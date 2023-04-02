The nineties encapsulate some of the most quintessential movies of all time, across a great span of genres. A zeitgeist dominated by grunge aesthetic, an open-mindedness to non-mainstream lifestyles, and a distaste for moral stance and ideology in favor of looking cool, many films of the time had underlying tones of nihilism. By rejecting societal issues on a personal scale, many had their eyes opened to the ever-hard-to-reach American Dream, with class divisions becoming the forefront of disdain. In particular, 1999 was a cornerstone for influential and unique movies that refused to shy away from traditional troupes and storylines.

90s nostalgia has swept trends and popular culture back into the limelight, highlighting how enjoyable movies produced in that time were, and how they have continued to emerge viewers decades later. Between hallmark movies like Titanic - the greatest love tragedy of all time - and the neo-noir adventures in Pulp Fiction, the 90s have arguably produced some of the best films of all time. Movies created before the beginning of the 21st Century entered a competition of paramount nature; yearning to stand out and be remembered in the next millennium. From Fight Club to The Talented Mr. Ripley, here are the 10 films that ended the 20th Century with a bang.

10 'Fight Club'

Two men, one fight (club) - who knew that an indie film created from a controversial novel could have been one of the most defining movies of 1999? Although it's a cult classic, David Fincher’s Fight Club - adapted from Chuck Palahniuk’s novel of the same name - divided critics in its release. Some loved the films’ ingenuity and satirical discussion of masculinity, while others criticized the dull narration and agenda-pushing: and in a year when confronting content reigned supreme, it's no wonder that it is still talked about today.

Starring Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter, Fight Club is embedded in popular culture and beloved by many due to its intricacies and its ability to be thought-provoking outside its prime time. Fight Club holds a legacy through its quotability, quirkiness, and more importantly, its political and social undertones that screams anti-capitalism and non-conformity (in a cool way).

9 'The Matrix'

Turning a single science-fiction film into a successful franchise, The Matrix - in all its cyberpunk glory - presented groundbreaking visual effects and a dynamic storyline featuring theoretical elements from philosopher Jean Baudrillard’s ‘Simulacra and Simulation’. Possibly the most influential action movie of all time, The Matrix became an instant success, marking itself as the fourth highest-grossing film in 1999 worldwide, thanks to its multi-faceted approach of influences from the great minds of The Wachowski sisters.

Considered one of the best movies to define the end of the 21st Century, The Matrix encapsulated a subtle nod to a future filled with technological advances, and a call-to-action similar to that of Fight Club - reject the rules and limitations imposed by society to find autonomy.

8 'American Beauty'

Universally acclaimed and reviewed as one of the finest films of 1999, American Beauty was Sam Mendes’ directorial debut that kept audiences on their toes trying to adequately interpret its messages and critiques. Exploring the life of Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey) - a man in a midlife crisis after he becomes dissatisfied with his job and relationship with materialistic wife (Annette Bening) - his moral compass sways in attempts for change when he begins his fascination with young teenager Angela (Mena Suvari).

Although more controversial now and better suited in the past, American Beauty tells a story of personal rebellion in the face of loneliness and misdirection, masked with a need to feel a youthful glow once ago. A complicated look at menial desires many viewers will fixate on during their life (a good-looking job, material objects, physical appearance), American Beauty is a film that resonates on a deeper level with its audience, and especially during the ‘new millennium, new me’ focus of 1999.

7 'The Green Mile'

The movie that ended 1999 in tears, The Green Mile was adapted from Stephen King’s infamous novel of the same name and turned into Frank Darabont’s longstanding masterpiece. Telling the tale of an officer, Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks), who works on the death row of Cold Mountain Penitentiary, The Green Mile’s true star is the quietly-spoken John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), whose imprisonment after murdering two young girls shocks everyone in the facility.

As Paul learns more about John, truths unravel to create a dynamic depiction of a supernatural power that is both outer-worldly and down-to-earth. The Green Mile brings Stephen King’s most character-focused story to light in a non-specific climate, allowing for its timelessness to remain.

6 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Stanley Kubrick was one of the most controversial yet successful filmmakers of all time, creating masterpieces such as Lolita, A Clockwork Orange, and 2001: A Space Odyssey. However it was his final film, Eyes Wide Shut, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, that left an impact at the end of the 90s.

A story of a mundane marriage and regaining sexual chemistry in a long-term relationship, the film broke barriers by combining provocative nature and amorality with a complex look into the psyche of marital troubles. Eyes Wide Shut engages audiences with its attention to detail (no wonder the 15-month shoot landed itself in the Guinness World Records for longest continual shoot), and its raunchy but inventive storytelling.

5 'Toy Story 2'

The much anticipated sequel to the computer animated smash-hit Toy Story came with such success for a movie that was once set to be direct-to-video. Toy Story 2 brought back beloved characters Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) to tell a heartwarming story of toys becoming collectibles and losing their purpose.

Pixar’s meticulous animation style, the evocative soundtrack, and engaging storyline became well-loved across audiences, and won many awards and recognitions. Toy Story 2 became the highest-grossing animation of 1999, and is well-regarded as a rare sequel that was received just as well as - or if not more - than the original film.

4 'The Sixth Sense'

The Sixth Sense stole the show in the horror/psychological thriller genre with powerful acting and insane plot twist, featuring Bruce Willis as a child psychologist working with a young boy (Haley Joel Osment) who communicates with ghosts.

A film that holds its own over twenty years on, audiences created a hype around the plot twist, and then continued to revisit the movie to comb through the subtle but mildly obvious easter eggs left for them along the way once they finished. The Sixth Sense was the second-highest-grossing film of 1999, and a hallmark project for director M. Night Shyamalan, who went on to create Split and Knock At The Cabin.

3 'Election'

Adapted from a 1998 novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta, Election is a black comedy film that satirized high school dramas to make commentary on the corruption involved in politics. Election provided audiences with a broad scope of its primary characters - utilizing voiceovers, freeze-frames and flashbacks to break the story into the points of view of four individuals.

Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) is the perky, overacting junior who runs for student government president in the film, whose attempts are sabotaged by history teacher Jim (Matthew Broderick). Under Jim’s guidance, football star Paul (Chris Klein) runs against Tracy’s presidency bids, while Tammy (Jessica Campbell) also enters as revenge on Paul - her adopted older brother - who started dating her ex-girlfriend. Although a box-office failure, Election became acclaimed for its wittiness and dark humor.

2 'Being John Malkovich'

The weird and wonderful world of the surrealist fantasy Being John Malkovich took audiences by surprise in 1999, as the film received worldwide acclaim for the whirlwind writing and dynamic plot. Like a grown-up version of Alice In Wonderland, Being John Malkovich takes audiences on a journey through the mind of John Malkovich (who plays a satirical version of himself).

The plot is probably best viewed rather than roughly explained. It’s a story about a man (John Cusack) who is no longer in love with his wife (Cameron Diaz), but also about a man who loses control of himself to a weird portal that begins in his own mind.

1 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'

The Talented Mr. Ripley provided audiences with the foreboding emptiness that comes with the territory of trying to be someone they’re not, quite literally, during a time when many felt the need to embrace a new persona coming into the next century.

Starring Matt Damon as Tom Ripley - a lower-class man who falsely uptakes the identity of the rich Dickie (Jude Law) - and becomes entangled in a sea of lies, secrets, and persistence to be anyone but himself. The Talented Mr. Ripley allows audiences to indulge in amorality at arms length, telling the story of a scammer in such a way that makes viewers both jealous and fearful.

