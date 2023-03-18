It's an unfortunate reality that not all movies will age like fine wine. There are undoubtedly classic movies out there that stand the test of time, and some movies occasionally resonate more with viewers many years after their initial release. There are also movies where some minor aspects might not hold up to modern-day scrutiny, but they can be overlooked if they're overall insignificant, or otherwise overshadowed by things that the movie in question does successfully.

The following movies, on the other hand, all contain certain aspects that may prove difficult (or even impossible) to overlook. It's safe to say that all were received better upon release than they might be by viewers watching for the first time today. Some of the following movies have aged worse than others, but each contains at least one key scene, moment, or underlying message that's likely to seem problematic to contemporary viewers.

1 'Grease' (1978)

Grease was already a nostalgic movie on release, looking back on the 1950s with rose-tinted glasses while coming out in the 1970s. It's now nostalgic because of the fact it's 45 years old, and is a movie that many people nowadays will remember watching when they too were younger.

It's very goofy and intentionally tongue-in-cheek, meaning that some of its scenes can be overlooked or handwaved in favor of just enjoying the hammy performances and catchy songs. However, the ending is likely to rub some the wrong way, with Sandy changing her appearance and "becoming" someone else to make Danny happy. Morally, the ending feels broken, but if someone wants to argue it's actually satirical, that could make it loop around and become clever again.

2 'Arthur' (1981)

As long as viewers don't take Arthur too seriously, it can be a fun movie. It has an iconic theme song that's impossible to forget once heard, has an accomplished cast including Dudley Moore, Liza Minnelli, and John Gielgud, and tells the story of a rich man-child who has an arranged marriage to a wealthy heiress, but instead falls for a working-class woman.

However, it presents alcoholism in a fairly flippant way, playing the title character's drinking problem for laughs more than drama. Additionally, it has an ending that's incredibly unsatisfying and kind of gross: Arthur doesn't have to sacrifice either his wealth or the woman he really loves, getting to keep both in a contrived way, and not having to develop as a character in the process. Again: it's a fun comedy for its time, but it's morally and narratively unsatisfying from a modern perspective.

3 'Around the World in 80 Days' (1956)

Ranking among the longest Best-Picture winners of all time, Around the World in 80 Days will likely be an endurance test for modern-day viewers. It depicts a globe-trotting journey, set at a time in history when traveling internationally took so long that completing a trip around the world in 80 days was seen as a tremendously onerous task.

The novelty of Around the World in 80 Days will be completely lost on modern viewers. Seeing so many different countries in one movie back in the 1950s might've been exciting, but thanks to a connected world online, getting a glimpse into other nations and unique cultures no longer feels like a novelty. Rather than being problematic or poorly aged, Around the World in 80 Days is instead unappealing because what it offers isn't very exciting anymore.

4 'From Russia with Love' (1963)

It might well be safe to say that none of the older James Bond movies hold up perfectly. The entire premise of the character is that he's something of a vessel for male fantasies and wish fulfillment, as he gets to live an exciting life, is effortlessly cool and powerful, and seems to be an object of desire for every single woman he makes eye contact with.

As such, it's hard to single out a particular James Bond movie, but From Russia with Love is one that's frequently discussed as being very much of its time. Most viewers are aware of this, and will approach the older James Bond movies with the anticipation that the humor and messages could be out of touch with current social mores, but those unaware could be taken off guard.

5 'Holiday Inn' (1942)

At first glance, Holiday Inn seems like quite a charming Old Hollywood musical comedy. For much of its runtime, it is, and feels relatively harmless. After all, it's a Christmas-themed movie starring Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby, and for the most part, seems like it will be very quaint and even charmingly corny.

There is one scene, however, that features a particularly racist musical number in celebration of a holiday for Lincoln's Birthday. It might not have stuck out as much for viewers 80 years ago, but it's guaranteed to be jarring for anyone who watches Holiday Inn today, and unfortunately, even if it's just isolated to one scene, it sticks out and ends up souring the rest of the movie once it happens.

6 'Seven Chances' (1925)

While many Buster Keaton movies can still be enjoyed today, there are also some that haven't aged fantastically. Many of these movies can be cut some slack, seeing as how Keaton was making movies approximately 100 years ago, but something like Seven Chances has a central premise that wouldn't exactly fly today, at least without some serious revisions.

The plot follows a bachelor who stands to inherit a large fortune of $7 million, but he needs to marry by 7 pm on his 27th birthday or else he'll lose it, which happens to be the day he finds out. Cue Keaton's character running around and hurriedly trying to marry any woman in town, which might've been funnier as a straightforward comedy back in the day... nowadays, that same premise would likely make for much darker comedy, especially if divorced from the inherent unreality of silent film.

7 'Blade Runner' (1982)

It's important to state that Blade Runner is a classic of 1980s sci-fi cinema, and that its flaws aren't as significant as other movies which haven't aged perfectly. Thanks to its style, special effects, and compelling exploration of what it means to be human, Blade Runner's endured in many ways, and can be defined as a cult classic.

The film's approach to romance has proven to be divisive, though, and is likely to be more heavily discussed today than it would've been upon release. Some might argue it's not even supposed to be romantic, while others might read it as romantic and argue that it presents its central relationship in a deeply uncomfortable way. It's not a film that offers easy answers or a single reading in general, so modern-day viewers might well find themselves offended by a couple of key scenes featured in Ridley Scott's seminal sci-fi film.

8 'The Dam Busters' (1955)

The Dam Busters is another film that largely holds up, but is undermined by just one creative decision. For the most part, it's an impressive war film, depicting the story behind the technological developments that led to Operation Chastise in WW2, with the climactic bombing raid depicted being a clear influence on movies like Star Wars (1977) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Unfortunately, the main characters give their dog a racial slur for a name. It might have been seen as humorous back when the film was set, but it's wince-inducing to hear nowadays, especially because they call out to their team dog a lot throughout the film.

9 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' (1967)

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is an interesting example of a movie that was seen as progressive and even radical upon release, yet is likely to feel the opposite nowadays. It's a dramedy about a young white woman dating an African-American man at a time when that was seen as taboo, and the way her parents react to the news.

Nowadays, however, viewers may take issue with the way it prioritizes its male characters, and with how the young couple announces their marriage after only knowing each other for two weeks at most. It's a film that was likely fair for its day, but not so much in the present.

10 'Gigi' (1958)

Nowadays, it feels surprising that a movie like Gigi was a Best Picture winner at the Oscars. It's a fairly light - and silly - romance/musical/comedy film about a teenage girl and a young man slowly falling for each other in Paris during the 1890s.

When a movie opens with a 70-year-old man singing a song called "Thank Heaven for Little Girls," you know you're in for something that hasn't aged the best. Given its Oscar success, it clearly appealed to viewers in the 1950s, but isn't looked on so favorably today.

