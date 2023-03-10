Every excellent film is a miracle... and most bad ones are too. With dozens of departments, millions in borrowed money and big egos constantly clashing, it's incredible that films are even finished, let alone released and loved by audiences. Even when audiences don't love a film, the filmmakers often do. Blood, sweat and tears go into the making of every film, and so do years of the filmmakers' lives.

RELATED: '10 Exciting Movie Remakes & Sequels to Check Out in 2023'

While they may not always stick the landing, there is something to be said for an average film that had potential. Perhaps it was a great story that was let down by a low budget, or maybe a one-of-a-kind science-fiction premise that got lost in the mix with other story beats. Whatever the case, less-than-stellar films with glimmers of brilliance deserve to be celebrated, and those glimmers of brilliance deserve their chance to shine in the form of a remake.

10 'Spiral' (2021)

Image via Lionsgate/Brooke Palmer

Spiral is a sweaty, tense cop thriller with a neo-noir sensibility and a story to tell about corruption, police brutality and how hard it is to be an honest cop among criminal colleagues. It's also a Saw movie. While Spiral's ambition to tackle an important issue is admirable, a Reddit user says shoe-horning in a variety of gruesome booby-traps and gnarly deaths does the film's message no favors.

RELATED: 10 Horror Movies That Redefined the Genre, According to Reddit

Saw has always been about the torture first and the story second, and Spiral is no exception. If the film was able to exist outside the Saw franchise, its potential would be sky-high and it would have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of other gory yet thought-provoking cop thrillers, like Seven.

9 'Assassin's Creed' (2016)

Assassin's Creed is a game franchise that hardly needs an introduction. With 12 main games and 17 spin-offs, there is a wealth of material to mine and use in a film adaptation, including unique time periods, story lines and game mechanics. However, a lot of source-material also means a lot of room for error. This was unfortunately the fate of the 2016 Assassin's Creed film.

Although the game series was an instant hit due to its creative storyline and unique gameplay, the film focussed on the less interesting elements of the game. On top of that, Assassin's Creed frequently switched between time periods the moment something exciting started happening, resulting in any tension or surprise being gutted from the film.

8 'Jumper' (2008)

After discovering he can teleport, David (Hayden Christensen) begins living an adventurous life of luxury until he discovers he is being pursued by a secretive organization that is determined to destroy him and others like him.

According to a Reddit user, Jumper is one of the first films that comes to mind when discussing missed opportunities. With a killer premise and a large budget, the Doug Liman film seems to have a recipe for success. But for whatever reason, be it a thin story, or lack of chemistry between the actors, Jumper amounts to less than the sum of its parts.

7 'In Time' (2011)

Set in a world where time is currency and people stop aging at 25, In Time follows Will (Justin Timberlake), a man living in near poverty with little time to spare. Writer and director Andrew Niccol clearly has something to say about wealth disparity and the injustice of poverty with his film.

The metaphor isn't subtle, but sometimes a storyteller needs a blunt instrument to get the point across. By creating a story in which people will literally drop dead if they run out of currency, the absurd nature of a world that allows poverty to exist is highlighted. It's a shame that all of this potential is suffocated by a dull action film more interested in a lukewarm romance subplot than the premise it promised to deliver upon.

6 'The Happening' (2008)

The Happening follows odd-couple Elliot (Mark Wahlberg) and Alma (Zooey Deschanel) as they try to escape a mysterious phenomenon that causes people to lose their will to live. The concept of The Happening is one that has the potential to be engaging or ridiculous depending on the execution. Many viewers (and Reddit users) believe it falls into the latter category.

RELATED: 10 Unintentionally Hilarious Quotes from Serious Movies

The stilted dialogue and strange script from writer and director M. Night Shyamalan are alienating, the casting of Mark Wahlberg as a science teacher (yes, really) is a poor fit and the choice to express the characters' fight for survival by having them literally attempt to run away from the wind is not a wise one.

5 'Downsizing' (2017)

If viewers skip the first 25 minutes of Downsizing, it would take a long time to realize that every character in the film is actually five inches tall. Despite beginning with an out there sci-fi premise, Alexander Payne's film quickly forgets it's about a world in which people can shrink themselves to save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

Downsizing manages to be about too much and not enough all at once. Jumping between themes of wealth inequality, consumerism, environmentalism and covering story beats related to relationship conflicts, mid-life crises and climate change, Downsizing is a hot mess with the potential to be an engaging and inventive look at how we exist in our environment.

4 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

Las Vegas has been quarantined and abandoned, the casinos' vaults are full and unguarded, and all the cash is there for the taking. The only thing standing in the way is a horde of zombies. The premise of Army of the Dead is inspired and had the potential to breathe a bit of life back into the zombie and heist genres, which were running on fumes.

Unfortunately, the film was slow, unexciting and utilized uncommon lenses during filming. This resulted in an extremely shallow depth-of-field causing some viewers to believe the film was 'blurry', despite the look being an artistic choice from director and cinematographer Zack Snyder. Army of the Dead proved that a zombie-heist combination is a great idea, just one that needs better execution.

3 'Passengers' (2016)

What could have been an amazing sci-fi thriller à la The Shining in space, is instead a tepid romance that starts thirty minutes too soon and leaves much to be desired. Set on a spaceship where hundreds of people sit in cryosleep as they embark on a journey to a new home, Jim (Chris Pratt) somehow wakes up 90 years too early. Not wanting live alone and die before reaching a new destination, he wakes up another passenger, Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) and a dull romance ensues.

Many viewers were perplexed with Passengers' choice to lay all its cards on the table from the beginning, and believe the film could have been excellent if it was from Aurora's perspective. Instead, following her as she slowly learned the horrifying truth that she has been woken up on purpose by a creep she's now stuck alone with for 90 years. This idea is so popular viewers have even uploaded re-cut versions of the film to YouTube.

2 'Transformers' (2007)

While the first film in Michael Bay's robots punching robots series is considered the best of the bunch, the bar is low. Transformers follows Sam (Shia LaBeouf) as he unwittingly stumbles into an intergalactic battle between the Autobots and Decepticons; two rival races of alien robots.

This series of films, and the toys they were based on, are beloved world-wide and there are many Transformers fans who likely wouldn't change a thing about the first film in the series, as evidenced by the massive box-office return for the film. Michael Bay's style and choices have dominated these films, including his love of extremely long runtimes, incomprehensible action and the objectification of young women. This franchise is certainly due for a change of pace.

1 'Jaws 3-D' (1983)

Jaws is revered and respected as one of the greatest American films ever made. In the present day, killer shark stories are typically reserved for b-grade horror movies. While the killer shark has become a schlocky trope, Jaws has not lost its shine. The same cannot be said about its sequels, which certainly contributed to the dire state of killer shark entertainment today.

RELATED: The 10 Best So-Bad-They're-Good Movies on Amazon Prime

Jaws 3-D takes the killer shark story to its next logical step: shark at a water park. The film may be loved in a 'so bad it's good' kind of way, but with advancements in CGI, 3D technology and animatronics, there is no denying a new take on the 'shark at a water park' premise has huge potential.

NEXT: 10 Remakes That Are Basically Shot-For-Shot Identical to The Originals