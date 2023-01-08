Kill Bill is one of the most famous revenge movies in cinema history. It's a simple premise executed with style and frequent references to films of old, depicting a roaring rampage of revenge that plays out over two volumes and four hours. The woman who wants revenge is known as The Bride, and she's after the various members of the assassination squad she used to be a part of, seeing as they ruined her attempt to escape the lifestyle and left her for dead.

Those assassins are led by an enigmatic man named Bill, and unsurprisingly, by the end of Kill Bill, Bill is killed. But Bill from Kill Bill is far from the only Bill who's memorably been killed in cinema history. The following 10 Bills, Billys, and Williams have all died on-screen at some point, and go to show that Kill Bill's Bill is far from an outlier when it comes to deceased characters named Bill.

Billy Costigan in 'The Departed' (2006)

The Departed is a movie where just about everyone dies during its extended final act, and protagonist Billy Costigan is no exception. It's a film that depicts a dangerous, cutthroat world where criminals infiltrate the police force the same way the police infiltrate criminal gangs, leading to much paranoia, suspicion, and death.

Billy's death is particularly unexpected here, as he's shot suddenly when the door of the elevator he's in opens, which also happens a decent amount of time before the film ultimately ends. The title becomes a fitting one, because Billy and just about everyone else ends up departing their mortal coil by the film's conclusion.

William Wallace in 'Braveheart' (1995)

Sir William Wallace was a knight who fought for Scottish Independence during the late 1200s and early 1300s. Braveheart is loosely inspired by his life, being an epic historical action movie that shows the conflict Wallace got swept up in, and the way it eventually cost him his life.

Wallace's death is shown to be one that inspires others, with Braveheart painting him as something of a martyr as a result, but it's also a particularly brutal one, with his executioners making him suffer for the fight he put up against English forces. Unsurprisingly, it turns out that revolution is not for the faint of heart.

Billy the Kid in 'Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid' (1973)

In Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, legendary filmmaker and provocateur Sam Peckinpah takes two of the most well-known figures from the Old West and recounts their lives in a gritty, hard-hitting way. Even if it's not quite as violent or relentlessly tough as The Wild Bunch, it ends up being similarly impactful.

In real life, Billy the Kid was said to have killed 21 men, and ironically was killed at the age of 21 by Pat Garretthimself. Life was cheap back in the Old West, and it's something that Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid demonstrates well, cutting out most of the sentimentality and fluff that less gritty American Westerns often showcase.

Buffalo Bill in 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

While Hannibal Lecter is the most famous serial killer character in The Silence of the Lambs, he's not the main target of the law for most of the film's duration. He's already in captivity when the film starts, and is roped into helping Clarice Starling and the others at the FBI take down another serial killer who's at large, known as Buffalo Bill.

Starling is successful at taking Buffalo Bill down in the film's climax, but not after an extended (and terrifying) sequence where he hunts her in a pitch-black room. It comes as a great relief when this Bill is no longer in the picture, seeing as he's an absolutely frightening antagonist who possesses all the danger of Lecter, but not the charm or wit.

William "Spike" Pratt in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Even though he unsurprisingly comes back to life in Buffy the Vampire Slayer's spin-off show, Angel, Spike's death in the former comes at the end of its dramatic final episode. He sacrifices himself in the final battle against the forces of the Hellmouth, and for a while, his surprisingly noble death sticks.

Even though it's undone, the fact remains that Spike did unequivocally die. And though he's almost always known as Spike, his original name (before being turned into a vampire) was William Pratt. He embraced it to some extent by being called "William the Bloody" for a portion of his vampire life, but eventually settled on the far more succinct "Spike."

Bill Murray in 'Zombieland' (2009)

Bill Murray might not be a fictional character, but he does play a fictionalized version of himself in Zombieland. In fact, he's the centerpiece of what might be the movie's most famous sequence, where the four main characters crash his mansion and find that he's survived the early stages of the zombie apocalypse, mostly because he's worked out how to disguise himself as a member of the undead.

Unfortunately, this backfires when he's mistaken for an actual zombie, and so ends up being one of the few prominent human deaths in the whole film (the core four all survive for the sequel). Rather than being tragic though, it makes for excellent dark humor, and as such is a step above most comparable celebrity cameos.

Bill Houston in 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

A tragic musical/drama about a single mother who's going blind, all the while trying to prevent the same thing from happening to her son, Dancer in the Dark is not an easy film to watch. It's quite long, features many scenes that are shot in a rough, intentionally messy way, and gets crushingly sad in its second half.

Things get very tragic when the protagonist, Selma, accidentally shoots and kills Bill, a shady police officer who tried to steal the little money she had. The repercussions end up setting things up for a horrifically sad ending, given Selma fails to properly explain the circumstances of her crime, and is eventually sentenced to death herself.

Bill the Butcher in 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Martin Scorsese's no stranger to violent crime movies, but Gangs of New York takes things to another level. It opens with a savage street fight that sets the tone for the rest of the movie, and also kicks off the revenge plot that becomes Gangs of New York's main focus.

Bill the Butcher's the gang leader behind the murder that Amsterdam Vallon wants to avenge, as Vallon's father was killed in the street fight we see at the start. After a fairly epic runtime (and numerous casualties), he does get vengeance, but Bill the Butcher certainly doesn't go down without a fight.

Billy Hargrove in 'Stranger Things' (2016-2022)

Stranger Things may earn some criticism for its unwillingness to kill off its main characters, but it's certainly not a show where the supporting characters are safe. Season 3 gives viewers one such death, where in the season finale, Billy Hargrove is killed by The Mind Flayer during the climactic battle against it.

It did offer a way for Billy to earn some degree of redemption, given he'd done some pretty terrible things to the other characters before then. While his passing isn't the saddest in the show's run so far, it still likely stung a little to some viewers, and put Billy Hargrove in the pantheon of deceased fictional characters who are named Bill.

Bill Sikes in 'Oliver!' (1968)

Oliver! is a surprisingly dark, despondent, and gritty musical. Despite featuring a cast that's mostly comprised of children, and having a number of musical numbers that sound quite bouncy and upbeat on the surface, it's not exactly an easy watch. Part of it has to do with the fact that the child characters are orphans who are forced into a life of crime, and part of it has to do with the film's menacing villain, Bill Sikes.

He's a truly despicable person who does numerous terrible things throughout the musical's duration, with his eventual death coming as a relief. While tears can be shed for some fictional Bills upon their fictional deaths, no one will ever be sad to see someone like Bill Sikes go.

