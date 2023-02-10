And they all lived happily ever after - but maybe not in the way you were expecting.

Where the story may begin with "once upon a time", it may not resemble the one you remember. Fairytales are a universal staple to everyone's childhood. They are often one's first exposure to the world of storytelling. From magical glass slippers to a girl wearing a bright red hood, nothing is more nostalgic than a classic fairytale.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies That Prove Fairy Tales Are Timeless

That's why it's not surprising that there are numerous reimaginings. Filmmakers take what fans know best and give it its own unique spin. From several beloved renditions of ACinderella Story to Academy Award-winning films like Black Swan, these are some of the best movies that twist fairytales in special ways; whether it be a modernized version or even a darker one.

1 'Ever After' (1998)

After the sudden and unfortunate death of her father, Danielle (Drew Barrymore) is forced into a life of servitude as she waits on her viscous stepmother Rodmilla (Anjelica Huston) and her two daughters. One day Danielle happens upon Prince Henry of France (Dougray Scott) under false pretenses, but the two spark a connection that's unlike any other.

Where the traditional tale of Cinderellais associated with magic spells and fairy godmothers, Ever After gives fans a more realistic narrative - one that's set in the real world, with real human challenges, and even historical figures. In fact, the movie is treated more as a great period romance rather than a fairytale especially with the characterization of Danielle; she's kind, but she's not a push over.

2 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

15 years after escaping and defeating the terrors of a witch, Hansel (Jeremy Renner) and Gretel (Gemma Arterton) are renowned witch hunters determined to eradicate the evils' existence. But as the Blood Moon approaches, the siblings are faced with the Grand Witch (Famke Janssen) who happens to hold secrets of their past.

Taking a more violent turn to the famously-frightening tale, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Huntersis a wacky action film that is guaranteed to excite all. Rather than being a simple re-telling, the movie goes beyond that and instead expands on the lore - giving fans answers as to what actually happens after happily ever after.

3 'Snow White and the Huntsman' (2012)

Image via Universal Pictures

Fated as the downfall of the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron), Snow White (Kristen Stewert) flees to the dark forest. Needing to consume her heart to attain true immortality, Queen Ravenna orders a huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) to chase her down. Much to her dismay, he ends up becoming her protector as they join forces with a rebel army.

Another dark interpretation of a classic fairytale, Snow White and the Huntsmanis an intriguing adaptation with its thrilling action and sinister magic. Spearheaded by the powerful performances of the two women, fans will be drawn in not only by their gripping rivalry, but also by the film's beauty with its gothic aesthetic and lavish production design.

4 'Black Swan' (2010)

Nina (Natalie Portman) is given an opportunity to become the prima ballerina in Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. But things go awry as her position is threatened by newcomer, Lily (Mila Kunis) and her talents. Distressed at the thought of being replaced, Nina struggles to maintain her sanity.

As one of Darren Aronofsky's greatest psychological thrillers, Black Swan's narrative not only includes the original fairytale as a plot device, it even mirrors it. Nina isn't just wanting to play Odette for the ballet - she is Odette. Fearful of being anything short of perfect, Nina's obsession for her art makes her susceptible to manipulation, allowing her to become a victim of the powerful man who controls her future, much like the titular character of the ballet.

5 'Penelope' (2006)

Penelope Wilhelm (Christina Ricci), the daughter of rich socialites, is afflicted by a secret family curse that leaves her with the snout and ears of a pig. Believing that finding love from her own kind will break the curse, Penelope's family is disheartened when she rejects all potential suitors. But, things change when she meets Max (James McAvoy). The only problem - he's a ploy hired by a notorious reporter.

RELATED: 7 Unique Adaptations of 'Beauty and the Beast' That Aren't Disney

Where the film is an obvious re-imagining of Beauty and the Beast, it also doubles as a modernized version of The Ugly Duckling. So where Penelope's love story is sweet and endearing, the movie's biggest charm comes from her journey of self-discovery and self-love.

6 'Ella Enchanted' (2004)

Bestowed with a "blessing" that requires her to remain obedient, Ella (Anne Hathaway) grows up finding it to be more of a curse, especially now that she's forced to live with her horrid stepmother Dame Olga (Joanna Lumley). Desperate to break the spell, Ella goes on adventure-filled quest to find her fairy godmother. She's even eventually joined by the charming Prince Charmont (Hugh Dancy).

Maintaining Cinderella's original magical charm, Ella Enchanted makes the story their own by giving Ella a true hero's journey - one filled with danger, action and even a lot of love. Her feisty nature, as well as the movie being a juke-box musical, makes this an incredibly fun adaptation of classic tale - even when its changes includes featuring one of the worst fairy godparents of all time.

7 'Freeway' (1996)

In the aftermaths of her mother's arrest, 15-year-old Vanessa Lutz (Reese Witherspoon) flees from her social worker in search for her estranged grandmother. Along the way, she's given a ride by Bob Wolverton (Keifer Sutherland), a school counselor. Unbeknownst to her, Bob is a notorious serial killer and pedophile.

Where Freeway mirrors certain elements of Little Red Riding Hood, the movie essentially propagates the inequalities of gender and social class. Vanessa is vilified when her defensive actions are used against a powerful wealthy man, even when he was one threatening her life. A poignant and complex tale, the girl in red isn't just running away from the wolf, but from society's injustices as well.

8 'Into the Woods' (2014)

Image via Walt Disney Studios

A Baker (James Corden) and his Wife (Emily Blunt) are tasked by an Evil Witch (Meryl Streep) to retrieve items that will allow her to lift the curse that rendered them childless. On their quest, they find themselves entangled within the lives of other familiar fairytale characters and their stories.

Between Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and Rapunzel, Into the Woodsis an impressive mash-up of beloved fairytales. And yet, fans should not be fooled by its original happily ever after. With iconic musical numbers, a stacked A-List cast, and shocking plot twists, this film is a Broadway to screen adaptation that shouldn't be ignored.

9 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

David (Haley Joel Osment), a childlike robot who's the first to be programmed with the ability to love, yearns to become a real boy as he hopes to regain the love of his foster mother who abandoned him after her natural child recovered from a devastating illness.

RELATED: From David to M3GAN: Movie Androids Ranked By How Likely They Are to Kill You

An underrated Steven Spielberg classic, A.I Artificial Intelligence mixes technology with the narrative of The Adventures of Pinocchio. Incredibly heartfelt and heart-breaking, Osment's performance of the android desperate for love is what makes the film so great. It gets viewers to think about the evolution of technological advancement and how that may impact society in ways we way may not expect.

10 'The Brothers Grimm' (2005)

Traveling across different villages, brother-duo Jake (Heath Ledger) and Will Grimm (Matt Damon) scheme inhabitants into thinking that they're protecting them from demons and mythical creatures. However, their charade suddenly catches up with them as the brothers are exposed to a real-life magical curse, along with the mysterious disappearance of several young girls.

Unlike other reimaginings of fairytales, this movie gives fans a whole new twist by reimagining the lives of the men who wrote them. Where the real Grimm brothers are known for creating famed folktales like Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, and Snow White, the movie exaggerates their lives and throws them into a fictitious world of magic and mystery - making it a thrilling source of entertainment.

NEXT: 10 Fairytales and Myths That Could Use a Disney Adaptation