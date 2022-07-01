Mistakes sometimes slip into movies - even great ones - because filmmakers and editors are only human, after all. There are so many things to keep track of while making something as complicated as a film that things like continuity errors, visible film equipment or crew members, and imperfect special effects sometimes have to be accepted as inevitable. It can be difficult to catch every mistake, even with a lengthy period of post-production.

Not all mistakes are actually mistakes, however. It's become more popular in recent decades - maybe thanks to more savvy viewers - to insert "mistakes" into a film intentionally, for comedic effect. This can be found in comedies that replicate older low-budget movies that had accidental mistakes, or sometimes found in films within films, to show a fictional filmmaker as hilariously incompetent. The following eight movies all demonstrate this style of humor well, making mistakes that essentially cease to be mistakes due to their deliberate nature.

'Black Dynamite' (2009)

Black Dynamite serves as both a homage and parody of Blaxploitation films that were most popular during the 1970s. It's a very silly and consistently funny action-comedy that features the titular character, Black Dynamite, seeking revenge for his brother's murder in a series of increasingly over-the-top action sequences.

Much of the humor comes from the film's dedication to looking like an old Blaxploitation movie. As many of them were shot on small budgets and tight schedules, they had a reputation for sometimes having editing mistakes, unconvincing fight scenes, and wooden acting, which Black Dynamite replicates to hilarious effect. It does this playfully though, in its own way celebrating and highlighting the charm and appeal of Blaxploitation movies, even if they were sometimes plagued by filmmaking mistakes.

'Death Proof' (2007)

Probably the least-beloved film from director Quentin Tarantino (even if it is still quite good), Death Proof is about a murderous stuntman stalking and hunting two groups of young women. It serves as a homage to cheaply made exploitation films from the 1970s that often had sleazy characters, gory violence, and shocking scenes, all done on a low budget.

Death Proof is better made than the films it aims to replicate and tribute, but still sneaks in some intentional mistakes that reference the low-budget, scrappy nature of exploitation cinema. There are a few jarring edits, a heavy layer of film grain added to the film's early scenes, and - in the non-extended cut - an intentional "missing reel" notice that appears where a racy scene was supposed to happen, jokingly implying that someone perhaps snipped out that part of the film and stole it, for... reasons.

'Gorilla, Interrupted' (2003)

Gorilla, Interrupted is a bizarre science-fiction comedy film made with almost no budget and involved several people who would later go on to form Red Letter Media, one of the internet's most popular film review groups. It involves an intentionally nonsensical plot about scientists, alien invaders, and a rogue gorilla all fighting each for inexplicable reasons.

It's not just the writing that's intentionally silly, as the film also revels in having no production values, which is honestly where most of the humor comes from. The aliens look particularly unconvincing, as does their spaceship "set," so, at the end of many of their scenes, they'll just start trashing the set's props and backdrops for no logical reason. In a normal film's universe, this wouldn't make sense, and revealing a set's artificiality would constitute a filmmaking error. In Gorilla, Interrupted, however, it's on purpose, and probably the best element of this wonderfully messy, anarchic film.

'Casa de mi Padre' (2012)

A mostly forgotten western-comedy starring Will Ferrell, Casa de mi Padre feels like a cult film in need of a cult audience. It parodies Spanish soap operas with its over-the-top story about romance and family drama, and all the dialogue is in Spanish... even Will Ferrell's, despite the actor not speaking any Spanish before working on the film.

The film's comedy comes from the low-budget look, intentionally silly writing, and the fact its lead star can't convincingly speak Spanish. That might be all the range Casa de mi Padre really has as a comedy, but it's funny for a while and does stand as a decent example of how to create humor by making something that looks bad on purpose.

'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' (1999)

The second film in the Austin Powers trilogy sees Mike Meyers continue to parody James Bond so well the people behind the spy films had to push the series into darker, less goofy territory. While the series has its fair share of silliness, it doesn't often have intentional errors as such, with its parody elements coming more from the writing, outlandish spy movie concepts, and its aesthetics.

But there is a moment where the film draws attention to the fact it's doing a poor job of pretending Southern California is actually the English countryside, where Austin says those words almost verbatim. It makes fun out of how artificial filmmaking can be and is an example of how the trilogy did in fact have more to offer beyond catchphrases and crude jokes.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

The second solo film for Tom Holland's Spider-Man sees the teenage web-slinger on a class trip to Europe whilst coming to terms with the events of Avengers: Endgame and facing a new, mysterious threat, as always.

Admittedly, the intentional filmmaking errors here are within the film's universe, as Far From Home - the actual film - is as polished as any MCU movie. Peter Parker's classmates don't have quite the same technical competency or filmmaking skills, as demonstrated from their school's "Midtown News" segments seen near the start of the film. With deadpan delivery in the reporting, low-quality images, and choppy editing, the brief segments of this news program made by bored/uninterested teenagers make for one of the film's funniest scenes.

'Garth Marenghi's Darkplace' (2004)

Now, technically, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace is a TV show rather than a movie. But since it's only six episodes long, clocking in a bit over two hours, and is, therefore, shorter than many movies, it arguably blurs a line. And it has to be included when talking about intentional filmmaking errors for comedic value because very little else out there does this style of humor as well.

It's a show within a show about a writer, Garth Marenghi, who's as widely prolific as he is terrible at writing, and the medical/horror/crime show he made and starred in during the 1980s. Most of the show depicts this fictional show, and the intentional lack of technical competency is hilarious. From poorly framed shots to extras who can't spit out their lines to illogical editing, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace is an embarrassment of riches for people who find intentionally terrible filmmaking to be hilarious.

'Kung Pow! Enter the Fist' (2002)

Kung Pow! Enter the Fist certainly isn't for everyone, which makes its status as a cult film that wasn't well-received at the time of its release not too surprising. It takes scenes from an old kung-fu movie and redubs the characters, whilst also adding a new main character and a few other elements... like a CGI cow that can do martial arts.

Much of the humor comes from turning an existing movie into something ridiculous, and intentional mistakes abound (like a plot that makes little to no sense, and scenes where the dubbed voices clearly don't match what the actors were originally saying). It might ultimately add up to being a one-joke movie, but at least it's a very funny and incredibly silly joke.

