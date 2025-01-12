There is no particular timeframe that a story needs to cover in order to be considered complete. The greatest films of all time vary in length, both in their runtime and how much time passes in the narrative: days, months, years, etc. However long it takes for the plot to feel natural: that's what the filmmaker shoots for, and it can vary so drastically that a drama that takes place over a weekend can feel like a different genre from a drama that takes place over months and years. Of course, this doesn't make one inherently better than the other; it just makes the weekend-length movie a little more unusual and unconventional than the other.

Then there is the film whose action occurs over a day or less. Though relatively rare, they've existed for a while and can inhabit any genre. The first proper zombie movie, Night of the Living Dead, is one such example; and then there's American Graffiti in the 70s and The Breakfast Club in the 80s. More contemporary examples include Superbad, The Menu, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Movies like these do surprisingly good jobs at helping the viewer get to know the characters and present conflicts that make the characters change over a short period of time. In the case of movies like Cléo from 5 to 7 and the much more recent Reality, the story can even take place over no more than a couple of hours. Whether they're happening in real-time or take the full 24 hours, the best of these unique gems of cinema run the gamut from full-blown classics to recent works of brilliance that will remain relevant for as long as the cinema exists.

10 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Directed by John Hughes

Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) wants to take the day off from school, and he'll come up with an elaborate scheme to convince his parents that he's sick in order to pull it off. He drags his best friend (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend (Mia Sara) into his plan as well, leading to a day in which they see a baseball game, eat at a fancy restaurant, go to a parade, and more. In the meantime, the principal of his school spends the day trying to expose Ferris as a liar.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a comedy classic that takes place over a school day (as unrealistic as that feels at times). Three decades after its release, it was still relevant enough for Deadpool (one of the most popular superhero movies of the 2010s) to pay homage to its iconic post-credit scene. All in all, its timeless message is captured by a quote that's still well-known today: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

Release Date June 11, 1986 Director John Hughes Cast Jennifer Grey , Matthew Broderick , Mia Sara , Alan Ruck , Jeffrey Jones Runtime 103 minutes

9 'Reality' (2023)

Directed by Tina Satter

Based on Tina Satter's play Is this a Room, which is based on the actual FBI interrogation transcript of Reality Winner (played by a terrific Sydney Sweeney), Reality is a dramatization of dialogue taken from real life. This alone makes it unique, along with the fact that this interrogation is the whole movie. Reality was given the longest U.S. prison term for leaking classified government documents to an online publication, documents that would point to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, yet even those who know that will be enraptured by this movie.

There is a creeping sense of discomfort throughout this film, which does an excellent job of digging into the mentality of a whistleblower. The way it redacts dialogue that was redacted from the interrogation transcript somehow makes this feel both surreal and real at the same time. Raising questions about government transparency and the role of the media, Reality is extremely well-acted and should be considered Sydney Sweeney's strongest film yet.

Release Date May 29, 2023 Director Tina Satter Cast Sydney Sweeney , Marchánt Davis , Josh Hamilton Runtime 83 Minutes

8 'My Dinner with Andre' (1981)

Directed by Louis Malle

The narrator (Wallace Shawn) of My Dinner with Andre has been avoiding someone for years, an old friend and colleague named Andre (André Gregory). But now they're about to have dinner together in Manhattan, and what a conversation they have. Andre talks about his travels, from having a wacky improvisational group in the Polish wilderness to being in the Sahara to having a wild night in Long Island, and that goes on for a while.

Then the conversation changes in tone, as the two men discuss how to take value from life. A few highlights include how we all perform in everyday life (as actors do on a stage) and the dangers of tranquility. Given how often people find it hard to have healthy disagreements nowadays, My Dinner with Andre is as important as ever. This is what it's like to have a productive debate in real life: it's messy, sometimes impassioned but always respectful, intellectually challenging, and it makes you think even after it's over. The music in the final scene perfectly caps off this eccentric film.

Release Date October 11, 1981 Director Louis Malle Cast Wallace Shawn , Andre Gregory , Jean Lenauer , Roy Butler Main Genre Drama

7 'Cléo from 5 to 7' (1962)

Directed by Agnès Varda

Beginning with a devastating tarot card reading, during which the camera states down at the cards and two pairs of hands involved, Cléo from 5 to 7 is about a famous singer (Corinne Marchand) who has known that she probably has stomach cancer for a few days now. "She's doomed," the tarot card reader states, and thus the film continues through the next two hours of Cléo's life as she waits to hear the test results from her doctor. Each chapter indicates exactly how much time it takes up, making for one of the most well-organized movies ever made.

There is a great bit where Cléo's superstitious assistant claims that she can't wear or even touch something new on a Tuesday. Another great moment is when she takes off her hair and changes into black half-way through the film, at which point she walks to a café and overhears fragments of people's conversations. Rarely does a film so movingly absorb the viewer into someone else's headspace, making this an integral part of the French New Wave and one of director Agnès Varda's greatest works.

Cléo from 5 to 7 Release Date April 11, 1962 Director Agnès Varda Cast Antoine Bourseiller , Corinne Marchand , Dominique Davray , Dorothée Blanck Runtime 90 minutes

6 'High Noon' (1952)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

In High Noon, Gary Cooper plays an aging town marshal who is planning to move out of town with his new wife (Grace Kelly). It's their wedding day, which gets interrupted by bleak news: feared outlaw Frank Miller (Ian MacDonald) has recently been released from prison, and his train is set to arrive at noon. Since Kane is the one who sent Miller to prison, he knows that Miller is coming back to kill him (and others). While Miller's gang waits at the station, Kane has to either skip town immediately with his wife or protect the town he's defended for so long.

Kane chooses the second option, but he can't face them alone. Unfortunately for him, gathering the much-needed support from the townsfolk proves futile, as the only few willing to help him are unfit. Even though this movie takes place over such a short period of time, the bitterness it evokes is still powerful over half a century later. Controversial upon its release and open to more than one interpretation, High Noon is arguably the best revisionist Western of all time.

Release Date June 30, 1952 Director Fred Zinnemann Cast Gary Cooper , Thomas Mitchell , Lloyd Bridges , Katy Jurado , Grace Kelly , Otto Kruger Runtime 85 Minutes

5 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' (1966)

Directed by Mike Nichols