Horror is one of the most innovative and ambitious genres in cinema, with everything from the blood and guts of slashers to the anguish and suspense of psychological thrillers capable of making an impact on audiences. In the modern film age where remakes, reboots, and re-imaginings of classic movies have become the norm, it is surprising we haven't seen more famous flicks re-visited as horror spins.

While Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was critically berated, the low budget horror did manage to turn a profit and garnered a wave of pop-culture interest off the back of the bizarre yet captivating idea. Redditors on r/AskReddit were posed the question of what non-horror films should be remade as horror movies with the community's responses covering everything from animated family classics to iconic comedy gems.

10 'Coraline' (2009)

As far as children’s animated movies go, 2009’s Coraline is already on the cusp of horror. The harrowing dark fantasy utilizes disturbing visuals as it follows an 11-year-old girl who discovers an idealized alternate reality which mirrors her own world, though it soon presents as a nightmare when Other Mother tries to force her to stay.

On the film, supaloops commented “it’s already scary…adding just a couple of things would put it right over the top and into something unforgettably horrifying.” The Neil Gaiman novella it was based on was already rich with horror tropes, with numerous Redditors responding to the comment to say the book was even scarier than the film.

9 'Wayne’s World' (1992)

An enduring comedic masterpiece, Wayne’s World has transcended generations as a fun-loving, head-banging delight following two slackers who run a public access show. Anyone who has seen the movie would struggle to see the horror potential, but one crafty Redditor put forth an enticing narrative of unreliable narrators and distorted realities.

wurfnnjs hypothesized that, following the events of the film, Rob Lowe’s character is revealed to be an FBI agent who steps forward to show what really happened. They suggested that “Wayne and Garth are delusional, and kidnap local homeless people, so [they] can interview them for their “talk show” which is all in their heads, and then kill them.”

8 'The Truman Show' (1998)

The Truman Show won over plenty of fans as a satirical sci-fi which gave Jim Carrey ample room to exhibit his comedic brilliance while still wielding a dramatic edge. It famously follows an insurance salesman as he begins to learn that his entire life has been a popular television series.

The film was able to induce a paranoia in many viewers, but Redditors were eager to give the film a true horror flair. A deleted Redditor suggested the film could take on a sterner psychological terror vibe, commenting “People inexplicably go missing in Truman’s neighborhood. It’s been happening for as long as he can remember. Only Truman seems to notice or care.”

7 'Charlotte’s Web' (1973)

Giving children’s classics a twisted spin was a common theme on the r/AskReddit post, and one of the more intriguing ideas came in the form of Charlotte’s Web. E. B. White’s classic children’s book has received numerous film adaptations. The book's general story follows Wilbur, a pig on a farm, and Charlotte, the spider who weaves messages into her webs to keep the pig from being slaughtered.

urbanek2525’s terrifying spin on the story centered on Fern trying to poison Zuckerman when he buys Wilbur but only succeeding in making him hallucinate to the point that “the hallucinations become more and more real to him, culminating in him having a total breakdown at the fair, screaming about a special pig.” Appropriately twisted, this dark iteration of the famous tale boasts a certain gothic flair and could be rife with visual terror and an engaging thematic punch.

6 'The Santa Clause' (1994)

One of the more imaginative pitches, and yet probably the one that stayed closest to the original film’s plot, koopa72 thought Tim Allen’s family Christmas adventure films could be given a horror twist. The Santa Clause sees Allen plays a businessman and father who becomes Santa Claus after accidentally killing the old St. Nick when he startled him while he was crawling on his rooftop.

The idea of someone transforming into Santa after accidentally killing him had the potential to be a shock horror hit. As koopa72 said “That’s a fantastic premise for a Cronenberg body horror film, I’m not entirely convinced that script wasn’t written to be a horror movie.”

5 'Matilda' (1996)

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel, Matilda follows a prodigious young girl who uses her telekinetic abilities against her miserable family and the tyrannical principal of her school. While it excels as a fun family fantasy adventure, some Redditors identified the film’s narrative similarities to a certain 70s horror icon.

The since deleted Redditor who proposed Matilda could get a horror re-make elaborated to say “I can see it taking a Carrie route, where she kills her abusive family.” Other Redditor’s embraced the idea, with some even exploring the idea of a superhero type story in which Matilda and Carrie are pitted against each other.

4 'Inside Out' (2015)

An instant classic from Pixar, Inside Out became an animated sensation with a heartfelt story about a girl’s inner emotions as she undergoes a difficult period in her life. While the film deftly touches ever so slightly on issues such as mental wellbeing and depression, that thematic idea rings as something that would be appealing to see become a core focus to some Redditors.

EliteLemon171 suggested the family film could be re-worked as a gripping psychological horror, stating “the girl is mentally ill and the characters in her head are insane too.” Other Redditors were quick to expand on the idea, with many enticed by the notion that the protagonist lives with a dissociative identity disorder and how the emotions in her head might interact and operate in that situation.

3 'Home Alone' (1990)

Ever since its release in 1990, Home Alone has become a cherished Christmas classic as it follows a young boy in a large family who relishes in the freedom and independence afforded to him when his family goes on vacation and forget to take him along. To date, it has generated five follow-up films, but Redditors would love to see the story taken in a terrifying new direction.

A comment from inksmudgedhands hypothesized a Home Alone spin in which the protagonist accidentally kills the intruders then spends the rest of the film trying to cover it up, bringing about the demise of his family and possibly even himself. The Redditor specified “Yeah, that’s a disturbing downer but it’s a horror movie for sure.”

2 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Another film that was based on source material from Roald Dahl, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory has a surreal quality that could easily have been re-worked into a horror setting. The story follows a poor young boy and his grandfather who are awarded entry to an eccentric chocolate factory along with four other children.

future_beach_bum was the Redditor who proposed the film, and the comment became one of the more explored on the subreddit with many highlighting the original film as it was already boasted plenty of horror tones and imagery. Interestingly, little to no references were made to Tim Burton's take on the story which also had a surrealist, horror aesthetic.

1 'Monsters Inc.' (2001)

Many aspects of Monsters Inc. actually lend itself to the horror genre quite well. The bulk of its characters are monsters, it actively works on common ideas that scare children (i.e. the monster in the closet), and it quite literally values fear as a powerful and influential asset which can be harnessed, not unlike how a horror movie would seek to utilize fear and suspense against an audience.

While many Redditors speculated seismic narrative shifts that would need to be made, the quantity of conversation surrounding the suggestion was evidence enough of interest in the idea. WrongTime01 was the Redditor who first presented it though, commenting “I imagine it would have a lot of similarities with Cabin in the Woods.”

