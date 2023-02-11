Meticulously crafted and unexpected plot twists can leave film audiences in disbelief about how they never saw them coming. Sometimes movies not only give the audience all the clues needed to piece an ending together, but they outright reveal their inevitable conclusions by hiding spoilers in plain sight. This can be done through clever foreshadowing or deliberate exposition while the viewer's focus might be elsewhere, pulling their attention away from what is being clearly divulged.

Whether its through visual cues in the opening credits like in the James Bond movie, Skyfall, detailed narration like in The Prestige, or anything in between, certain movies are particularly successful at exposing their own endings without audiences noticing.

Spoiler Warning For All Movies Mentioned

1 'Midsommar' (2019)

Ari Aster took the horror genre by storm after his directorial debut film, Hereditary; his latest movie, Beau Is Afraid, hits theaters this April. Midsommar, starring Florence Pugh, tells the story of a group of friends who travel to Sweden to observe and celebrate a historic midsummer festival. All too quickly, they find themselves trapped in the midst of the ritualistic practices of a pagan cult.

While Midsommar is rife with hidden details, one detail stands out in particular. Any early shot displays a mural that, upon deeper inspection, conveys the entire plot of the movie through its distractingly endearing imagery. Midsommarsimply benefits from repeat viewings for audiences to fully realize all the information that has been presented to them.

2 'Skyfall' (2012)

The third Bond film to star Daniel Craig, Skyfall sees MI6 threatened by cyberterrorists, led by Javier Bardem's Raoul Silva. As a former MI6 agent himself, Silva attempts to expose past secrets of the organization and exact revenge on his former superior, M, played Judi Dench.

Many films have provided some iconic opening credit sequences and Skyfall is no exception. Notably, when the words "Judi Dench as M" appear as the camera pans across an ominous cemetery towards a tombstone. To a first-time viewer, this may seem insignificant. However, it is actually subtle foreshadowing for the character's eventual demise at the end of the movie.

3 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

Bryan Singer's The Usual Suspects tells the story of the lone survivor of a deadly heist, Verbal Kint, as he relays the events to an interrogator who is trying to piece together the identity of an ominous crime boss, Keyser Soze. Through nonlinear story telling, audiences are forced to connect flashbacks to uncover the mystery.

The film's renowned ending reveals that Keyser's secret identity was Verbal all along and much of what viewer's just witnessed was made up in an attempt to escape the interrogation unscathed. There are plenty of discernable holes in Verbal's story, including his account of the death of a peer which viewers see for themselves he was not actually present for. The pieces are all there, whether the audience is able to detect them or not.

4 'The Prestige' (2006)

The Prestige, directed Christopher Nolan (known for Inception and the upcoming, Oppenheimer) is about two rival magicians, played by Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, in a constant battle to one up each other. When one of them goes to extreme measures to perfect a teleportation trick, it unpredictably backfires.

The film's opening narration describes the three part set-up to every magic trick: the pledge, the turn, and the prestige. Since the film itself is something of a magic trick, it only makes sense that its three act structure perfectly mimics the set-up described in the introductory monologue. It is a detailed yet just vague enough explanation that viewers may miss the comprehensive plot outline being described to them.

5 'The Incredibles 2' (2018)

The long-awaited sequel to Disney's The Incredibles, The Incredibles 2 did not fail to deliver the thrills and humor that audiences had hoped for, making it one of the highest grossing superhero movies of all time. As the titular family tries to balance their personal lives with their heroic duties, they are endangered by a suspicious organization that seeks to hypnotize civilians through technology.

The organization, led by Winston Dever (played by Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul) and his sister, Evelyn, are both clear suspects as the movie's potential villains. However, the full name - first and last - of one of these shady siblings sounds eerily reminiscent to a common phrase that is synonymous with dastardly ventures. The character's name is spoken many times throughout the film, placing the villain's true identity right under audiences noses.

6 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

M. Night Shyamalan has made a name for himself as a master of the twist ending in cinema. His latest film, Knock at the Cabin, premeires in February. His breakout film, The Sixth Sense, is about a child psychologist, Malcolm (played by Bruce Willis), who treats a mysterious patient who claims that he can see and speak to dead people.

The opening scene sees Malcolm shot by a former patient who has broken into his home. Audiences are led to believe that Malcolm survived the potentially fatal wound, only to later learn that he actually did not and is one of the ghosts that his new patient can interact with. Evidently, the twist was not at all concealed from viewers, as the final shot of the opening shows Malcolm bleeding out on the bed - his death was simply presumed.

7 'Knives Out' (2019)

Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit, Knives Out, was a complex mystery that kept audiences guessing through the film's final moments, much like the recent sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig stars as Benoit Blanc, an expert detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a family that is as dysfunctional as they are affluent.

Johnson himself has revealed that Apple mandates that villains in films are forbidden from using iPhone products. Astute viewers may pick up on the fact that the movie's murderer is the one character to use an Android device on screen. The many viewers who remain unaware of the mandate also remain unaware of the now painfully obvious clue as to who the film's villain is.

8 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

The third Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a fever dream turned into reality. After a botched spell by Dr. Strange, the multiverse becomes fractured, letting in heroes and villains from alternate realities. For the first time ever, Tom Holland's Peter Parker teamed up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in a monumental confrontation against villains from all three franchises.

Spider-Man: No Way Home did its best to not divulge its big reveal of the appearance of Garfield and Maguire. Early on in the movie, characters from the alternate franchises, such as Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro, began to make appearances. Fans who did not make the connection that the inclusion of these characters would inevitably lead to appearances from the other Spider-Men were understandably shocked by their arrival.

9 'Scream' (1996)

The original film in Wes Craven's Scream franchise redefined the slasher genre by masterfully balancing an impeccable blend of horror and comedy. The latest installment, Scream 6, will premiere this March, starring Jenna Ortega of Netflix's Wednesday. The first Scream sees Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, a high school student who is being targeted by a vicious killer in a tacky Halloween costume, known as Ghostface.

There are a handful of elusive glances and throwaway lines from the film's secret killers that hint at their culpability. One moment is fairly obvious clue, however. When a certain character makes their first appearance, "Don't Fear the Reaper" by Blue Oyster Cult plays in the background, serving as a striking signal of their true intentions and deadly alter ego.

10 'Us' (2019)

Jordan Peele has become both a fan-favorite and critically acclaimed horror director - his most recent film, Nope, was a box office success and is a definite front-runner heading into this year's Oscars. Us follows a family, led by Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide, who is caught in the midst of vicious attacks from murderous doppelgängers.

The film later reveals that the real version and doppelgänger of Adelaide actually switched places years ago. In a flashback at the beginning of the movie, Adelaide is refusing to talk after a traumatic incident, causing her mother to laments how she wants her little girl back. Little does she - and the audience - know, that her little girl truly never is coming back.

