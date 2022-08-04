Bodies Bodies Bodies is finally reaching theaters after having premiered too much acclaim at this year’s SXSW. The buzz for A24’s slasher-comedy certainly hasn’t quieted and suggests that the indie studio may have multiple word-of-mouth hits in 2022. It follows wealthy friends who convene for a hurricane party but grow hostile toward one another after the evening takes an unexpected and deadly turn.

Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) are probably the film’s biggest three names, but its stellar cast of young comedians and dramatic actors also features Myha'la Herrold (HBO’s Industry) and Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby). With its Day-Glo cinematography and timely screenplay (expect to hear jargon like “toxic” and “gaslighting” a lot), Bodies Bodies Bodies–in addition to being an Agatha-Christie-style whodunnit–is a generational portrait in the vein of Heathersand Spring Breakers.

'The Bling Ring' (2013)

Based on a true story, The Bling Ring is about a group of teenagers that burgled numerous properties belonging to celebrities between 2008 and ‘09. While director Sofia Coppola is kind to the story’s real-life subjects, she wisely avoids turning them into relatable characters.

The Bling Ring is less concerned with their individual aspirations than it is a clinical unpacking of the materialism and celebrity worship they embody. The film opened to tepid reviews in 2013 and drew notice mainly for Emma Watson’s against-type casting as the posse’s leader, but the years since have given Coppola’s underrated caper renewed relevance. Available to Showtime subscribers.

'Never Goin' Back' (2018)

Best friends Angela and Jessie (Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone) are partners in crime and just about everything else. The film tracks their misadventures over the course of a few tumultuous days as they land in jail, lose their jobs, and dream about a trip to the beach.

Never Goin' Back often feels like it’s picking up with characters from The Florida Project about fifteen years later. Don’t expect that film’s hard-hitting social commentary, though. Writer-director Augustine Frizzell swaps a critical perspective for a charmingly languid odyssey that’s rich with big laughs. As questionable as the principal characters’ actions may be–they steal, swear at adults, and deceive others to get their way–it’s tough not to root for these two blissfully misguided troublemakers. Available to Showtime subscribers.

'Jawbreaker' (1999)

Everyone’s favorite teen comedy about hiding a body, Jawbreaker is already being compared online to A24’s latest offering. Rebecca Gayheart, Rose McGowan, and Julie Benz star as members of a clique who kill their best friend during a birthday prank gone horribly wrong. The girls’ subsequent cover-up is a lens through which writer-director Darren Stein explores teenage sexuality, body image, and pop culture’s objectification of young people.

The film remains popular for its biting humor and vibrant use of pastels—an aesthetic that persists throughout the subgenre. Initially greeted without much fanfare, Jawbreaker has aged well and is considered ahead of its time. Only available for PVOD at the moment.

'Heathers' (1989)

Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) is the only girl in her group of friends that isn’t named Heather. She disapproves of the Heathers’ mistreatment of their classmates and finds a kindred spirit in Jason Dean (Christian Slater), an enigmatic outcast with a cruel streak. Veronica and Jason’s romance turns into a vigilante partnership when they begin offing their high school’s bullies.

Heathers' modern play on Shakespearean themes has made the black comedy--cited as the inspiration behind Jawbreaker, Mean Girls, and, by extension, Bodies Bodies Bodies--a seminal coming-of-age film. A prescient satire of upper-middle-class America, Heathers is a trove of iconic lines and scenes. Watch it for free on Tubi.

'Rough Night' (2017)

Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz play college friends who reunite for a doomed bachelorette party. A comedy of escalation, Rough Night becomes more entertaining as the evening’s circumstances further deteriorate. This is a movie that benefits from being watched with little prior knowledge of the synopsis.

While the film’s aims are modest compared to those of zeitgeist-tapping social commentaries like Bodies Bodies Bodies, it hits many of the same narrative beats, as characters begin to blame and express deep-seated animus for one another while their luck dwindles. The talented cast keeps Rough Night afloat even as it strains credulity. PVOD only.

