the Opera 1935 characters

Arrogant European opera tenor, Rodolfo Lassparti (Walter Woolf King), convinces Rosa Castadli (Kitty Carlisle) to sing with him in New York - though with hidden pretenses, as he wishes to woo his leading lady. Sadly for him, she's in love with another - Ricardo Baroni (Allan Jones), an unknown tenor. Luckily for Rosa, she has a theater manager with two wacky friends at Ricardo's side as they try to unite the young lovers; albeit, in a rather comedically chaotic kind of way.

The Marx Brothers have cemented themselves in film history as one of the most famous vaudville acts and comedic influences of all time. And of their famed filmography, A Night at the Opera is often considered their best work as it masterfully balances their skilled physical comedy with a compelling narrative. Indeed, Groucho, Chico, and Harpo not only play a great team on-screen, but they excel as one off-screen as they seamlessly bounce off each other's zingers and gags.

2 'Grosse Pointe Blank' (1997)

John Cusack and Joan Cusack

Martin (John Cusack) and Marcella (Joan Cusack) looking firmly into each other's eye as they converse. Martin's hand is placed on Marcella's shoulder.
Martin Blank (John Cusack), an assassin, fumbles some assignments upon developing a bit of a conscience. He is subsequently sent on a mission in his home-town of Gross Pointe, Michigan, coincidentally, around the time of his 10-year high-school reunion. Following the advice of his assistant and psychologist, Martin attends this reunion, only to be made aware of another surprising target.

Icons in their own right, John and Joan Cusack are another set of siblings that love to work together. In fact, at this moment in time, the two have appeared in 10 films together. And of these 10, Grosse Pointe Blank is easily their best, as they not only share more scenes together, but their characters have an interesting and fun dynamic. Indeed, in their many phone conversations, audiences witness the cheeky banter between the spy and his assistant. Most of the time, these interactions feel like adlibs - perhaps because their natural sibling relationship shines through. For such an underrated film, this duo really gives it life.

Grosse Point Blank Movie Poster
Grosse Pointe Blank
R
