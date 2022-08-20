We all have our bad days - even the best of us. Whether it’s work, things not going our way, bad news, or the current state of the world, it can be tough out there. Sometimes you need a warm hug to soothe your woes; sometimes, that feeling can come from watching certain movies.

Some films are just able to instantly instill comfort and make you feel ten times better than you did before. Whether it’s nostalgia, characters, themes, tone, or story, these films help you forget about your problems for the duration of their runtime and offer the escape and joy you desperately need.

‘Paddington 2’ (2017)

It just doesn’t get any more wholesome than Paddington Bear himself. While the original Paddington is undeniably lovely and hilarious, its sequel Paddington 2, outdoes its predecessor by being so darn sweet you could mistake it for marmalade.

It’s The Empire Strikes Back of the series, with a plot featuring Paddington (Ben Whishaw) being framed and sent to prison and Hugh Grant as a villain with many disguises. There’s a reason for that 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and why Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal bond in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ (2021)

Who would have thought a one-inch tall and one-eyed talking shell could be so adorable yet so life-affirming? Meet Marcel, the star of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24’s gorgeous stop-motion animation/live-action hybrid adventure - and also one of their best films.

Marcel (Jenny Slate) lives with his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rossellini) as a filmmaker who documents both their lives. Marcel, a curious and philosophical little soul, starts searching for his lost family, hoping to be part of a community once more. And yes, it’s as charming as it sounds.

‘About Time’ (2013)

There are many time travel movies out there, but try to find one with the heart, humor, romance, and depth of About Time. From legendary British filmmaker Richard Curtis comes the story of Tim (Domhnall Gleeson), who uses his hereditary time-traveling ability to pursue his love Mary (Rachel McAdams).

Gleeson and McAdams are absolutely enchanting together, supported by the always entertaining presence of Billy Nighy. It’s a beautiful film that also reinforces that time travel doesn’t necessarily solve all your problems—it is much more complex than that.

‘My Neighbor Totoro’ (1988)

All Studio Ghibli films seem to have the ability to bring immense comfort to viewers, but none more so than the studio’s first big hit, My Neighbor Totoro. The story follows two sisters who meet Totoro, a fantastical creature and escape to his spiritual world while their mother is sick.

Thanks to a short runtime, heartfelt story, whimsical adventure, stunning animation, and the cuteness of Totoro himself, the film is a breezy and wondrous experience. It allows the audience and the main characters to escape reality by visiting Totoro’s magical world.

‘Little Women’ (2019)

The story of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March in Little Women has touched and resonated with people for generations, and Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation manages to breathe new life into this classic and timeless story.

The trials of tribulations of the March sisters growing up are handled with such empathy and warmth in this version, thanks to Gerwig’s take on the characters, the reiteration of the source material’s messages of goodness and decency, and the feel of the film itself - the autumnal colors, modest setting and inviting tone.

‘Brian and Charles’ (2022)

Brian and Charles, the quirky little indie film that came out of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, is an endearing treat that features the ultimate bromance. Set in the English countryside, lonely inventor Brian (David Earl) builds a robot named Charles (Chris Hayward), who becomes his new best friend.

The relationship between Brian and Charles is equally hilarious and heartwarming, and the charming eccentricities of both will leave a giant smile plastered on your face. Charles’s physical comedy, delivery, and one-liners alone will have you in stitches, and audiences will appreciate the film’s simplicity.

‘Mamma Mia!’ (2008)

Image via Universal Studios

Meryl Streep, sunny Greece, and ABBA songs should be more than enough to make those blues disappear! Mamma Mia! is a sun-drenched, star-studded, and feel-good musical event which features hit after hit from the beloved band.

In this whimsical romp, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) invites three of her mother’s former lovers to her wedding, hoping one is her father. The candidate pool includes Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgård— a very solid lineup. There’s no way to watch this without singing along or tapping your feet at some point.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993)

Any movie featuring Robin Williams should be able to make your day better, but Mrs. Doubtfire remains one of his best and most iconic roles. Williams plays a divorced actor who disguises himself as an elderly female housekeeper to spend time with his children.

The legendary actor’s comedic gifts and incomparable screen presence are on full display here, along with the wonderful Sally Field, in a 90s classic that is incredibly funny but also manages to pull on the heartstrings. It’s a film about the harshness of divorce and the crazy things we do when we love people.

‘Matilda’ (1996)

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, 1996’s Matilda is a childhood favorite for many, full of kooky characters and lovely messages. It features one of the most delightfully wicked villains of all time, Miss Trunchbull (Pam Ferris), but the film itself is the definition of warmth.

When Matilda (Mara Wilson) is unappreciated by her family and tortured by Miss Trunchball, she finds solace through her teacher Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz), who is full of kindness and hope. Matilda teaches us even if you are small; you can achieve anything when you put your mind to it.

‘Elf’ (2003)

Image via Warner Bros.

Who says you can only watch Christmas movies when it’s Christmas? The joy and happiness associated with the film Elf should be available all year round, Christmas or not.

Will Ferrell delivers laugh after laugh as the naive and innocent Buddy the elf, giving us countless memorable moments and one-liners. His pure and childlike view of the world makes him a ridiculously lovable protagonist in a film so jolly and enjoyable that it’s never too early in the year to pop on.

