Reddit is the front page of the internet, where fans of pretty much anything can meet in localized communities known as "subreddits." It's also a common place where many go to get news, advice, or questions answered. One of the most popular subreddits is r/AskReddit, a community with millions of subscribers that asks Reddit users open-ended discussion questions.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies That Will Send You Back to the Y2K Era, According to RedditRecently, u/rocklou shared the question "What movie is 10/10?" on the subreddit. The post received over 40,000 upvotes (Reddit's equivalent to "likes") and over 30,000 comments, all with some pretty varied and interesting choices.

'Back to the Future' (1984)

Image via Universal Pictures

"The original Back to the Future," said u/WackyPaxDei. "Original idea to start with, flawless screenplay where everything happens for a reason, entire last half-hour full of payoffs." This comment became the most upvoted comment in the thread, with a whopping 25,000+ upvotes.

There's a good reason for this: Back to the Future is easily one of the greatest movies of all time. It's a perfect testament to the era of 1980s sci-fi films, and perfectly balances comedy, action, and drama. Any cinephile who hasn't seen this movie is missing out, big time.

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

Image via United Artists

u/cjrw32 stated that 12 Angry Men was by far a 10/10. "Every time I watch it, I find new details to admire," they said. They received the second most upvoted comment in the thread with an enormous 21,000 upvotes.

The movie itself has been remade and adapted several times, but it is the original courtroom drama that sticks out the most. The plot is simple: a jury is hung up on whether to convict a teenager charged with murder. However, sometimes less is more. The film was rated as the second-best courtroom drama ever by the American Film Institute, and received rave reviews from critics.

'Fargo' (1996)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

u/ThisIsCreation had quite a lot to say about the crime-comedy film Fargo. "The performances in this movie by Frances McDormand, William H. Macy and Steve Buscemi were all career-defining performances but what I don't see mentioned enough is how the movie is an antidote for Tarantino-style, out-of-control criminals," they said, before continuing, "I've watched this movie so much, I think I could quote it in my sleep."

The Coen Brothers really delivered for this movie, and it's become a staple of their brand, as it shows off all the classic Coen conventions that can be seen in their other works. The comment was upvoted over 12,000 times, with many replies adding to the discussion surrounding the film.

'Clue' (1985)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Normally, movies based on board games don't go over very well (looking at you, Battleship). But this one certainly did. If you're unfamiliar with the board game, basically, Clue is a game wherein players have to solve a murder mystery by moving about a mansion and searching for, well, clues. That's the gist of it, anyways.

The movie took the board game and made it into a dark comedy featuring Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, and Colleen Camp, among others. u/Clown_Apocalypse put this idea forward, stating, "One of the funniest movies I have watched and I still quote it in regular interactions." Their comment received nearly 7,000 upvotes.

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

u/SuvenPan credits Jurassic Park with being "a true cinematic masterpiece." Many cinephiles have come to love this movie, which spawned multiple sequels. Though, none of these sequels have ever held up to the original.

Featuring some remarkable CGI for the 1990s, and a thrilling plotline, the movie is equal parts eye candy and storytelling. Seeing dinosaurs on the silver screen in a live action movie in the early 90s was truly something for its time, especially when the dinosaurs actually looked, (and still look) so real. Despite being nearly 30 years old, this movie hasn't aged a bit.

'City of God' (2002)

Image via Globo Filmes & Miramax Films

City of God is a Brazilian crime film that pulls no punches. All the nitty-gritty details are left right in the foreground. The movie was based on a novel by Fernando Meirelles and is about gang violence in the slums of Rio de Janeiro. Interestingly, some of the actors were people who actually lived in the favelas.

It would seem that the critics agreed with u/Theatremask and the other 9,000 users who posted and upvoted the comment, because the film won several awards, and many critics labelled it as one of the greatest movies of the 21st Century, if not, one of the greatest ever made.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Shawshank Redemption is another film that many consider to be one of the greatest of all time. One of these people is u/CallMeAPhysicist, who received nearly 16,000 upvotes for this comment alone.

u/TheMoris replied to the original commenter, stating "I love how it's just a pretty straight forward story. It's such a good one, and so well told, that the movie doesn't need to be revolutionary for filmmaking or anything to be one of, if not the best film of all time." In terms of plot, the movie focuses on money-laundering in prison, and all the hardships that come with it.

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

James Cameron's sci-fi action flick Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a must-see for any sci-fi fan. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film features a Terminator from the future that is sent back in time to protect John Connor (Edward Furlong) from an evil Terminator known as the T-1000 (Robert Patrick).

Aside from having flawless action sequences, the visual effects were truly revolutionary for the time, in true James Cameron fashion. It was u/nightbreed9999 who put this classic 90s action thriller in the comments. u/bicza001 added on to it, saying "11/10 would go back in time to watch it for the first time again... Best movie of all time."

'Spirited Away' (2001)

Image via Toho

Spirited Away is a children's Japanese anime film from Studio Ghibli, one of the most well-known animation studios in Japan. Though originally recorded in Japanese, an English dub does exist as a collaboration between Studio Ghibli and Walt Disney. The story concerns a young girl named Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) who is moving houses with her family. On the way to their new home, they get sidetracked and decide to explore an abandoned amusement park. Unbeknownst to them, the park is a portal to the spirit world.

u/qbyoyowbwbs posted the initial comment, with u/thisguyeatschicken adding onto it, saying, "There's not a single wasted frame in this movie in my opinion. And the soundtrack is just amazing. Definitely my favourite Ghibli film." The movie proves to be an innocent, yet emotional tale of childhood innocence and individuality which speaks to everyone, regardless of language.

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image via Vestron Pictures

The Princess Bride is what happens when you take a classic fairy tale story and inject some real comedy into it. Though the story is simple, there are so many quotable and fantastic moments from it. Plus, the characters are all so unique. From a Spanish swordsman to a stableboy-turned-pirate, this movie has it all.

It was u/IAmSoSuave who posted the comment listing this movie as a 10/10. It would seem a lot of other Reddit users agreed, because the comment received over 9,000 upvotes.

KEEP READING: 9 Movies That Are Actually Hidden Gems, According to Reddit