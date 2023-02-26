Slow motion can be a powerful tool in a filmmaker's arsenal. It's pretty clear from the term's name what exactly slow motion involves: actions on screen slowed right down compared to how they'd usually look, with the technique most frequently used during impressive action sequences or for scenes where there's a great deal going on at once.

RELATED: Movies That Fans Are Dying to See In The Criterion Collection, According to Reddit

Like all filmmaking tools, it's one that can be used effectively, and also one that can be used poorly, as well as either sparingly or frequently. The following movies all tend to use slow motion a great deal, to the point where some viewers may feel like it's being overused. Of course, some of the movies below have amazing sequences where slow motion is utilized, but the main thing worth noting is that the following films sometimes emphasize the quantity of slow motion just as much as - or over - its quality.

1 '300' (2006)

If there's one thing that most people could agree about regarding the sometimes divisive Zack Snyder, it's that he's a director who loves his slow motion. It pops up frequently in his various movies, particularly during action scenes, and first became a prominent tool in the Snyder arsenal in 2006's 300.

It's an action-packed epic with a graphic novel visual style that closely mirrors its comic book source material, and centers on a Spartan army of 300 taking on the far larger Persian army in battle. So much of the action plays out in slow motion that some viewers have commented on how short the movie would be if it played out at a "normal speed."

2 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

Image via Warner Brothers

A heavily meta science-fiction action movie directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth - and arguably most perplexing - entry in the series so far. It has a story that sort of continues the events from the original trilogy while also feeling wildly different in other regards, largely thanks to how much it comments on the legacy created by those first three Matrix movies.

The slow motion scenes in the original three films were widely praised and heavily parodied, with the series' "bullet time" effects being one of the most iconic elements from the original Matrix trilogy. As Resurrections was a little lacking when it came to action, the copious amounts of slow motion stood out because they weren't supporting such great action scenes, leading to some viewers being unhappy with how it looked and how it was used.

3 'Watchmen' (2009)

Right from the start of Watchmen, Zack Snyder was keen to prove that 2006's 300 was no outlier when it comes to the use of slow motion. The dramatic opening scene - which features the demise of one of the film's most important characters - uses plenty of slow motion, with each punch and violent action carrying more impact because of it.

RELATED: Movies That Begin With The Main Character Dying

The well-known opening credits scene plays out in extreme slow motion, and it also proves effective. However, the film continues to use slow motion at a high frequency, and at a point, it does become a little exhausting. This would be exacerbated for anyone who chooses to watch one of Watchmen's two extended cuts, as they take the runtime from 163 minutes to 186 minutes and 215 minutes, respectively.

4 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' (2011)

Similarly to Zack Snyder, Guy Ritchie is a filmmaker who's quite fond of slow motion. It became especially prominent in 2009's Sherlock Holmes, particularly for the famous shot where the title character hits another man during a fight sequence, causing the skin on his face to ripple in slow motion.

Naturally, the sequel to the first movie, titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, endeavored to give fans of the first more of what they liked. However, in the process, it might've laid the slow motion on a little too thick. There's still spectacle and fun to be had with things slowing down during the film's big action sequences, but it feels more wearisome than it might've felt before.

5 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Image via New Line Cinema

Make no mistake: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is a fantastic movie. It's a near-perfect start to Peter Jackson's legendary fantasy/adventure trilogy, and introduces viewers to the world of Middle Earth - and its inhabitants - in a way that's hard to find too many faults with.

If some nitpicking is allowed, though, the way it utilizes slow motion is a little odd. There are several key sequences that use low framerate slow motion, and it's an artistic decision that's not used nearly as frequently in the other two movies. It makes The Fellowship of the Ring stand out for questionably using a specific type of slow motion, even if it doesn't ultimately saturate the movie the way some other movies have done with their use of slow motion.

6 'Black Adam' (2022)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Black Adam is a recent release in the increasingly fractured and uncertain DC Extended Universe. It's a solo movie establishing the title character, who serves as an antagonist to Shazam in the comics, yet his role in the ever-changing DCEU going forward remains up in the air.

What is certain is that Black Adam ended up being a superhero movie that used slow motion in a divisive manner. To some extent, when characters can move at superhuman speeds, the use of slow motion might be necessary to ensure that viewers (i.e., mere mortals) can see what's going on, but not everyone was thrilled with how the film's liberal use of slow motion ended up looking.

7 'The Rock' (1996)

A Michael Bay movie featuring Sean Connery playing another character trained by British Intelligence, The Rock is gloriously silly and explosive fun. It centers on a group of rogue soldiers taking over Alcatraz Prison and threatening to mount a devastating attack on San Francisco, with Connery and Nicolas Cage's characters ending up the only two who can stop them.

RELATED: Exciting Movies That Feature Gigantic Explosions

Michael Bay enjoys indulging in a good bit of slow motion every now and then, and arguably, The Rock goes a little far in some places. It works well for some action sequences, but at other times, comes across as a little too corny and over-the-top, especially by the time the film reaches its bombastic climax.

8 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

It was a risky move on Zack Snyder's part to use slow motion a great deal in his director's cut of Justice League, given it's already an incredibly long movie. It's a movie that reaches four hours in length, with part of that being due to how many of its scenes play out in slow motion.

By one Redditor's estimation, approximately 10% of the movie is in slow motion (24 minutes out of 240). Even those who enjoyed Zack Snyder's Justice League might have to concede that that could be pushing things just a little, but at the same time, if Snyder's vision was to have that much of the movie play out in slow motion, it could also be argued that his creative choice should be respected.

9 'Chariots of Fire' (1981)

It's probably not Chariots of Fire's fault that it's become so widely parodied for its use of slow motion backed by the iconic Vangelis score. It made for a striking opening to this movie about track-and-field athletes competing in the 1924 Olympic Games, but in the years since, has become one of the easiest to parody movie scenes of all time.

In hindsight, maybe those behind Chariots of Fire would feel like they went a little heavy on the slow motion. After all, if they'd dialed it back just a little, the trend of spoofing it might not have become so prominent, but things played out how they did, and now, most people only know the movie as that one with all the slow motion running backed by a Vangelis score.

10 'Bad Boys II' (2003)

The argument can be made that Bad Boys II has too much slow motion. Michael Bay returned to direct this sequel, and like Ritchie making his Sherlock Holmes sequel, Bay seemed keen to feature even more slow motion action/stuntwork than he had in the previous film.

Now that Bad Boys II is officially 20 years old, maybe that bombastic style - complete with copious slow motion - has a certain nostalgia to it for certain viewers. It can't help but feel like a product of its time because of those choices, but while they might charm some viewers, they could frustrate others who would rather the movie just get on with things at a normal speed.

NEXT: The Most Outrageously Awesome Michael Bay Scenes, From 'Ambulance' to 'The Rock'