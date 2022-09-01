The oceans encompass most of the planet, but explorers have only scratched the surface of what lies beneath. What lurks below in the murky depths of the sea has an innately unsettling quality. Stories of krakens hiding in ocean waters waiting to wreck passing ships, man-eating sharks poised to pounce on unsuspecting swimmers, and sirens luring sailors to Davy Jones’ locker are commonplace in history.

Many filmmakers have tried to appeal to our preternatural fears of the unknown, and some have been wildly successful in tapping into what’s so scary about the ocean. Sometimes they use a mythological beast to play on our phobias, and other times it’s just the force of nature itself. If you don’t already have thalassophobia, or an intense fear of the ocean, these movies may change your mind.

‘Underwater’ (2020)

Few authors have been as successful in exploiting people’s fear of the unknown as H. P. Lovecraft. Underwater is a movie that plays on Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos, with their version of the Great Old One resting peacefully at the bottom of the ocean until his slumber gets disturbed, to horrifying results. Kristen Stewart gives a fantastic performance as a beleaguered mechanical engineer just trying to survive with a ragtag band of scientists.

The film is extremely suspenseful, as it practically throws the protagonist into the fray as everything around her ignites and malfunctions. Despite featuring some of the scariest sequences in a horror film in recent years, Underwater was released in the dump month of January. Despite its financial failure, the film deserves to be viewed by and unnerve a larger audience.

‘Sphere’ (1998)

Directed and produced by Barry Levinson, father to Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, and based on a novel by Michael Crichton, Sphere takes an A-list cast and puts them through a wringer. The film is more of a work of mind-bending science fiction than a conventional horror film. However, there are plenty of things to be afraid of, such as typhoons, jellyfish, and enormous squids.

While the film garnered mostly unfavorable reviews upon its initial release, it quickly gained a cult following thanks to its distinctive setting and an unsurprisingly charismatic Samuel L. Jackson. Sphere emphasizes the realization that humans just do not know what actually is happening miles below sea level.

‘Open Water’ (2003)

Scuba diving is all fun and games until your boat leaves you behind in the middle of the ocean with no way to contact help. That is the disturbing premise of Open Water, which is made even more shocking because it is based on a true story. Things only get worse for the American couple stuck at sea as sharks surround them and exhaustion sets in.

People often have unpleasant ideas about what might occur if they got lost at sea. That Open Water was based on a tragic reality for a pair of divers makes this horror movie set at sea possibly the most frightening on the list. It effectively places the audience in the couple’s mindset as they experience the horrific reality of being at the whim of Mother Nature.

‘Deep Rising’ (1998)

As if contagious diseases, electricity going out, and running out of shrimp aren’t worrisome enough when you’re on a cruise ship, Deep Rising shows it could always be worse. The action horror film depicts skeevy mercenaries seizing control of a luxurious cruise liner just before a monstrous kraken threatens the vessel. The ensuing chaos results in plenty of carnage for the ship as the monster unleashes a few surprises.

The Mummy’s Stephen Sommers understands not to take things too seriously, and the ensemble appears to be having a good time with the B-Movie storyline. There are some genuinely terrifying sequences, and the combination of physical and early CGI effects works brilliantly to produce some truly disturbing images.

‘The Reef’ (2010)

The Reef is an Australian horror survival film about a group of friends whose boat starts to sink in the middle of the ocean as they’re being hunted by a great white shark. The gang sees an island off in the distance and must make the agonizing decision between staying with the doomed ship or swimming to shore.

It’s difficult not to be terrified of sharks, even though the actual harm they represent to swimmers is negligible. Still, The Reef knows that once you’re in their territory, they’re in charge, and they’ve got razor-sharp teeth to prove it.

‘Triangle’ (2009)

Triangle shifts focus from monsters of the deep to the modern myth surrounding the Bermuda Triangle. Jess (Melissa George) meets up with her buddies for a lovely day out on the water until calamity strikes. Something traps Jess and her friends in a deadly temporal loop, with no apparent way out.

A lively and tightly written story that both literally and metaphorically throws the audience for a loop propels Triangle. The best feature of the film is Melissa George’s outstanding performance, who really sinks her teeth into the brainy subject. This is a movie that demands multiple viewings to really appreciate the puzzle pieces the writer and director layout.

‘Deep Star Six’ (1989)

Many of these flicks include giant sea monsters, and it’s easy to see why in Deep Star Six. In the movie, a group of military personnel and scientists band together to defend their undersea station from attacks by a massive sea scorpion. The combined power of a leviathan and the helplessness of being confined in water makes for interesting viewing.

Deep Star Six can be sluggish at first, but once it gets going, it pushes the pedal to the metal. The film does an excellent job of depicting individuals in heightened fight-or-flight mode in the face of a crisis that is beyond the regular confines of people’s understanding of nature.

‘Leviathan’ (1989)

Leviathan came out at the same time as several other underwater creature features, including Deep Star Six, and features a similar plot line about an attacking sea creature. The movie makes the case for its existence because of impressive practical effects by legendary special effects artist Stan Winston and underappreciated direction by George P. Cosmatos, father to Mandy's Panos Cosmatos. The film creates a stressful atmosphere filled with watery nightmares that lurk within and outside the subterranean station.

Like John Carpenter’sThe Thing, which came out around the same time, critics and audiences were too eager to dismiss the film, and it, too, needs to be revisited. The ensemble cast, led byRoboCop’s authoritative Peter Weller, does an excellent job of communicating the dreadful ramifications of their situation.

‘The Cave’ (2005)

The Cave pushes the boundaries of thrill-seeking as a team of divers led by two brothers explore an underwater cave teeming with secrets. The movie had the unfortunate timing of releasing at the same time as The Descent, with both featuring beastly creatures attacking a group of underground explorers.

Despite a somewhat formulaic plot, The Cave does a terrific job in its own right, with stunning creature visuals that evoke fright. Several sleekly directed scenes, including a pulse-pounding cliff sequence, will make you never want to cave dive.

‘Cold Skin’ (2017)

Although Cold Skin takes place above ground, it does an excellent job of exposing oceanic terrors. An unnamed man (David Oakes) travels to a remote island to work as a weather watcher, but gradually learns of the island’s terrifying truth. He eventually joins forces with an alcoholic lighthouse keeper to repel assaults from beings emerging from the sea.

The film is very claustrophobic, particularly when the men are confined inside the lighthouse. The enigmatic creatures can be both horrifying and sympathetic, adding to the plot’s complexity.

