Many great movies, typically classics, usually follow some sort of norm. It could be the three-act structure or the typical camera shots, but there's always some sort of classic, safe way to watch a great movie and have a good time. But the world of cinema boasts some incredibly creative artists who like to push boundaries away from the classics and break the rules; it's not to the detriment of cinema, but, on the contrary, because of their immense love for it.

Any artist who loves what they do will surely have groundbreaking ideas about taking the norm and pushing it further. Creatives in the movie industry have taken more liberties over the years, but they were more than likely inspired by the firsts of their kind. And those firsts are now considered some of the greatest movies of all time, changing how we watch movies and observe creativity. These movies broke the rules and changed how viewers enjoy cinema and its brilliant authors.

10 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Directed by David Hand, William Cottrell, and Wilfred Jackson (with a team of animators)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was revolutionary for so many reasons, but there's one in particular that simply puts it on top. It was made in 1937 and is the first animated feature film ever made in the US. It's also the first feature film that was animated and painted solely by hand, and the first feature-length movie by Disney. A team of sequence directors, including David Hand (director of Fantasia and Bambi) and Wilfred Jackson (director of Cinderella and Peter Pan), worked on the movie for about three years, creating about two million pieces of artwork for the story.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a Brothers Grimm tale about a young, beautiful princess who lost her parents and now lives with her wicked stepmother known as the Queen (in the book, her name is Grimhilde). When the Queen banishes Snow White one day, the girl is left alone in the woods, befriending woodland creatures until she finds a cottage where seven dwarfs live. This princess fairy tale still inspires children and is common in any Disney household collection. It changed the landscape of animated film and the history of Disney itself.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Exiled into the dangerous forest by her wicked stepmother, a princess is rescued by seven dwarf miners who make her part of their household. Release Date February 4, 1938 Director David Hand Cast Roy Atwell , Stuart Buchanan , Adriana Caselotti , Zeke Clements , Eddie Collins , Pinto Colvig Runtime 83

9 'Pink Flamingos' (1972)

Directed by John Waters

Image via New Line Cinema

The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in film was, even until recently, controversial to some people. Even today, Luca Guadagnino's Queer is making waves in some countries, and the outrage over a movie that hasn't been released yet has to be seen to be believed. Inclusion is the definition of cinema; it can range from something simple, like including multiple cameras or editors, to something more complex and important, like people of various races, sexualities, and classes.

However, Pink Flamingos does more than include the LGBTQ+; it also includes depictions of marginalized characters and America's underbelly and represents independent, underground filmmaking; Off Colour said John Waters and his crew "railed against the middle and upper classes in such a way that they couldn’t be ignored." Pink Flamingos is grody and includes a lot of shock value, but its existence is pivotal for experimental cinema. It stars the drag queen Divine as a hardcore criminal hiding under the alias Babs Johnson. Dubbed by the local newspaper as "the filthiest person alive," Babs attracts enemies who want to vie for that title. Pink Flamingos has numerous trigger warnings, but it's an unsubtle statement against the establishment and a movie that changed the way we watch so many new films.

Pink Flamingos Release Date March 17, 1972 Director John Waters Cast Divine , David Lochary , Mary Vivian Pearce , Mink Stole Runtime 93 minutes

8 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Directed by George A. Romero

Close

George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead changed the zombie movie landscape and triggered an inspiration, a sort of eureka, in many future filmmakers who saw this movie and thought, "The sky is the limit." Creature horror was a bit gimmicky back then, but Night of the Living Dead gave it a push in ways that later put many horror movies on the map of contenders for the best features of all time. It was another great push for independent filmmaking, too, with Romero using up as little budget as he could to create an immersive but disturbing flesh-eating experience.

The plot of Night of the Living Dead shows siblings Barbara and Johnny visiting their father's grave when an unknown man looking uncontrollable and rabid attacks them, killing Johnny and driving Barbara out into a desolate farmhouse. She hides there until several other people are driven into the home after being chased by flesh eaters referred to as 'ghouls' (or the living dead). While this premise later became a classic horror trope, it has George Romero to thank for popularizing and immortalizing it, giving people new ways to enjoy horror.

Night of the Living Dead Release Date October 4, 1968 Director George A. Romero Cast Duane Jones , Judith O'Dea , Karl Hardman , Marilyn Eastman , Keith Wayne , Judith Ridley Runtime 96

7 'Star Wars' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Image via 20th Century Studios

A space opera inspired by Shakespeare, Dune, spaghetti Westerns, and samurai movies wasn't on anyone's bingo list of 1977 movie features, yet it came out and lightsabered its way into people's hearts. The movie was later retitled Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, and it was a new hope indeed; the movie completely awakened people's understanding of cinema and its powers while encouraging filmmakers to think bigger and bolder, creating less personal and more big-budget movies, which are now known as blockbusters.

The Star Wars saga has been around for decades and is now a staple in every household that appreciates sci-fi or just a great, touching classic. The first movie showed the conflict between the Rebels and the Empire, with a focus on Tatooine-based Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the princess and Rebel Alliance member Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and the Imperial Army leader Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) looking to stop the Rebels from achieving their goals. The movie included some never-before-seen special effects, highly elaborate sets, and immersive world-building, paving the way for future space operas, sci-fi spectacles, and franchises in general.

6 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax

Quentin Tarantino's directorial debut Reservoir Dogs won critics and audiences over with its clever script and immersive dialogue, though it's one of the most violent cult classics out there. It opened the door for Tarantino to later make Pulp Fiction, a movie so iconic that it's still quoted to this day, with many people naming it their favorite movie of all time. It is also often considered one of the 100 greatest movies of all time.

Pulp Fiction excels in creating a non-linear narrative packed with fantastic dialogue that always relates to what's about to come; this is why the movie is often referred to as self-referential. Roger Ebert even said: "The dialogue is proof that Tarantino had the time-juggling in mind from the very beginning because there's never a glitch." The plot follows several intertwined storylines: a boxer, Butch (Bruce Willis) and his girlfriend Fabienne; crime boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), his wife Mia (Uma Thurman), and his enforcers Vincent and Jules (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson); and a couple of burglars, Ringo and Honey Bunny (Tim Roth and Amanda Plummer).