While movies are first and foremost an art form, they also are a business endeavor for the cast and crew involved in creating them. Movies are exceedingly costly to make, and the financial success of a film is never a guarantee. The movie industry is a massive one, providing thousands of jobs and outputting a near-endless stream of entertainment for consumers worldwide.

Box-office success (especially when it comes to the coveted billion-dollar landmark) isn't always an indicator of quality, but it does demonstrate massive interest in a property or positive word-of-mouth. According to the box office database website TheNumbers.com, only 54 movies have grossed more than a billion dollars globally. These are 10 movies that came painstakingly close to reaching that coveted billion-dollar mark.

10 'The Lion King' (1994)

Global Box Office: $988,389,726

The Lion King follows a young lion cub named Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), the heir to his father Mufasa's (James Earl Jones) throne. Simba's uncle Scar (Jeremy Irons) plots to get rid of both Simba and Mufasa and take the throne for himself. After killing Mufasa and leaving Simba for dead, no one is left to challenge Scar until Simba returns as an adult looking to take back what was rightfully his.

The massive success of The Lion King is fully deserved; this is an accessible, exciting and beautifully animated adventure that has something for just about anyone. The Lion King is a beloved Disney classic—its continuous success following theatrical re-releases proves that status. While the photo-realistic animated remake, The Lion King (2019), broke the billion-dollar threshold, the original remains on top when in most people's hearts worldwide.

9 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Global Box Office: $976,837,000

Oppenheimer chronicles the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the genius physicist who played a leading role in the creation of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer's subsequent trial regarding potential ties to communism is intercut with his work on the top-secret Manhattan Project, with the end goal of winning the war and establishing the United States as a nuclear superpower. An experiment known as The Trinity Test would lead to Oppenheimer's greatest success and worst nightmares.

The massive success of Oppenheimer shouldn't have been surprising. After all, Christopher Nolan had already proved himself a visionary filmmaker and one of Hollywood's most consistent creators of quality entertainment. Still, the sheer cultural impact of Oppenheimer is hard to quantify. Releasing in tandem with Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon is best described by the phrase "you had to be there."Oppenheimer's success wouldn't end at the box office — it went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, making it the closest thing the 21st century has had to a true dramatic cinematic event.

8 'Despicable Me 2' (2013)

Global Box Office: $975,216,835

Ex-super-villain Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) is adjusting to a life of family and honest business. When a secret laboratory in the Arctic is stolen, Gru is recruited for help by agent Lucy Wilde (voiced by Kristen Wiig) of the Anti-Villian League. While Gru is initially reluctant to take the plunge back into the world of villainy, his know-how is the world's best chance at averting a crisis at the hands of a madman.

The Despicable Me franchise is one of modern cinema's most profitable animated series. Minions and Despicable Me 3 both surpassed a billion dollars at the global box office, with Despicable Me 2 falling just short. Still, Despicable Me 2's massive success helped to secure a future for the franchise—a franchise that is unlikely to falter so long as it continues to be a surefire bet at the box office.

7 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017)

Global Box Office: $961,632,807

When four high-school students placed in detention together come to discover an old video game console, they soon discover that what they choose to play is far from just a game. After being magically transported into a jungle teeming with hostile threats, the group must band together and make use of their special abilities, lest they remain stuck in the world of Jumanji forever.

Jumanji (1995) is an imaginative and widely-beloved adventure movie, bolstered by one of the great Robin Williams' most entertaining roles. It was only a matter of time before the '90s classic received the modern treatment; enter Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Starring a quartet of some of Hollywood's biggest stars (Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian and Jack Black), this reboot's success was far from surprising.

6 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

Global Box Office: $960,996,492

Following Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) heroic sacrifice at the end of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), the fearless Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and pirate Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) must band together to rescue their eccentric ally from a state of perpetual limbo in Davy Jones' locker. Uneasy alliances, swashbuckling adventure and the pursuit of riches—a pirate's life for all.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a franchise stemming from the unlikeliest of origins: a theme park ride developed for Disney parks. While Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End wasn't the franchise's most favorable critical success, it was a solid continuation of a wildly entertaining adventure—one that brought in a boatload of booty at the box office. While the franchise has since been a victim of choppy waters, fans are eager for the potential of the next entry.