The '80s decade saw cinema move away from the transition period of the '70s and into a studio-driven, consolidated format that would carry onto the new millennium. The modern blockbuster began to take shape under filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis, while science fiction and fantasy roared back to life.

The decade delivered some great films now considered classics, but many have failed the test of time and aged like milk. Whether because of their controversial themes, disgraced actors, or questionable choices, these classic movies have become uncomfortable viewing experiences for critics and fans alike.

10 'The Year of Living Dangerously' (1982)

Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver star in Peter Weir's 1982 period romance The Year of Living Dangerously. The film tells of the romance between an Australian journalist and a British diplomat against the backdrop of an attempted coup in 1965's Jakarta.

Linda Hunt starred in Yellowface as Billy Kwan, a Chinese-Australian man with dwarfism. The performance earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the only instance of a female winning an Oscar for playing a male character. However, seeing Hunt in yellowface might be too uncomfortable for many.

9 'Dirty Dancing' (1987)

The late Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Beals star in the romantic drama Dirty Dancing. The film follows Baby, a young woman who falls for dance instructor Johnny Castle while vacationing at an exclusive resort in the summer of 1963.

Although Dirty Dancing remains a classic thanks to Swayze's iconic performance and the film's unforgettable soundtrack single, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," some elements have aged badly. Specifically questionable is the age gap between seventeen-year-old Baby and twenty-four-yeard-old Johnny, making the romance uncomfortable for many audience members.

8 'Overboard' (1987)

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star in Garry Marshall's 1987 romantic comedy Overboard. The plot revolves around a cruel socialite who loses her memory and gets taken in by a carpenter she previously mistreated. When the roles reverse, the two find each other falling in love.

Overboard is a sexist comedy that enjoys humiliating its female character and plays it for laughs. It might not seem as egregious at first sight, mostly because of the on-screen chemistry and charm of Hawn and Russell, but the plot is weird and creepy, especially under a modern view. Overboard was remade with the genders flipped, but it flopped, proving the concept is outright bad.

7 'Rain Man' (1988)

Barry Levinson's 1988 road drama Rain Man stars Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise. The film follows Charlie, a selfish and immature young man who learns his recently deceased father has bequeathed his large fortune to his brother Raymond, an autistic savant of who he has no memory.

Rain Man was 1998's highest-grossing film and a critical darling, winning four Oscars. However, its portrayal of Raymond as a "magical savant" has been widely criticized for perpetuating stereotypes about people living on the autism spectrum. Modern audiences will surely find Hoffman's performance troubling, especially as larger discussions about autism are happening.

6 'Trading Places' (1983)

Widely considered one of the all-time best comedies, Trading Places stars Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film tells the story of an executive and a street hustler whose life circumstances become reversed after an elaborate bet by two scheming millionaires.

Trading Places is among Eddie Murphy's most iconic movies and a beloved comedy that remains a fan favorite today. However, the film featured several scenes that would outright scandalize audiences today, mostly centering on Aykroyd's character in blackface and the use of outdated words now considered highly offensive. The ending scene, where one of the film's antagonists is seemingly abused by a gorilla, has also aged rather badly.

5 'Big' (1988)

Tom Hanks received his first Oscar nomination for his work in Penny Marshall's 1988 fantasy comedy Big. The film tells the story of Josh Baskin, a twelve-year-old who transforms into an adult after making a wish to a carnival fortune-teller machine.

Big gets away with many things thanks to Hanks' ridiculously charming performance. However, the romantic subplot sees Josh falling for Susan, an adult executive at the toy company he finds himself working for. The film also implies they sleep together, adding a layer of extreme ickiness, considering he is a literal twelve-year-old boy.

4 'Revenge of the Nerds' (1984)

Few films have aged as badly as Revenge of the Nerds. The film focuses on the war between the socially awkward "nerds" at Adams College seeking revenge against the popular jocks at the Alpha Beta fraternity who mercilessly harass them.

Revenge of the Nerds features multiple creepy scenes. However, the sequence in which the character Lewis pretends to be Stan to have a sexual encounter with Betty has been widely criticized for seemingly playing rape by deception for laughs. Years later, the film's director and writer expressed distaste for the scene and regretted including it.

3 'Driving Miss Daisy' (1989)

Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy star in Bruce Beresford's 1989 comedy Driving Miss Daisy. Based on the 1987 play of the same name, the film chronicles the unlikely relationship between a wealthy widow and her Black driver in 1940s Georgia.

A critical and commercial success at the time, Driving Miss Daisy is now considered a disappointing portrayal of racial issues in the South. The film's depiction of race dynamics is viewed as safe and simplified, and while Tandy and Freeman are great, the script ultimately lets them down. The film has aged so badly that AMPAS revealed in a 2015 poll that they would give the Best Picture Oscar to My Left Foot instead of Driving Miss Daisy if given a chance.

2 'Short Circuit' (1986)

1986's sci-fi comedy Short Circuit stars 80s icon Ally Sheedy as Stephanie, a young woman who befriends Number 5, a robot who gained sentience after getting struck by lightning. However, Number 5's creator, Newton Crosby, pursues it relentlessly.

Short Circuit sounds harmless enough. However, the film has actor Fisher Stevens playing Ben Jabituya, an Indian scientist and Crosby's assistant. Stevens appears in Brownface and uses an overtly stereotypical accent, making his scenes -- and the film as a whole -- a very uncomfortable experience.

1 'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

Molly Ringwald made the first of her three iconic '80s Brat Pack teen films in 1984. Sixteen Candles tells the story of Sam, a girl who experiences her sixteen birthday pining for popular Jack Ryan while fending off the constant affections of the nerdy but insistent Ted.

Sixteen Candles has no shortage of questionable content. From the racist portrayal of the foreign exchange student Long Duk Dong to the sexist undertones and behaviors to the problematic scenes of date rape, Sixteen Candles makes for an uncomfortable viewing experience that feels outdated at best and horrifying at worst.