'Shiva Baby' (2021)

A great reason to check out Bodies Bodies Bodies is cringe-humor specialist Rachel Sennott. She announced her talent to a wide audience in Shiva Baby, a claustrophobia-inducing dark comedy that, like Sennott’s new project, uses a single location to build tension in real time.

She plays Danielle, an aimless young adult whose less-than-kosher personal life unravels during an orthodox Jewish wake. Sennott both leans into and upends generational stereotypes. Balancing vapidity and precocious sagacity, her performance is reminiscent of Lena Dunham’s in Girls. It’s no surprise that reviews of Bodies Bodies Bodies are hailing Sennott as one of the film’s main attractions. Playing on HBO Max.

'Spring Breakers' (2013)

Four friends (Selena Gomez, Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine) are desperate to escape campus during spring break and party with their classmates in St. Petersburg, Florida. After winding up in jail on narcotics and vandalism charges, the girls are bailed out by Alien (James Franco), a rapper and drug runner whose generosity isn’t without a catch.

Pre-release reviews have called Bodies Bodies Bodies a Gen-Z Spring Breakers, and while that comparison certainly makes stylistic sense, the slasher-comedy’s marketing hasn’t suggested the dour and pensieve tone of Harmony Korine’s youth-culture autopsy. In the hands of another filmmaker, Spring Breakers could’ve easily been a celebration of bad behavior. Korine’s detached observations, however, create a nerve-wracking cautionary tale. Like The Bling Ring, Spring Breakers manages to elicit sympathy for its characters without endorsing or romanticizing their actions. As lushly colored as this party may be, it’s one you’ll be eager to leave. Currently available on Showtime.

'Thirteen' (2003)

With its frenetic camerawork, desaturated palette, smokey eyeshadow, and low-rise flares, Thirteen never relents in making you feel like you’ve been transported back to the early aughts. Never Goin’ Back is the idealized version of this grungy, no-holds-barred take on youth culture and drug abuse. Evan Rachel Wood stars as Tracy, a seventh grader who undergoes a dramatic personality change after befriending her middle school’s queen bee, Evie (Nikki Reed). Tracy’s mother (Holly Hunter), a recovering addict, grows increasingly alarmed over her newfound enthusiasm for shoplifting, drugs, and older boys.

Thirteen covers topics—kleptomania, materialism, familial estrangement—that The Bling Ring and Spring Breakers would later traverse to superior effect. What makes this one less of a downer are the flawed but well-intentioned adults in the room. The movie perfectly captures the final days of phone numbers being exchanged on slips of paper. Currently available on HBO Max.

'This is the End' (2013)

James Franco, Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride, and Jonah Hill are forced to cohabitate after the Second Coming interrupts their house party. Petty rivalries and long-held grudges threaten everyone’s survival as the group splits into opposing camps. This is the End is replete with hilarious celebrity cameos and clever references to films like Moneyball and Rosemary’s Baby.

The movie mocks its stars (all playing themselves) for their entitlement and narcissism, qualities which Bodies Bodies Bodies skewers in its own characters. Both projects also derive laughs from the awkward setup of frenemies revealing their true feelings for one another under duress. Watch it on Starz.

'Zola' (2021)

A waitress (Taylour Paige) thinks she’s accompanying her new friend (Riley Keough) to Florida so they can make fast cash dancing, but she soon realizes she’s being trafficked. Colman Domingo and Nicholas Braun (of Succession fame) play Keough's pimp and dimwitted boyfriend, respectively.

The Bling Ring and Spring Breakers credibly explore social media’s effects on young people, but Zola has the distinction of originating in the very culture being critiqued by these films. The title character is a real person who chronicled a nightmarish experience on Twitter; that thread serves as this hazy and surreal film’s source material. Equally hilarious and unnerving, Zola encapsulates modern communication in a way few movies have managed. Stream it on Showtime.

