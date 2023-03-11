The line between film and TV tends to be easy to identify. Movies will usually run for about two (sometimes three) hours, and tell a complete story within that runtime. TV shows, on the other hand, are made up of numerous episodes, and often end up telling a story over a great deal of time, thanks to the fact that they're divided up into seasons which tend to be made one year at a time.

Somewhere between the two is the miniseries, which will be split into multiple parts and usually last longer than a film while not taking as long to watch as a TV series. The similarities between a film and a miniseries have led to some stories being released in the two formats: as a movie and a miniseries, with the latter being split into multiple parts and usually aired on TV with a longer runtime. The following titles are some of the most well-known to have both a film and miniseries version of the same core story.

10 'Das Boot' (1981)

Das Boot is a bleak WW2 film about the crew of a German submarine, detailing the terrible conditions they have to live in and the constant stresses of warfare. Even before taking into account the miniseries version, there are two main movie versions of the film: the theatrical cut, which runs for 2.5 hours, and the director's cut, which is about 3.5 hours long.

There was so much footage shot that a miniseries version was also edited and has been broadcast on television at various times. It's a good option for anyone wanting to spend even more time with these characters in their claustrophobic living conditions, given it runs for five hours in total and is split into six 50-minute episodes.

9 'Fanny and Alexander' (1982)

An unconventional Christmas movie for those who are tired of all the normal choices, Fanny and Alexander stands as one of Ingmar Bergman's very best movies. It's a family drama told from the point of view of two children, detailing the difficulties they face when their father dies and their mother is forced to remarry a controlling bishop.

The theatrical cut of Fanny and Alexander already has a length longer than some miniseries, as it clocks in at 188 minutes. There's also the acclaimed miniseries version, which adds over two hours to the runtime, and it's this one that was actually the original cut of Fanny and Alexander, given it was initially made as a miniseries.

8 'The Godfather' (1972) & 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

It's safe to assume that most film buffs are familiar with Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy. The first two - from 1972 and 1974 respectively - are particularly highly acclaimed, and at least according to IMDb users are two of the very best Best Picture-winning movies in the history of the Academy Awards.

Viewers may be less familiar, however, with The Godfather Saga, a 1977 miniseries that was edited from the first two Godfather movies (the third wasn't released until 1990). It aired in four parts, toned down some of the adult content and violence, added a few new scenes, and otherwise restructured existing scenes so that the story in the two movies played out chronologically. It certainly makes for an interesting way to revisit a beloved duology.

7 'A Short Film About Love' (1988)

Image via Film Polski

A Short Film About Love has an interesting history. It was originally one of 10 episodes in Krzysztof Kieślowski's Dekalog series, which was a miniseries where every single episode was effectively a short film that was inspired by one of the original Ten Commandments.

The sixth short film, Dekalog: Six - which ran for just under an hour - was later expanded into A Short Film About Love, which is more or less the same film, but about half an hour longer. It follows a young man who falls for a mysterious older woman, with both versions of the short film being interesting and worth watching for fans of Kieślowski, or just fans of art films in general.

6 'A Dog's Will' (2000)

The theatrical version of A Dog's Will sits at #3 on the Letterboxd Top 250, thereby being one of the most popular films on the entire site. It's a Brazilian dramedy with fantastical elements and follows two recently deceased young men who have to prove their worth before being granted access to the afterlife.

There's also an extended miniseries version which is similarly beloved on Letterboxd, with an average rating of 4.7/5. It follows the same core premise as the theatrical version, yet clocks in at close to three hours, as compared to the relatively lean 104-minute runtime of the theatrical version.

5 'O.J.: Made in America' (2016)

O.J.: Made in America is a unique documentary, seeing as it's the only miniseries to have won an Academy Award for Best Documentary. Shortly after its win, a new rule was put in place that would prevent future multi-part documentaries from winning the award.

As such, most would have seen this 7.5-hour-long documentary on the life of O.J. Simpson on TV, split into five parts. It was also given a few select screenings at film festivals, where attendees only had one intermission to take a break. The change in content was otherwise minor, with this being one instance where the majority of people would have viewed it as a miniseries, instead of all in one go like a movie.

4 'Scenes from a Marriage' (1974)

An intense and brutally realistic look at the breakdown of a marriage, Scene from a Marriage is not an easy watch. It's a great movie and has fantastic performances and compelling dialogue, but it's also uncompromising and quite bleak in the end, which admittedly are things that can generally be expected when it comes to Ingmar Bergman's films.

RELATED: The Highest-Rated Ingmar Bergman Movies, Ranked by IMDb

The theatrical version of the film clocks in about 10 minutes shy of three hours, which makes it an already fairly exhausting watch, at least emotionally. The miniseries version was actually released the year before, in 1973, and adds 114 minutes to the runtime, making it potentially more rewarding and harder-hitting than the already long and sometimes distressing theatrical version.

3 'A Short Film About Killing' (1988)

Image via Film Polski

Just like how the aforementioned Dekalog 6 was expanded into A Short Film About Love, Dekalog 5 was also expanded into A Short Film About Killing. The runtimes between the two are once again similar, with Dekalog 5 running for 57 minutes, and the expanded A Short Film About Killing being 84 minutes long.

Dekalog 5 is known for being one of the bleakest segments of the Dekalog miniseries, depicting a cruel, senseless murder in brutal detail before depicting another type of brutality committed by the State, who's in charge of punishing this act. It's a lot to take in when it's under an hour long, making the longer A Short Film About Killing an extra difficult viewing experience (but an undeniably powerful one).

2 'Face to Face' (1976)

Image via Cinematograph AB

Face to Face is a fairly underseen Ingmar Bergman film. It stars Liv Ullman, who Bergman frequently collaborated with, here playing a psychiatrist who goes through a series of traumatic events close together, shortly thereafter finding her grip on reality slipping.

It's familiar territory for Bergman, and while he's explored these sorts of characters and themes better in other movies, Face to Face is still decent overall. The theatrical version runs just under two hours, there's a longer cut that's about 135 minutes, and then a miniseries version which is split into four parts and runs for almost three hours.

1 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Image via Weinstein Company

Quentin Tarantino's second full-blown Western was released three years after his first, 2012's Django Unchained. That film was The Hateful Eight, a good - if not quite great - effort from the director that depicts eight bounty hunters stuck in a tavern during a blizzard, at which point they begin to clash because of personal differences and past histories.

The film was screened for general audiences with a 168-minute runtime, and had a special Roadshow presentation for some screenings that took the film to 187 minutes. For a limited time, there was also a miniseries version made exclusively for Netflix, which split the film into four parts and increased the runtime, mainly due to having four sets of end credits instead of just one.

