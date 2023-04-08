Nowadays, long-running feature films are the norm. Over the years, it seems to have become acceptable for movies to last over 2 hours, making it a rarity to find a shorter viewing. This isn't necessarily bad, as longer movies can provide a better and more cohesive storyline, having their long runtime justified.

For some Reddit users in a thread in r/movies, some movies could do without an extra 15–20 minutes. In their minds, the longer runtime didn't add to the story nor made it gel better, and the choices may be surprising to some fans since the movies were pretty big successes after their release.

10 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

The anticipated sequel to Black Panther was overshadowed by the untimely passing of its lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. It was one of the most successful Marvel movies, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't come too far behind it, even with the 161-minute runtime. Angela Bassett received numerous accolades, including the Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

Yet, in the eyes of Redditors, Wakanda Forever could have been shorter. For example, the user Comic_Book_Reader said: "The final battle between Wakanda and Definitely-Not-Atlantis just goes on for an eternity." The same user also added that the appearances of Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, and Dominique Thorne were just drawn-out setups for upcoming Marvel shows.

9 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

This may be slightly controversial for some, considering the success EEAAO has garnered. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan moved mountains with their leading performances, and Stephanie Hsu became one of the most wanted new faces in Hollywood (although she's not technically new).

Many would argue that 139 minutes is a decent runtime compared to some recent releases, but many Redditors still found EEAAO too long in some parts. The user SailingBroat noticed: "There's too much repetitive action/fights that go on slightly too long, particularly in the third act; you could easily trim 15 minutes out of it." Others defended the over-the-top sequences, but it's easy to see how EEAAO is polarizing, despite its commercial success.

8 'The Batman' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros

It probably isn't controversial to say that The Batman could be shorter than 176 minutes. That's just four minutes shy of three hours that one could spend doing other things, except The Batman is actually worth the watch. When watching a lengthy feature, one might wonder where the director could trim the fat, but it's often hard to pinpoint a specific part.

Several users agreed that The Riddler was a strong character whose purpose was slightly ruined. Wingspantt hit the nail on the head by mentioning how great the meeting between Batman and The Riddler was: "I really didn't like everything that happened after that meeting. It just felt so random and disconnected from the first 80% of the film, which was outstanding by contrast."

7 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Another feature justifiably considered too long is Zack Snyder's Justice League, known best in fan circles as The Snyder Cut. Although this version of Justice League is a lot better than the original and Zack Snyder proved he's the best person for the job, 242 minutes translate into too many hours.

The user Qyro greatly explains why they believed The Snyder Cut was too long: "It just needed a lot more time in the editing room to tighten it up and trim out some of the extraneous shots. We don’t need to see the arrow fly from Themyscira to Greece for a whole minute..." Most users agreed, although their general impressions were highly positive.

6 'Babylon' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Babylon is easily the most underrated feature of last year which many claim was failed by its unmarketable nature. Whatever the reason for Damien Chazelle's most ambitious and elaborate feature flopping, it's not completely for nothing. Great overall, Babylon's runtime of 189 minutes is over the top, and that's excluding the literal elephant in the room.

The user Sk4081 didn't find Babylon too long, but they made an interesting point: "It was well made from a technical point, but Chazelle became too indulgent. Film didn't know if it wanted to be a slice of life or a story film." This observation was also followed by praise of Brad Pitt's performance, which indeed is one of his best supporting roles.

5 'Midsommar' (2019)

Midsommar is horror darling Ari Aster's second feature film, and it's there to be defended from the first minute to the last, at least by everyone who enjoys slow-burning psychological horror. Although 148 minutes can be defended with logic and lore, people who aren't overly into the genre thought of it as too long.

The user daiselol mentions: "Midsommar's second act is a little weaker than the other two. Could use a little bit less thesis writing drama." Redditor coysmate05 added to that comment: "Personally I think the movie is meant to move slower so that you can process what’s going on and truly think clearly." The latter seems to be the case with Midsommar, although no one can deny some people find it longer than needed.

4 'Bullet Train' (2022)

Image via Sony

This highly anticipated action comedy was released last year, but it got mixed reviews. The stellar cast including Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson couldn't help Bullet Train from derailing on simultaneous praise and criticism. Entertaining at its core, Bullet Train is one of those films that don't deserve to last for 127 minutes - although it's the shortest on the list.

Several users discussed the movie's momentum, mentioning the overuse of Thomas the Tank Engine references. The user TheMightyCatatafish wrote: "The first hour and a half was one of the most fun movies I've ever seen. Once the story moves away from Lemon and Tangerine after Tangerine dies and Lemon's fakeout death, it takes a notable dip." Despite spoilers in the comment, it describes the film the best.

3 'Funny People' (2009)

The initial answer to the thread wasn't Funny People itself, but the commenter QPRIMITIVE lead the discussion by saying: "Every Judd Apatow film." This led to Funny People being the most discussed Judd Apatow feature in the thread, with a 146-minute run. While Redditors find the movie great overall, it seems to have a lack of cohesion everyone agrees on.

The user DrGeraldBaskums wrote: "Everything about this movie screams that it should’ve been a classic, but it just kept going and going." Another user, DMPunk, made a general remark about Apatow while discussing Funny People, saying: "I love his films, and I selfishly enjoy how self-indulgent they are. But they would all be better with a better (or maybe just different) editor."

2 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Pulp Fiction is often considered a masterful work of art and Tarantino's best. It has memorable scenes and phrases that people repeat to this day. Yet, different viewers find the film plummets in various places - some say it's the taxi scene with Bruce Willis, others that it's the milkshake scene with John Travolta and Uma Thurman.

It's tough to pinpoint a universal spot where the film plummets, meaning that it simply has weaker and stronger parts - which is normal for a 154-minute movie. The Redditor Quay-Z wrote this about the cab scene with Bruce Willis: "I think the movie is a classic and there's not much I would change, but I would have traded that scene in for something more interesting."

1 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Image via Lionsgate Films

The freshest feature on the list and the one most viewers are impressed with is the latest installment of John Wick. Chapter 4 is another high-speed action-filled blockbuster worthy of Keanu Reeves' legacy, with numerous excellent appearances (starting with Donnie Yen).

Still, Redditors who watched the movie thought 169 minutes was too long for it, mainly complaining about the drawn-out action sequences. The Redditor Leto2GoldenPath wrote: "Long action sequences are great, but these just went on too long in my opinion. Way too bloated and when they last so long they stop being interesting" Some people disagreed, but the overall impressions remain highly positive for JW4.

