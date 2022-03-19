Read update With films like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Sea Beast and Turning Red earning Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature Film, it's the perfect time to discover new family movies to stream today!

When family movie night rolls around it can be hard to choose a film that everyone wants to watch. It is easy to revert to an old faithful, but if you are at the stage where you would rather do your taxes than watch Frozen again, then you are in luck because thanks to the myriad of streaming services, there are a lot of great options at your fingertips.

From star-studded blockbusters to cute indie flicks and heartwarming dramedies, there is something out there to satisfy even the fussiest family member.

1 'Mixtape' (2021)

Mixtape is without a doubt one of the best Netflix Original films to date. It is a quirking, heartwarming and at times heartbreaking coming-of-age film about a young girl desperately trying to find a connection with the parents she lost as a baby. The film has received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Set in 1999, Mixtape is the story of Beverly (Gemma Brooke Allen) a 12-year-old girl who lives with her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen). Since losing Beverly's mother in a car accident, Gail has lived a quiet life as a postal worker and is extremely protective of her granddaughter preventing her from ever having too much fun. But Beverley's life gets a lot more exciting when she discovers a mixtape that belonged to her parents. When the mixtape is destroyed by her Walkman she goes on a quest to find the songs in an attempt to recreate it. However, her pursuit leads to more than she could have dreamed of, making new friends along the way and discovering a love of music.

Watch on Netflix

2 'The War With Grandpa' (2020)

The War With Grandpa is a laugh-out-loud, slapstick comedy with a stellar intergenerational cast including Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour, Christopher Walken and Laura Marano.

Peter's (Oakes Fegley) life is turned upside down when his recently widowed grandpa, Ed (De Niro) moves into his family home and takes his bedroom. In the hopes of winning back his room, Peter declares war on Ed but is not fully prepared for the chaos that ensues.

Watch on Fubo TV

3 'Yes Day' (2021)

Yes Day was the ninth most-watched movie on Netflix in 2021, attracting millions of viewers from around the world. The feel-good family flick stars Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega.

Allison (Garner) and Carlos Torres (Ramírez) used to know how to have fun, but three kids and a mountain of responsibility later things have changed. Now they spend most of their time saying 'no' to fun, that is until their eldest daughter challenges them to a Yes Day, where they agree to every one of their children's wild requests for 24 hours. It is a super fun, very sweet film that every parent will be able to relate to and every child will want to reenact.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a groundbreaking, visual masterpiece that is so brilliant it won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The film has something for everyone, with a gripping storyline, intertwining well-developed characters, and a soundtrack that features original tracks by Post Malone, Swae Lee and Nicky Minaj.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars more celebrities than you can poke a stick at with the ensemble cast including Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Tomlin, Chris Pine, Kathryn Hahn and Nicolas Cage. The story follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a teenage boy who, on top of starting a new school is bitten by a radioactive spider, and develops superpowers. Things get even more complicated when spider-heroes from alternate universes start popping up around the city.

Watch on Fubo TV

5 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (2019)

After the phenomenal success of the first film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, its sequel shows that the gang are back for round two and have bought Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover along for the ride.

With things at college not going the way, Spencer (Alex Wolff) had hoped, and his romance with Martha (Morgan Turner) seemingly fizzled out he decides to try his luck in the game of Jumanji once again, leaving his friends to ever so reluctantly come to his rescue. Jumanji: The Next Level is just as funny and action-packed as the first installment and stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, and Karen Gillan.

Watch on Starz

6 'Instant Family' (2018)

Instant Family is a heartwarming dramedy starring Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Tig Notaro and Octavia Spencer that is based on director Sean Anders' own experience with fostering and adoption.

The story follows Pete (Wahlberg) and Ellie (Byrne) on their fostering journey. The pair is taken with a sassy teen named Lizzy (Isabela Merced) who they meet at a fostering fair however, things become complicated when they learn she has two younger siblings. Now Pete and Ellie must navigate the trials and tribulations that come with raising three children. The story that follows is both funny and heartbreaking with critics admiring its earnest approach to the topic.

Watch on Paramount+

7 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' (2021)

Image via Netflix

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is the Academy Award-nominated, critically acclaimed animated feature created by Sony Pictures, though it was later distributed by Netflix due to the COVID pandemic. Innovative animation, diverse characters and a cast that includes comedy legends like Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and the incomparable Olivia Colman, make The Mitchells vs the Machines a must-see.

When Katie (Jacobson) gets accepted into a college on the other side of the country, her family decides to make the most of the time they have left together and join her on a road trip. Their plans quickly fall by the wayside when the world is taken over by artificial intelligence, and the Mitchell family is left to save humankind.

Watch on Netflix

8 'The Sleepover' (2020)

The Sleepover is the 2020 Netflix Original starring Malin Akerman and Joe Manganiello. The film is an action-packed family adventure and perfect for parents who love spy and heist movies.

