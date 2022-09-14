When it comes to movies based on real events and people, Hollywood is known for making slight to substantial alterations to true stories for the purpose of cinematic narrative and entertainment. However, there are some films that take history and completely rewrite it, the latest being Netflix Marilyn Monroe flick Blonde. Starring Ana de Armas as Norma Jean, the film is based on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

It is a fictionalized retelling of the life of the iconic and tragic movie star, juxtaposing her public persona with her private self. The film dives into her rise to stardom, volatile childhood, romantic entanglements, abuse issues and exploitation through a non-linear and fabricated timeline of events. Blonde follows a slew of films that have taken pieces of history and reimagined them in new ways.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to an era bygone and a nostalgic fairytale of sorts. Following washed-up actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) in the 1960s, many real-life historical cinema icons are portrayed in the film, including the late Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Tate lives next door to Rick in the movie.

A pregnant Tate and four other people were infamously and brutally murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult in 1969, so audiences thought they knew exactly how this story would end. However, Tarantino turned this ill-fated affair completely on its head and presented a happier version of what could have been. In a display of classic Tarantino bloodshed, and in comedic fashion, the Manson followers are chaotically killed by Rick and Cliff, with Tate only overhearing the commotion next door.

‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was not the first time Quentin Tarantino had meddled with history. It was Inglourious Basterds back in 2009, a World War II tale of revenge. Tarantino’s film follows a group of Jewish soldiers - the Basterds - on an undercover mission to take down the Nazis, as well as a woman named Shoshanna (Melanie Laurent) bent on avenging the death of her family against German officer Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz).

While Tarantino depicts the circumstances and era of Nazi occupied Germany authentically, most of the narrative is completely fabricated. One of the most far-fetched examples is the glorious scene where Shoshanna, who is Jewish, burns down an entire cinema full of Nazis. In the opera box of the cinema is also Adolf Hitler (Martin Wuttke), who is shot and killed by The Basterds. It’s a completely fantastical but satisfying reimagining of the end to such evil.

‘Eddie the Eagle’ (2015)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

The true story of Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, the underdog ski-jumper who represented Britain at the 1988 Winter Olympics, is a delightful and heartwarming tale of perseverance. Eddie the Eagle, starring Targon Egerton, depicts the athlete’s unlikely and often difficult rise to Olympic level. Edwards won the hearts of many with his inspiring story and humble roots, brought home in the film’s joyful climax.

While this story is very much real, Edwards’ coach Bronsan Perry (Hugh Jackman) is completely fictional and was created for the film. The character is based on Edwards’ numerous coaches throughout his training, but his presence provides a strong and necessary mentor figure throughout the narrative. Perry also helps anchor important character development for our protagonist through their relationship.

‘The Social Network’ (2010)

Storytelling maestros David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin chronicle the creation and rise of Facebook in The Social Network, focusing on founder Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg). The film focuses on Zuckerberg’s early days as a Harvard student where he created the website and made plenty of enemies along the way. Rooney Mara plays Erica Albright, Zuckerberg’s girlfriend who dumps him at the beginning of the film due to his ego and abrasiveness.

Although the breakup is the motivation for Zuckerberg to create Facebook in the film, the entrepreneur has reportedly been with the same woman before, during and after the creation of Facebook. Erica was never a real person, but there may have been a woman she was based on, as Zuckerbeg did criticize a girlfriend in his former LiveJournal blog.

‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (2011)

Image Via Disney

Captain America: The First Avenger was one of Marvel’s first major hits, and introduced us to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who would go on to become Captain America and a definitive part of the MCU. In the first film, teeny tiny Steve is transformed into the buff super soldier during World War II, and must battle Nazi organization Hydra to defend the nation.

For anyone who may not be aware, and apologies for breaking this to you… but Captain America was not involved in any way during the war. He did not defend the United States or fight Nazis, which would have been very convenient. Although there were many Nazi organizations that were known for advanced research and weaponry, none of them were Hydra or the futuristic technologies seen in the film.

‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’ (2012)

In what may be the most ludicrous and absurd interpretation of American political history, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter delivers exactly what the title suggests - Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, hunting vampires. Based on the novel by Seth Grahame-Smith, it depicts a fictionalized version of the American Civil War where Lincoln (Benjamin Walker) has a secret identity as a lifelong vampire hunter.

When vampires attempt to take over the United States, he sets out on a mission to eliminate them. It’s as wild as it sounds, featuring everything from Lincoln’s mother being murdered by a vampire to him being offered to be turned into a vampire, so he can become immortal and continue to fight them.

‘Yesterday’ (2019)

The Beatles - Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - are considered to be the greatest band of all time by many, having an impact on pop culture and influence on the music industry unlike anyone else. In the film Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle, that is also the case - until aspiring musician Jack Mailk (Himesh Patel) has an accident and wakes up to a world where no one remembers The Beatles except him.

Jack releases the band’s songs as his own, which finally catapults him to stardom. However, he struggles with the morals behind his lie, and finds himself drifting from loved ones due to his success. At its core, the film is a celebration of the band’s music and the timeless power it holds universally.

‘Wonder Woman’ (2017)

In the same way that Captain America: The First Avenger takes place during World War II, DC uses World War I as the backdrop in Wonder Woman, the iconic hero’s first big screen solo outing. Diana (Gal Gadot) lives on the all-female Amazonian island Themyscira where she rescues pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

Upon learning about the war, she travels with Steve to the front lines to stop Ares, who she believes is behind the war, from destroying mankind. To be clear, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor did not fight in battle during World War I. However, there were certainly many real-life heroes out there like Steve Trevor and his allies, and this particular setting serves as a great fit for Diana’s eye-opening first exposure to mankind.

