During an age of reboots and an undying love for sequels by fans as well as constantly turning out a profitable box office return, more and more films are continuing their stories with second or third installments, or even becoming fully-fledged franchises, for better or worse.

There will always be fans who are itching for a sequel to their favorite films in order to answer all underlying questions that have yet to be resolved, as well as the excitement of seeing some of the most beloved fan-favorite characters returning to the silver screen. Redditors have discussed which films deserve a sequel, and this list is here to show off which ones are the most needed and most wanted by the social media site.

1 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

One of the most iconic films of the 1980s, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a live-action/animated comedy that showed off the incredible skill and capabilities of animation, as well as including some of the most well-known cartoon characters and influences, making it an all-around love letter to the history and artistry of the medium. It also stars the real-life talents of Bob Hoskins and Christopher Lloyd, as well as the voices of Kathleen Turner, Charles Fleischer, and more.

There have been numerous shorts featuring the famous white rabbit and other characters from the film, but a solid feature film has yet to be made despite the clear want from fans and audiences worldwide, with Redditor jbradforda describing the film as "lightning in a bottle".

2 'The Adventures of Tintin' (2011)

Starring an ensemble cast featuring the talented Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig, Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, and Jamie Bell as the film's protagonist, The Adventures of Tintin is an animated adventure film directed by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The film is based on Hergé's famous comic book series of the same name. It's still a shock why a project with such an impressive crew has yet to make a comeback, with Redditor wisperingdeth saying that "it's a crime" that a sequel has yet to be made.

While a sequel was announced by Jackson it has yet to leave the dreaded realm of 'development hell', and there has yet to be any concise news about its current fate. There is still hope that a sequel is still on the way and lead actor Jamie Bell has expressed interest in returning to Tintin, but only time will tell if a second film is on the horizon.

3 'Sky High' (2005)

An adored classic of zoomers worldwide, Sky High is a 2005Disney film that combined the deadly combo of a high school coming-of-age comedy with superheroes to create a truly remarkable addition to young-adult media that had the incredibly terrible luck of releasing at the same time of Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and sadly the rest is history.

While the superhero genre is not nearly as niche as it was back in the early 2000s Sky High still stands out as a unique and charming take that needs a sequel, with Redditor OwenA113 describing the film as "one of my favorite superhero movies, no joke."

4 'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Any film that showcases Charlize Theron's exceptional talent in action is already fantastic, but the 2017 spy-thriller Atomic Blonde shows off Theron's skill on a whole other level. Set in Berlin before the collapse of the Berlin Wall, Theron plays the protagonist Lorraine Broughton; a secret agent sent to the divided city to investigate the murder of her colleague.

The film is directed by David Leitch in his feature directorial debut and also stars James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, and Toby Jones. It is filled with visually stunning fight scenes and is endlessly entertaining, and of course, deserves a sequel, but an even brighter possibility is a cross-over between John Wick. Redditor JoeDwarf described Atomic Blonde as a film "begging for a sequel", so hopefully, its popularity will help that possibility even more real.

5 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E' (2015)

Directed by Guy Ritchie, The Man From U.N.C.L.E is a 2015 spy-thriller film based on the 1964 television series of the same name that stars Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer, with the latter maybe being a probable cause of why the film has yet to get a sequel. Elephant in the room aside, The Man From U.N.C.L.E also features the incredibly talented Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Hugh Grant, and the film still makes for a great watch, with user bahneegwo saying that its "the premise" is what people want to see more of.

The film is highly stylish, as all spy-thrillers should be, and is filled with charismatic characters that help make it an incredibly fun watch. There has yet to be any news of a sequel since 2017, so it may be not too far from reach to say that it's not the main focus on Ritchie's mind. It's a fun film, even if it remains a stand-alone.

6 'Dredd' (2012)

Dredd is a 2012 science-fiction action film directed by Pete Travis and starring Karl Urban as Judge Dredd; a man who has the sole power of judge, jury, and executioner against criminals set within a dystopian wasteland, alongside his apprentice Judge Anderson, played by Olivia Thirlby.

The film, based on a comic book series of the same name, was originally meant to be a trilogy according to Travis, but only some spin-off, unofficial shorts have been released since. Olivia Thirlby has expressed interest in a sequel, meaning that there still is hope that a sequel may, one day, be a possibility. The user RODjij stated that the film "definitely needs another movie" and highlighted the great performance of Urban.

7 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

A neo-noir buddy-comedy starring Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Margaret Qualley, and more, The Nice Guys is directed by Shane Black and is a hilarious action film. An electrifying, great addition to the already lively whodunit genre, The Nice Guys keeps its audience well-entertained with its equal mix of comedy and suspense and still has enough mystery to keep them on the edge of their seats too, with the performances of Gosling and Crowe being described as "perfect" by Redditor whoisguero_xbox.

The emergence of new mystery classics such as Knives Out and its own sequel, The Glass Onion, have revitalized the whodunit genre to greater heights, so if there's any time to bring back The Nice Guys it's now. It's timeless, hilarious, and deserves another shot back in the spotlight.

8 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 science fiction action film directed by Doug Liman and adapted from the 2004 light novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka called All You Need Is Kill. Set in the future when a hostile alien race has taken over Europe, the film is a visually exciting beauty and is filled with time travel, incredible action, and enough humor to keep the plot fresh and exciting.

It's gripping, thrilling, and full of excellent performances by Blunt and Cruise, as well as featuring Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Noah Taylor, Jonas Armstrong, and more. The film is a fun adventure with a compelling narrative, whose conclusion needs a continuation. Redditor StickSauce suggested the idea of "a prequel from Emily Blunt's perspective", showing the imaginative ways the story can be expanded upon.

9 'District 9' (2009)

Another science fiction film that gave a new and refreshing take on the genre, District 9 is a 2009 film directed by Neill Blomkamp in his directorial debut and produced by Peter Jackson, who clearly has a knack for unique stories. Shot primarily through found footage recordings, the film explores the complicated ideas of xenophobia and humanity through the plight of a stranded alien race and is inspired by the real-life events of Apartheid in South Africa.

A sequel has remained in the discussion by Blomkamp as early as August 2022, but there will still be some time until concrete evidence of its existence is released, even if user addendum says that the sequel is needed "100000%".

10 'Jumper' (2008)

Loosely based on the 1993 Steven Gould novel of the same name, Jumper is a science fiction action film starring Hayden Christensen as a man capable of teleportation trying to escape from a secret society intent on killing him.

The film, while heavily criticized for its anti-climatic ending, had some incredible potential and action that could have laid down a strong foundation for a franchise or more stories from this exciting universe. Redditor einTier describes the film as "one of the worst films that I absolutely love watching" and that they can re-watch it "anytime". Jumper did receive a limited, spin-off web series on YouTube Premium starring Maddie Hasson called Impulse which got a lot better reviews than its feature film predecessor, highlighting the unrealized magic that the film was unable to produce.