Siblings Clancy (Sadie Stanley) and Kevin's (Maxwell Simkins) sleepover with friends goes awry when their parents are abducted because, much to the shock of the entire family, their mother (Akerman) is not the housewife they think she is but in fact a former thief who is actually in witness protection. Now it's up to Clancy, Kevin, and their friends to save the mother they thought they knew and their father, the innocent bystander.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Jungle Cruise' (2021)

Inspired by the Disney ride of the same name, Jungle Cruise is a blockbuster, family comedy starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. In it, brother and sister, MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) and Dr. Lily (Blunt) Houghton acquire the services of a charismatic skipper, Frank Wolff (Johnson) to guide them through the Amazon River in search of the Lágrimas de Cristal Tree and its flowers which have healing properties. Their quest proves to be much more dangerous than anticipated, filled with adventure and supernatural mystery.

Jungle Cruise is a wacky, wild and sometimes heartfelt adventure film that has something to offer for audiences of all ages. Kids will love the antics in the forest and adults can appreciate the visual effects and wholesome story.

Watch on Disney+

10 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' (2022)

Image Via Netflix

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (or simply Matilda the Musical) brings to life the beloved stage musical by Kelly and Tim Minchin, which in turn is based on the classic 1988 book by the titular author. The musical fantasy comedy-drama film follows Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), an extraordinary young girl who is neglected by her parents and mistreated by her headmistress. She soon discovers she has psychic abilities, and all sorts of hijinks ensue.

With its dazzling dance numbers, witty humor and incredible performances, it's not surprising that the 2022 film became an instant hit. It's the perfect feel-good film to watch with the entire family, as it's impossible not to root for Matilda all throughout.

Watch on Netflix

11 'Turning Red' (2022)

In director Domee Shi's Turning Red, viewers follow the wild adventures of Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old whose difficult transition into adolescence is compounded by the arrival of her red panda. Mei transforms into a red panda whenever she feels ashamed or any other intense emotion. As audiences may expect, this causes problems both at school and at home.

Mei's journey to self-acceptance in this renowned Pixar film is just as important as her struggle to connect with her mother. It does it in a manner that is both serious and heartfelt, and the lessons it imparts about individuality, change, and love are all the more important for it. As an added bonus, the movie's visual style and overall atmosphere are both distinct and effective in depicting what it was like to be a tween in the early 2000s, providing a dash of nostalgia for any adults watching.

Watch on Disney+

12 'Wolfwalkers' (2020)

In Wolfwalkers, Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey) is a young novice hunter who goes to Ireland with her father. Their mission is to track down the last pack of wolves, but the main character's budding relationship with a local free spirit derails their plans. Robyn benefits much from their working together by learning firsthand the perils of magic and superstition.

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, the fantastical story of this charming animated picture is accompanied by a striking expressionist visual style. It's a fantasy film with lots to offer viewers of all ages, though the film's poignant message about discrimination is more likely to resonate with older viewers.

Watch on Apple TV+

13 'The Sea Beast' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Director Chris Williams' The Sea Beast is a thrilling animated adventure movie that takes viewers on a dizzying journey through the high seas. It's centered on the legendary Jacob Holland (Karl Urban), whose monster-slaying days are changed when the young Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator) joins him on his quest to find the elusive Red Bluster.

The Oscar-nominated film has the perfect mix of action and adventure, and a touch of heartwarming moments, too. It's an exhilarating swashbuckling story that's perfect for younger audiences, and adults can expect to be wowed by its visuals.

Watch on Netflix

14 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Through beautiful stop-motion animation, Guillermo del Toro gives viewers his own dark spin on the Pinocchio fairytale. Although most people probably associate Pinocchio with a family-friendly Disney film, del Toro's version has some really frightening moments, most notably in the design of the fairy godmother's monster.

Geppetto's dark, tragic nature in the movie is rivaled only by the wooden boy's initial annoyance, which makes the story of his redemption all the more compelling. It became an immediate classic (thanks in large part to del Toro's signature embellishments) and will undoubtedly remain a benchmark among the many iterations of the famous narrative. This film may be suitable for the entire family, but not for very young audiences – parents will definitely have to provide guidance with this one when they're not bawling their eyes out during the film's emotional climax.

Watch on Netflix

15 'Soul' (2020)

Image via Disney•Pixar

With filmmaker Pete Docter at the helm, Pixar once again manages to enchant audiences with its popular film, Soul. The plot of the animated movie centers on Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a music instructor whose spirit is violently torn from his body just before he performs in his first important gig as a jazz musician. As he gets closer to the afterlife, he goes through a journey that is terrifying, inspiring, and emotional from beginning to end. This is because he is coming to terms with the great beauty of life throughout this time.

It is one of the greatest films that the company has produced to this point because of the profound dialogue, breathtaking cinematography and superb soundtrack. Joe's story carries so many universal truths and is a thought-provoking way to introduce younger viewers to existentialist ideas.

Watch on Disney+​​NEXT: The Best Children & Family Movies on Netflix Right Now