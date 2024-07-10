Sometimes, acting is a family affair. And where these discussions often center around famous parents and their children, let's not forget the phenomenon of famous siblings. In some childhoods, siblings fight for the limelight as they are determined to make their own path in life, without following in the footsteps of the other. At other times, some siblings embrace this connection and frequently hone their skills together.

Throughout the entire film industry, we see both kinds of dynamics. There are siblings like Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty who have never worked together. But then there are those like Marlon and Shawn Wayans who regularly collaborate. It's a matter of preference and fate, really. And yet, when siblings do appear in the same movie, sometimes these films strike hot. Indeed, these are the few that do.

10 'I Am Sam' (2001)

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning

Images via New Line Cinema

Abandoned in her youth, Lucy (Dakota Fanning) is raised by her father, Sam (Sean Penn), and his supportive group of friends. But upon reaching the age of seven, her intellect begins to surpass that of her father's due to him being intellectually disabled. This warrants the concern of social workers, forcing Sam to fight for his daughter's custody.

Where this movie technically features the appearance of both Fanning sisters, the two never actually shared the screen together. Indeed, in this emotional flick, Dakota and Elle play the same character, just at different ages. As the older version of Lucy, Dakota takes on a more leading role, which is met with much praise as she ends up earning a SAG nomination - the youngest person to ever do so, at only 7-years-old. Recently, the Fanning sisters were expected to star alongside each other in the World War II drama, The Nightingale; however, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this project has been kept in limbo.

Rent on Prime

9 'Home Alone' (1990)

Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin

Image via 20th Century Studios

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), an eight-year-old troublemaker, is accidentally left at home whilst his family leaves for a holiday in France. Where he initially finds excitement in his predicament, those feelings sour very quickly when he finds two men attempting to rob his home.

With this movie propelling the older Culkin brother into international stardom, thanks to Home Alone being one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, some may have forgotten that it also featured another famous Culkin. Indeed, Kevin's little bed-wetting cousin, Fuller McCallister, was portrayed by 8-year-old Kieran Culkin. The two brothers only shared a few scenes together as Kieran's role was relatively minor, but their interactions were fun nonetheless - especially since they got to continue their gags into the movie's sequel. What's even more amusing is how, at the time of filming, Kieran was completely oblivious to the fact that Macaulay was playing the main character. How bizarre indeed.

8 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' (2023)

Sunny and Sadie Sandler

Image via Netflix

Best-friends, Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), have always dreamed of planning the greatest Bat Mitzvah there ever was. But these dreams quickly go awry as a boy in middle-school starts to stand between their friendship and their party planning.

Unlike the rest of the movies on this list, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was a complete family affair as it featured the entire Sandler family. And before anyone screams about nepotism, it should be noted that in this case, the real-life family dynamics helped enhance the setting of the story as it infused a sense of authenticity within the Friedman family. Stacy and her older sister, Ronnie, truly felt like siblings because they were played by real siblings. From the bickering to the bonding - all their interactions flowed quite naturally and convincingly.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Sammi Cohen Cast Idina Menzel , Jackie Sandler , Adam Sandler , Samantha Lorraine , Dylan Hoffman Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Studio(s) Happy Madison Productions , Alloy Entertainment Expand

7 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth

Image via Marvel Studios

Trapped on the planet of Sakkar, without the power of his mighty hammer, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must find a way to escape from the other side of the universe so as to save his home planet from Hela (Cate Blanchett) - the Goddess of Death. But in order to do so, Thor must form an unconventional team.

Poor Liam Hemsworth. Despite being the first brother to almost clinch the role, he is the only one that hasn't yet played Thor. Indeed, Thor: Ragnarok probably has the most comedic use of real-life siblings, as Luke Hemsworth essentially portrays an actor playing the role of Thor in a dramatic Asgardian play. Most of his time on-screen is dedicated to parodying his own brother's performance. It's all very meta. Perhaps, if there were to be a fifth Thor installment, maybe both Chris and Luke could share the screen together.

6 'At Close Range' (1986)

Sean Penn and Christopher Penn

Image via Orion Pictures.

Brad (Sean Penn) and Tommy Whitehood (Christopher Penn), two brothers trapped in an impoverished livelihood, grow close to their estranged father as they find intrigue in his nefarious criminal ways and the rich lifestyle it produces. However, they eventually realize their father's ruthlessness as he goes to great lengths to avoid getting arrested, even if it means sacrificing his loved ones and killing members of his own family.

As one of the most underrated neo-noir crime thrillers of all time, At Close Range showcases the extremes of a dysfunctional family. Where the core conflict stems between the sons and their father, Brad Jr. and Tommy share their own poignant moments of heartbreak and tragedy - much of which is seemingly compounded by the real brotherly bond between Sean and Christopher Penn. It's just bittersweet that this was the only film the two actors ever starred in together.

