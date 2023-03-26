Film-related apps and sites can be fantastic resources when it comes to finding new movies. Letterboxd is particularly good, since it functions something like a personal film-watching journal and a social media app in one. Users can rate and review movies, and if you follow a certain number of users who start talking favorably about a movie, it naturally makes it attention-grabbing. And, similar to a site like IMDb, Letterboxd assigns an average rating to each film that's taken from users' ratings.

It's all well and good to keep track of which movies have a high average rating, but it can be even more interesting to find divisive titles. The following movies have a reception from Letterboxd users that suggest they are indeed divisive, with all of them having decent numbers of the lowest rating possible (0.5/5) and the highest (5/5). For anyone who likes taking a chance on a love-it-or-hate-it type of movie, the titles below might well be worth exploring.

10 'The Room' (2003)

What more can be said about The Room that hasn't already been said? It was a movie with a legendarily troubled production overseen by a perfectionist: Tommy Wiseau, the man who wrote, directed, produced, and starred in this bizarre and beautiful melodrama about a banker in San Francisco whose life is torn apart when his future wife betrays him by having an affair with his best friend.

The number of 0.5/5 ratings comes close to the film's number of 5/5 ratings: approximately 32,000 versus 39,000, respectively. It's easy to see how either rating is justified. Technically, one could argue that every aspect of the movie is broken or poorly executed, yet on the other end of the spectrum, it's endlessly fun to watch, discuss, and quote a movie like The Room. It's an undeniably potent mix of terrible and wonderful.

9 'Fateful Findings' (2013)

Neil Breen has built up a devoted cult fanbase, with many members of said fanbase also being Letterboxd users. His undeniably unique movies might not be particularly well-known outside online film communities, but he's the kind of filmmaker where once you see one of the half-dozen movies he's made in his career so far, you don't forget his name.

2013's Fateful Findings might be his worst or best film, depending on who you ask. It has 4400 0.5/5 ratings, and almost 4000 5/5 ratings on Letterboxd. The plot is too wild to summarize, but significantly, it involves hacking, mystical powers, tragedy, and a worldwide revolution against corrupt politicians with dramatic consequences. It's beautifully crazy, and an iconic 2010s cult film.

8 'Ratatoing' (2007)

It's safe to assume that Ratatoing was only made to capitalize on Ratatouille, given both movies center on rats who can cook, and both were released in 2007. Ratatouille is of course one of the best animated movies of the 2000s, and easily one of Pixar's best overall. It's hard to give Ratatoing, on the other hand, a similar amount of praise.

It feels cheap and unsettling, with janky animation and a storyline that's repetitive at best and downright incomprehensible at worst, even though it only goes for about three-quarters of an hour. It has more 0.5/5 ratings than anything else, but still has approximately 1700 5/5 ratings, with it being safe to assume that these are largely ironic.

7 'Freddy Got Fingered' (2001)

From the title alone, it's not hard to see why Freddy Got Fingered might not be everyone's cup of tea. It's a controversial and divisive comedy about a chaotic young man continually clashing with his hard-nosed father, and while it was generally despised by critics upon release, it's since been reassessed and re-evaluated by some as a genuinely good comedy.

On Letterboxd at least, it's now viewed more favorably than unfavorably, given it has more 5/5 ratings than 0.5/5 ratings. It would've been interesting to see what the reception from users would have been had Letterboxd been around in 2001, with there being every chance that back then, they wouldn't have been quite so kind.

6 'The Cat in the Hat' (2003)

At first glance, The Cat in the Hat might look like a kid's movie, but due to its unsettling tone and surprisingly edgy humor, it's not the most family-friendly of movies. It's essentially about a large cat (he also has a hat) who barges into the lives of two young children, destroying their house and acting in bizarre ways while the kids' parents are out.

It may have been viewed as a critical failure because of how unnerving and sometimes tasteless it could be, but those could also be the reasons why some viewers are reappraising this now-20-year-old movie. While it may have just over 13,000 0.5/5 ratings on Letterboxd, it also currently has just under 13,000 5/5 ratings, suggesting users are pretty divided over this one.

5 'Begotten' (1989)

Horror movies that are experimental in nature are always going to be a tough sell, and Begotten is one of the most experimental of all horror movies. The Letterboxd synopsis suggests this 72-minute-long film is a violent retelling of the myth of creation, but Begotten's obscure nature (and lack of spoken dialogue) means a good deal of it feels up for interpretation.

It's the kind of movie that's likely to provoke just about every possible response from those who choose to view it, and any rating out of 5 is justifiable and understandable when it comes to something like this. There are approximately 800 0.5/5 ratings, and a little over 1000 5/5 ratings, leading to an average score that's almost split down the middle, at 2.9/5.

4 'Showgirls' (1995)

Showgirls has become something of a cult classic, following a similar trajectory to Freddy Got Fingered insofar as it being a movie that was despised upon release, but re-evaluated by viewers in the years since. It's an erotic drama/thriller about a young woman who comes to Las Vegas to become a dancer and then a showgirl, doing whatever she can to succeed in such a cutthroat and seedy industry.

Also like Freddy Got Fingered, Showgirls is now more favored than disliked, at least going by Letterboxd ratings. It may have almost 2000 0.5/5 ratings, but it also has over 6000 5/5 ratings, and an overall decently positive average rating of 3.1/5 from users.

3 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Long before movies like Troll 2 and The Room, Plan 9 From Outer Space arguably held the title for the "best" bad movie of all time. It's a very low-budget science-fiction movie about aliens coming to Earth to stop the human race from developing weaponry that may, in time, threaten the entire universe.

It's hard to get a sense of the plot beyond that, because Plan 9 From Outer Space is an absolute mess, and a bizarre one at that. However, despite its cheesiness and messiness, it is creative and ambitious, and that may be the main reason why approximately 1400 Letterboxd users find it charming enough to (perhaps ironically) give it a rating of 5/5.

2 'The VelociPastor' (2018)

Viewers are likely to know what they're in for based on the title of The VelociPastor alone. It's the kind of movie where the title probably came first, and everything else came later, seeing as it's hard to resist the temptation to watch a movie that has the guts to call itself The VelociPastor.

It's about a priest who learns how to turn himself into a dinosaur, and he ends up using this power to fight crime and ninjas. That's the movie. What more can even be said. Letterboxd users are inevitably in two camps about The VelociPastor, because while it has over 4000 5/5 ratings, it also has 1600 0.5/5 ratings, and honestly, either rating seems fair when it comes to a movie called The VelociPastor.

1 'Twisted Pair' (2018)

Fateful Findings isn't the only Neil Breen movie to prove somewhat divisive among Letterboxd users, as 2018's Twisted Pair demonstrates. This movie sees Breen playing two characters for the price of one, with him portraying twins who find themselves both altered by A.I. technology, yet are opposed due to each being used by different sides of a seemingly worldwide, potentially world-altering conflict.

Like any movie written, produced, and directed by Breen, it's confusing, strange, yet also strangely engrossing at the same time. The divide between 0.5/5 and 5/5 ratings on Letterboxd is particularly narrow when it comes to this movie, with there being about 1700 of the former, and just under 2000 of the latter.

