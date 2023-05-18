There are those special films that inspire viewers beyond the movie screen. From amazing settings to adventurous storylines, movies have to power to leave fans wanting more. So, which flicks evoke the desire to travel? A conversation unfolded over at Reddit exploring this topic.

Maybe it's the beautiful backdrop, or perhaps it's that intangible feeling of being far from home. Either way, the following films have a magical hold to move people out of their comfort zone to try something new in an unfamiliar place. See which movies travel films Redditors loved.

11 'The Motorcycle Diaries' (2004)

No movie will make viewers want to sell their belongings and embark on an adventure like The Motorcycle Diaries. It tells the story of Che Guevara's (played stunningly by Gael Garcia Bernal) motorcycle road trip throughout Latin America. The cinematography is stunning, bringing to life the rich backdrop.

RELATED: The 10 Best 2000s Movies, Ranked According To IMDb

Reddit user Clause-Video-Archive wrote about the film, "I did a two-month, no plane, solo trip when I was a poor college kid studying abroad in Chile in 2000. This movie pretty much sums it up. Even hits a ton of the same places." It's not only a travel movie, but it's a poignant coming-of-age story.

10 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Director Anthony Minghella (the man behind Cold Mountain and The English Patient) chose Italy as the setting for the thriller film The Talented Mr. Ripley. The plot centers around an underachiever who is hired to retrieve a playboy and bring him back to America when shocking events change everything.

A Redditor wrote, "The Talented Mr. Ripley will make you want to move to Italy immediately." Filmed in the Bay of Naples, Venice, and Palermo, Italy, the only aspect more beautiful than the natural scenery is the ensemble cast. The movie features Jude Law, Matt Damon, and Gwyneth Paltrow in their prime. It's a feast for the eyes.

9 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel is part murder mystery and part adventure, but the hotel itself (which looks like a delicious birthday cake) is the real star of the film. Set in the imaginary town of Zubrowa, the movie is actually filmed in Germany. Ralph Fiennes and Tony Revolori give stand-out performances in this must-watch flick.

RELATED: Every Wes Anderson Movie, Ranked According To IMDb

Reddit user LampLapTravel wrote, "The Grande Budapest Hotel. It evokes the feeling of wanting to stay at an old hotel with character and explore the old world." The color-drenched setting coupled with Anderson's twee movie-making makes the viewers feel like they're on a vacation. Anderson fans can't wait for the release of his next venture Asteroid City.

8 'Nomadland' (2020)

Frances McDormand won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Nomadland. The movie is about a woman who hits the road after losing her job and her husband to live a nomadic lifestyle. The American West is practically a character in and of itself as she travels across the country looking for work.

Reddit user, staywickedlost wrote about the film, "Nomadland was intensely beautiful and heart-wrenching. It showed the raw perspective of a woman living in her sprinter van around the U.S. following some difficult life events. Totally worth a watch if you're ready for all the emotions."

7 'Lost In Translation' (2003)

Sophia Coppola's sophomore film Lost In Translation is another movie that evokes the desire to travel in viewers. The premise follows a has-been movie star (played by the hilarious Bill Murray) and a neglected married woman (Scarlet Johansson shines in the role) who cross paths in Tokyo, Japan.

User nadel69 took to Reddit to add the movie to the conversation. "Lost In Translation. It successfully makes Japan look like a whole different planet." From the bustling streets to the neon lights of the city, Coppola captures the spirit of Tokyo with flawless precision. Murray and Johansson's on-screen chemistry only adds to the magic.

6 'Into The Wild' (2007)

5

Looking for a movie that will inspire you to drop everything and go exploring? Look no further than the film Into the Wild. Based on a true story, it follows Christopher McCandless, who sold all of his earthly possessions to hitchhike across Alaska. Starring Emile Hirsch and directed by Sean Penn, the scenery is beyond breathtaking.

RELATED: 10 Most Rewatchable Adventure Movies Of All Time

"When watching Into The Wild I just go the feeling that I wanted to give up all materialism that most individuals of our modern society have. Just throw it all away and return to the wild,"Thehunterforce shared on Reddit. "That was until I remembered that with my wildlife skills, I would be lucky to last a week."

4 'The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants features four best friends who pass off a pair of magical jeans, as they separate for the summer to embark on their own adventures. Based on the adult novel by Anne Brashares, the film stars Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bedel, America Ferrera, and Blake Lively.

Reddit userLynzie13wrote, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants inspired me to go to Greece. First trip outside of North America and been an avid traveler ever since." From filming in Santorini Greece to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, this movie gives viewers wanderlust, for sure!

3 'The Beach' (2000)

When it comes to a dreamy tropical setting, The Beach has every other movie beat. It tells the story of a vacationer named Richard (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) that follows a secret map to a hidden paradise in Thailand. The setting (it was filmed in Phuket, Thailand) is lush and beautiful.

"I remember this movie really resonating and stirring something inside me before I had ever left my country," InternatonalBorder9 wrote on Reddit. "To this day my favorite trip was when I went to the Thai islands. Something magic I can't put my finger on. I love the book too." In other words, this movie takes you on a magical journey.

2 'Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Via New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring boosted tourism in New Zealand as the trilogy was shot in the gorgeous landscape. Based on the books of J.R.R., Tolkien, the story follows the adventures of Frodo Baggins and his quest to return to The One Ring to Mount Doom.

Reddit user johnwriter87 wrote, "The Lord of the Rings makes me want to pack a bag, find some adventure, and food-loving friends and just go on an adventurous road trip around the world not knowing when I will return." Not bad for a movie based on the pretend land of Middle Earth. It's hard to believe there are new Lord of the Rings movies set to be released.

1 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' (2013)

One film popped up the most in the Reddit conversation about movies that will make you want to travel the world. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty takes the top prize. Walter Mitty (played by Ben Stiller) embarks on a journey to save his job and travels to places he never imagined he would go.

User sallyskneesocks wrote on Reddit, "I watched that movie in theaters and booked a five-week backpacking trip to SE the next day. I have never watched it again, and yet I completely credit that movie for giving me my insatiable adventure travel bug." A word of caution before viewing this one: be prepared to be inspired!

NEXT: 10 Modern Adventure Movies Destined To Become Classics