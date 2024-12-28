When it comes to movies (or just about anything, for that matter), achieving perfection is no easy feat. To be classified as perfect, a movie must execute what it sets out to do without flaw. For example, in terms of providing family entertainment with artful presentation and resonant themes, 2009's stop-motion triumph Coraline does so flawlessly. Movies can be perfect for different reasons—not everything should be held to the same criteria.

Seeing as perfection is exceedingly difficult to achieve and near impossible to predict, whenever a perfect movie comes along, it's quite a surprise, even if consistent track records have cemented certain directors such as Christopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve as safe bets when it comes to providing excellent entertainment. This list offers a selection of movies that were expected to be at least good but turned out perfect from start to finish.

10 'Hugo' (2011)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set in 1933 Paris, orphan boy Hugo (Asa Butterfield) lives in the walls of a translation. Hugo is gifted when it comes to all things mechanical—a trait he inherited from his late watchmaker father. One puzzle that Hugo has yet to solve is the mystery behind an intricately designed robot left behind by his father. With the help of his new friend Isabelle (Chloë Grace Moretz), the two embark on an exciting journey to discover the robot's purpose.

From the mind behind some of cinema's greatest crime dramas and gangster movies, Martin Scorsese, comes the heartwarming family adventure movie Hugo. Undoubtedly a diversion from the director's usual fare but nonetheless fantastic, Hugo is a joyful tale that's chock-full of whimsy, a movie where the passion behind it is evident in every frame. Spielberg himself would shed a tear at such a sweet ode to cinema.

9 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer chronicles the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the genius physicist who played a leading role in the creation of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer's subsequent trial regarding potential ties to communism is intercut with his work on the top-secret Manhattan Project, with the end goal of winning the war and establishing the United States as a nuclear superpower. An experiment known as The Trinity Test would lead to Oppenheimer's greatest success and worst nightmares.

The massive success (both critical and financial) of Oppenheimer shouldn't be surprising. Director Christopher Nolan has already proven himself as a visionary filmmaker and one of Hollywood's most consistent contributors to quality entertainment. Still, Oppenheimer's sheer cultural impact is hard to quantify, becoming what some could argue to be Nolan's greatest work to date. Impeccably acted, riveting and utterly captivating, Oppenheimer is the perfect docudrama.

8 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax

Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) are two enforcers tasked with retrieving a briefcase that was stolen from their mobster employer. In their search, they cross paths with a variety of eccentric (occasionally dangerous) personalities, including aging boxer Butch (Bruce Willis) and mob wife Mia (Uma Thurman). As their lives intersect, violence erupts, and a series of unlikely incidents unfold.

Fresh off his well-received 1992 debut Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction was shaping up to be an even more ambitious endeavor from the adventurous filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, but hardly anyone expected an instant modern classic. Pulp Fiction is a perfect concoction, one that, despite countless attempts, has yet to be replicated—a true lightning-in-a-bottle masterpiece. Tarantino's knack for crafting compelling characters and sharp back-and-forths is on full display here, making for one of the most iconic and wildly entertaining movies to grace the silver screen.

7 'Little Women' (2019)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Set in 19th-century Massachusetts, the lives of the March sisters are chronicled. Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) seeks to make a name for herself as an author. Meg (Emma Watson) is newly married, and Amy (Florence Pugh) is living in Paris with her lavish aunt. Sadly, the worsening illness of Beth (Eliza Scanlen) brings the girls back together.

Little Women is a timeless story that predates movies themselves. With acclaimed director Greta Gerwig at the helm of this latest adaptation, both fans of the source material and dramas as a whole were eager to see her rendition. As it turns out, Gerwig delivered period-drama perfection. This is the kind of quality adaptation that can only come from a deep understanding of what made the original text a classic. While there are sure to be more adaptations made in the future, Gerwig's Little Women feels like a definitive effort.