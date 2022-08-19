“Rules are made to be broken” rings true to many artists and filmmakers. Though certain rules and standards must be considered in producing a film, many filmmakers have defied that and made their own rules instead. As filmmaking is an art and is subjective, artists feel they can use the platform as a blank canvas and fill it any way they want, even if it means breaking the structure of the Hero’s Journey, the rule of thirds, the 180-degree rule, and others.

While some rule-breaking films have not fully succeeded in their endeavors, others, such as Mirror, Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, and Inland Empire, broke the rules in the best ways possible.

‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

The story of two hitmen, Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), is interwoven with their boss, Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), his actress wife Mia (Uma Thurman), boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), cleaner Winston Wolfe (Harvey Keitel), and a pair of armed robbers Pumpkin (Tim Roth) and Honey Bunny (Amanda Plummer).

Unlike many films, Pulp Fiction is told in a non-linear structure which consists of seven sequences. And though it seems like a non-linear structure is what has broken the rule of filmmaking, it is the heavy dialogues that stand out most. In screenwriting, a rule of thumb is not to overdo the dialogue in a script, but that’s what Tarantino decided for Pulp Fiction (and many of his other films), and it worked.

‘Inland Empire’ (2006)

Anyone who knows David Lynch knows he is the master of surrealist filmmaking. In his last feature film Inland Empire, the life of an actress named Nikki Grace (Laura Dern) becomes entwined with the life of her film character, Sue Blue. As we follow the surreal journeys of Nikki Grace and Sue Blue, things get stranger by the minute.

While a film usually consists of a coherent plot, many Lynch films, such as Inland Empire, lack a logical plot. We often question the things happening in his film. But what makes Lynch great is his ability to confuse and dazzle his audience at the same time.

“What makes the film so different and challenging is the lack of a coherent plot, instead following different characters through bizarre vignettes based around one room; the film becomes a dreamlike rumination on themes of isolation and despair, rather than presenting a linear narrative.” - Linus Tolliday, Taste of Cinema

‘Man with a Movie Camera’ (1929)

Man with a Movie Camera is an experimental silent Soviet documentary film directed by Dziga Vertov, filmed by his brother Mikhail Kaufman, and edited by Vertof’s wife, Yelizaveta Svilova. The film depicts urban life in Moscow and Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv and Odesa during the 1920s. With a running time of 60 minutes long, Man with a Movie Camera doesn’t necessarily count as a feature film, as the average running time of a movie is between 90 and 120 minutes long.

The film has no lead actors and clear plot lines and is more of a compilation and documentation of a day in the lives of Russian and Ukrainian civilians. Despite not being considered a film by some, Vertov and his film have been credited for inventing and employing many cinematic techniques such as multiple exposures, fast/slow motion, freeze frames, match cuts, jump cuts, split screens, and Dutch angles.

“It made explicit and poetic the astonishing gift the cinema made possible, of arranging what we see, ordering it, imposing a rhythm and language on it, and transcending it.” - Roger Ebert

‘Airplane!’

Airplane!, as its title suggests, is a spoof comedy film that funnily mocks the line-up of disaster movies that were released during the ‘70s. When the passengers and crew, including the pilots of a plane, gets food poisoning, an ex-fighter pilot with a drinking problem, Ted Striker (Robert Hays), and his ex-girlfriend, now flight attendant Elaine (Julie Hagerty), have to bring the plane to a safe landing.

Although Airplane! is not the first film to have broken the fourth wall, it has, among many films that have also used the technique, renowned for looking directly at the audience to amplify its comedy. Since its release, Airplane! has been ranked one of the funniest comedies and greatest movies of all time by various outlets such as Empire magazine and Bravo.

‘The Shining’ (1980)

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, Kubrick’s The Shining has remained one of the most iconic psychological horror films to date. As a director, Stanley Kubrick was known for his liking for visual symmetry, which he frequently used in his films. While Kubrick maintained visual symmetry in many scenes of The Shining, he also broke the 180-degree rule of filmmaking. Breaking the 180-degree rule occurs when the audience believes that an on-screen character “has magically flipped around from their original position when in reality they haven’t moved at all.”

Breaking the 180-degree rule is usually not considered an ideal move to make in films as it can disorient a viewer’s viewpoint and perspective of the scene and action. Over the years, however, many filmmakers have chosen to break the rule to create confusion or show an abrupt mood shift in the story. In some ways, breaking the rule can enhance the story or the characters.

‘Dogville’ (2003)

Lars von Trier’s Dogville is set in a minimalist small town on a literal soundstage, where the story is broken into nine chapters and a prologue. The film revolves around a girl, Grace Mulligan (Nicole Kidman), who is an outsider in a small American town. The experimental film garnered mixed reviews upon its release due to the director’s unconventional choices, such as setting the film on a soundstage with minimalist scenery.

While some praised the film as an innovative artistic statement, others felt it was too emotionally detached, some even calling it misanthropic (anti-human) and merely “three hours of tedious experimentation.”

‘Mirror’ (1975)

Andrei Tarkovsky, considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, directed the film Mirror. The film, told in a non-linear narrative, reveals the memories of a dying poet and his personal experiences of Soviet culture. Mirror constantly slips between black-and-white, color, and sepia—depicted as if in a dream-like state, bouncing between dreams and nightmares.

While some are not so keen on the film as they found the story unclear and unfocused, others refer to it as one of the greatest films ever made. A 2012 Sight & Sound poll ranked Mirror as the 19th greatest film of all time, English journalist Will Self calls it “the most beautiful film ever made,” and the British Film Institute noted the film “pioneered a poetic and richly allusive form.”

‘Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles’ (1975)

Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, a Belgian film, depicts a day in the life of a housewife, Jeanne Dielman (Delphine Seyrig). Over the span of three days, Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, depicts the scheduled and repetitive tasks a housewife has to do every day; cooking, cleaning, and taking care of her children. As part of her everyday routine and source of income, Jeanne also has sex with her male clients each afternoon.

Director Chantal Akerman could leave viewers fascinated with sequences usually left out of movies. Akerman called the film “a love film for my mother. |t gives recognition to that kind of woman.” Akerman also felt that it was the right time to make a female-centric film because “at that point, everybody was talking about women" and that it was "the right time.”

“Chantal Akerman’s direction is so untainted by Hollywood and its filmic conventions that it creates real-life onscreen. There is no non-diegetic music, no action sequences, no overt emotional revelations, and no twist ending. The camera favours static shots, sparse dialogue, and a muted colour palette. This is a film almost totally separate from the world of cinema.” - Linus Tolliday, Taste of Cinema