5 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Image via Pandora Cinema/Newmarket Films

Having narrowly escaped a freak accident thanks to a sleepwalking episode, Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal), an awkward teenager, starts to get plagued by visions of a giant demonic-looking rabbit. This rabbit, named Frank, tells him that the world is going to end in around 28 days, leaving Donnie to spiral and commit a string of reckless crimes.

This is not the first time the Gyllenhaal siblings have been in the same movie. As kids, they both appeared in A Dangerous Woman, a film directed by their father, Stephen Gyllenhaal. However, Donnie Darko was the first time they acted along-side each other, which proved to be a somewhat easy task since their characters were literal siblings. Once again, life reflected art as their real relationship added weight and authenticity to their character's on-screen relationship, no matter how tumultuous it may have been. What's funny is how Maggie Gyllenhaal was initially apprehensive about joining the cast. Thankfully, Richard Kelly - the film's director - did some masterful convincing.

Donnie Darko Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date October 26, 2001 Director Richard Kelly Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval Runtime 113 minutes Studio Newmarket Films

4 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Three gifted siblings of a former child prodigy achieve great success in their youth, only to face failure in their adulthood. Now grown and somewhat estranged, the siblings are summoned by their father, who claims to have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Trapped under the same roof, this dysfunctional family ends up breeding chaos.

The Wilson brothers have frequently collaborated over the years. But for most fans, their best projects are ones led by famed auteur, Wes Anderson. Indeed, The Royal Tenenbaums easily stands out among the rest as it tells the quirky tale of familial malfunction. Starring both Luke and Owen Wilson, the two brothers play best-friends and neighbors, often sharing scene-stealing moments filled with electrifying comedic chemistry. They simply know how to navigate the complexities of wacky dialogue. What's also great is how this film also features a cameo of another WIlson brother, Andrew Wilson. How fun.

3 'A Night at the Opera' (1935)

The Marx Brothers

Arrogant European opera tenor, Rodolfo Lassparti (Walter Woolf King), convinces Rosa Castadli (Kitty Carlisle) to sing with him in New York - though with hidden pretenses, as he wishes to woo his leading lady. Sadly for him, she's in love with another - Ricardo Baroni (Allan Jones), an unknown tenor. Luckily for Rosa, she has a theater manager with two wacky friends at Ricardo's side as they try to unite the young lovers; albeit, in a rather comedically chaotic kind of way.

The Marx Brothers have cemented themselves in film history as one of the most famous vaudville acts and comedic influences of all time. And of their famed filmography, A Night at the Opera is often considered their best work as it masterfully balances their skilled physical comedy with a compelling narrative. Indeed, Groucho, Chico, and Harpo not only play a great team on-screen, but they excel as one off-screen as they seamlessly bounce off each other's zingers and gags.

A Night at the Opera (1935) In A Night at the Opera, Otis B. Driftwood, a crafty business manager, and his friends Fiorello and Tomasso help two opera singers, Rosa and Ricardo, achieve success while sabotaging their snobbish rivals. Amid hilarious antics, including a crowded stateroom scene and a chaotic opera performance, the trio ultimately triumphs, securing Ricardo and Rosa's place on stage and in each other's hearts. Release Date November 15, 1935 Director Sam Wood , Edmund Goulding Cast Groucho Marx , Chico Marx , Harpo Marx , Kitty Carlisle , Allan Jones , Walter Woolf King , Sig Ruman , Margaret Dumont Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers George S. Kaufman , Morrie Ryskind , James Kevin McGuinness Expand

Watch on Tubi

2 'Grosse Pointe Blank' (1997)

John Cusack and Joan Cusack

Image via Buena Vista Pictures.

Martin Blank (John Cusack), an assassin, fumbles some assignments upon developing a bit of a conscience. He is subsequently sent on a mission in his home-town of Gross Pointe, Michigan, coincidentally, around the time of his 10-year high-school reunion. Following the advice of his assistant and psychologist, Martin attends this reunion, only to be made aware of another surprising target.

Icons in their own right, John and Joan Cusack are another set of siblings that love to work together. In fact, at this moment in time, the two have appeared in 10 films together. And of these 10, Grosse Pointe Blank is easily their best, as they not only share more scenes together, but their characters have an interesting and fun dynamic. Indeed, in their many phone conversations, audiences witness the cheeky banter between the spy and his assistant. Most of the time, these interactions feel like adlibs - perhaps because their natural sibling relationship shines through. For such an underrated film, this duo really gives it life.