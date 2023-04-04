Movies about family have always been a crucial part of American cinema. From the Golden Age of Hollywood to modern cinema, familial stories have always provided filmmakers with enough material for complex, compelling, and highly emotional pictures.

Some of these movies deal with powerful themes that will deeply resonate with many in the audience. These movies don't necessarily have to be emotional, heartbreaking stories -- many indeed are, although some are outright comedies. However, they all cover important and evocative themes that might even compel them to give their parents a hearty and well-deserved hug.

10 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning animated masterpiece is an emotional and highly satisfying but bittersweet ride. An updating of the beloved fairy tale, the film presents a darker approach to Pinocchio's story, setting the puppet's journey against the rise of fascism in 1930s Italy.

Pinocchio's story has always been about the bonds between father and son. However, del Toro injects further complexity into the narrative by showcasing the intricacies of familial bonds, painting a beautiful allegory for found families everywhere. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is visually stunning and emotionally powerful, with a message that will make audiences run and embrace their fathers, especially after hearing the film's tender lullaby, "Ciao Papa."

9 'Saving Mr. Banks' (2013)

Emma Thompson gives one of her finest performances as notorious writer P. L. Travers in the 2013 Disney film Saving Mr. Banks. The story centers on Walt Disney, played by a folksy Tom Hanks, as he attempts to secure the rights to Mary Poppins from the infamously stoic and fun-averse Travers.

Although the film is overly saccharine, the story between Travers and her father is sweet and genuinely affecting. Thanks to Thompson and Colin Farrell's bitter but deeply sympathetic portrayals, the narrative successfully conveys its message despite its overt sentimentality. Saving Mr. Banks is a touching love letter to childhood innocence and a surprisingly insightful look at the lasting influence a parent's struggle can have on their children.

8 'Big Fish' (2003)

Tim Burton might not be famous for his emotional approach, but he brings out his softer side in the 2003 fantasy Big Fish. The film deals with the complicated relationship between an ailing father, prone to telling fantastical and hard-to-believe storylines, and the son who believes his father has never been honest about anything.

At a deeper level, Big Fish is a story about the generational divide and how easy it is for parents and children to perceive things differently. However, the film bridges this gap through a visually stunning and crowd-pleasing climax that will leave audiences in tears and holding on to their father's hands, not wanting to let go.

7 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Image via A24

Few films explore complicated mother-daughter dynamics as perceptively as Greta Gerwig's 2017 directorial debut, Lady Bird. The film stars Saoirse Ronan as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson, a strong-willed high school senior who shares a tense and difficult relationship with her equally determined mother.

Perfectly capturing the chaos of adolescence and the unique and inescapable struggles of parenting, Lady Bird is a near-perfect coming-of-age comedy that finds humor in the mess of familial bonds. Benefitting from stellar work from Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird is a comedic look at heartbreak, disappointment, and the binds that tie mothers and daughters.

6 'Mildred Pierce' (1945)

Image via Warner Bros

The legendary Joan Crawford was seldom better than in her Oscar-winning tour de force role as Mildred Pierce in the 1945 film of the same name. An adaptation of the 1941 eponymous novel, Mildred Pierce chronicles the title character's struggles as a single mother trying to balance her blossoming business career with the adversarial relationship she shares with her oldest daughter, Veda.

Mildred Pierce is the apex of the Warner Bros. melodrama of the 40s. With a memorable leading turn from Crawford, the film is an ideal story of strength and resistance as Mildred fights obstacle after obstacle, including her conniving daughter. Stories about hard-working mothers will always have a special place in audiences' hearts, and Mildred Pierce might be the best of them.

5 'Cruella' (2021)

Emma Stone stars as iconic villain Cruella de Vil in Disney's 2021 live-action Cruella. A modern spin on the classic puppy-killer, Cruella chronicles the character's ascent in the London fashion industry of the 1970s and her ongoing rivalry with the narcissistic and powerful Baroness.

Cruella is objectively the best live-action Disney remake: bold, thoroughly entertaining, and willing to actually do something new with its popular character. Most interestingly, the film is a clever and occasionally astute look at motherhood and how a mother's love -- even the memory of it -- can be a port in the darkest of storms. Come for Stone's deliciously wicked performance and the outlandish costumes; stay for Cruella's sweet portrayal of the enduring, thorny, and inescapable bonds between mothers and daughters.

4 'Interstellar' (2014)

Christopher Nolan delivered his most emotionally poignant film in 2014's cerebral sci-fi Interstellar. Matthew McConaughey plays Cooper, a man tasked with taking a small crew through a wormhole in search of a new hospitable planet for humanity to escape a decaying Earth.

Interstellar is a story about the lasting power of love masquerading as a philosophical sci-fi adventure. The film has all the ambition of the best Nolan films, but its answer to its many challenging questions couldn't be simpler: love. Unusually optimistic and straightforward for a Nolan flick, Interstellar is a formidable exploration of the unique bond between a father and his daughter and how such a connection is powerful enough to transcend time and space.

3 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Robin Williams gives one of his most memorable and beloved performances in Chris Colombus' winning family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire. The plot follows a recently divorced father who assumes the identity of an elderly nanny to spend more time with his kids. Oscar-winner Sally Field co-stars as his estranged wife.

There's much humor in Mrs. Doubtfire -- what else could be expected with Robin Williams as the protagonist? However, the film is an emotionally rich and poignant story, a brilliant showcase of a father's love and the lengths he'll go to for his family. Cinema often depicts fathers as absent or detached; thus, it's refreshing to see a big-screen father so willing to abandon everything to spend one more afternoon with his kids.

2 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Image via A24

The Daniels' absurdist, maximalist Oscar-winning sci-fi Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis in their Oscar-winning roles. The story revolves around Evelyn, a Chinese-American woman who finds herself in the middle of a multiversal war against an all-powerful being known as Jobu Tupaki.

Everything Everywhere All at Once might as well be called "mommy issues: the movie." The film is a profound look into the tumultuous relationship between mothers and daughters, offering a shamelessly optimistic look into how they can be resolved. However, cinema could use more shamelessly optimistic movies about healing the generational divide, especially if they are as original and evocative as this brilliant piece of richly emotional sci-fi.

1 'Stepmom' (1998)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Oscar winners Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts star in Chris Colombus' devastating drama Stepmom. The story deals with a terminally ill, divorced mother coming to terms with her diagnosis and the new role her ex-husband's new lover will play in her children's future.

Stepmom is as tragic as movies can get without falling into the emotionally manipulative. Anchored by one of Sarandon's most tender and raw performances, the film is a heart-wrenching exploration of motherhood and its many forms. A fan favorite for decades, Stepmom is the perfect reminder of life's fleeting nature -- and another excuse for fans to give their mothers a strong and loving hug.

