Remakes often get a lot a flack, but with the right touch, these classic stories can resonate today.

Remakes are, in every sense of the word, nothing new. Since the dawn of cinema, remakes have been commonplace in Hollywood, primarily due to revisiting ideas or simply a cheap way to make a profit. As such, many classic films should never be remade due to the quality or themes of the original piece.

However, some of the best films of the last few years have been remakes of classic films, and there are more than some people will say need an update. Whether it’s the expansion of an idea that didn’t receive much focus, finding new relevance in a work of the past, or adding a unique, personal perspective on the story, certain films deserve another look.

'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

Based on the beloved novel by Harper Lee, this coming-of-age drama tells the story of a young girl named Scout (Mary Badham) who is growing up in Alabama during The Great Depression. Then, predominantly, witnessing her father, Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), defending a Black man in court, despite knowing the white jury is not likely to find him innocent.

The book is considered by many to be the definitive American novel, and its power has only grown with time. After all, with kids like Scout growing up in a similar period of civil unrest and questions of authority and justice, retelling this classic would prove startlingly relevant to the current social climate.

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

While this animated film is an underrated gem that pushed the envelope in terms of content, it was never allowed to completely let its wings flow as a result of the stipulations of being a Disney production. As such, Hunchback is one of the few animated Disney films that genuinely warrants a remake.

The potential for expansion and revision is very much present in Hunchback’s story. Perhaps it cut unnecessary characters, utilized the gothic majesty of Notre Dame’s architecture, and introduced some darker elements of the original novel and the stage musical.

'Breakfast at Tiffany’s' (1961)

One of the most fondly-remembered comedies of the 1960s, Breakfast at Tiffany’s follows a café society girl who meets her new neighbor and begins a New York romance. It’s an absolute classic but very much a product of its time and could benefit from a modern update.

Admittedly, finding someone to fill Audrey Hepburn's shoes is no easy task, but with the right actress, a new take on Holly Golightly could bring a new sense of style to cinema. Of course, a careful approach must be taken to adapt the original film’s more problematic elements.

'Cabaret' (1972)

Cabaret is a true classic of the musical movie genre, but it was a very different creature than the Broadway musical it was based on. The story of a doomed romance at the start of 1930s Germany is a dark reflection on the dangers of fascism and political indifference. Still, the movie removed important characters, songs, and sub-plots that helped communicate this message.

While Liza Minelli and Joel Grey’s masterful performances as Sally Bowles and the Kit Kat Klub Emcee would be difficult to replicate, a remake more faithful to the original stage version would be appropriate.

'Stand By Me' (1986)

A Stephen King story that deals less with overt horror and more with innocence lost and underlying childhood trauma. It’s a similar set-up to IT, but instead of an evil, shape-shifting clown, the fear is just in the kids’ heads as they travel to the woods to find a dead body.

In an age where the same kind of innocence is getting lost in an ever-changing world, what would this story look like if it was being made today? Would it take place in the modern day? Or would it update the setting to a slightly different time than the '50s?

'Flash Gordon' (1980)

The 1980s action sci-fi movie is a joyously silly exercise in camp, largely thanks to its script written by Lorenzo Semple Jr., the creator of the '60s Batman show. The tale of a quarterback from the New York Jets who is given 48 hours to save the Earth from the evil Ming the Merciless, the film leans into its own absurdism and becomes truly epic as a result.

Of course, with Flash Gordon, one can either attempt to replicate the campy fun of the '80s film and classic serials or put their own, more grounded spin on the comic strip character. Indeed, with the original comic run, there’s plenty of story material to choose from.

'Oliver!' (1968)

This musical adaptation of Oliver Twist may be a beloved staple, but it could certainly use an update. The tale of Oliver, Fagin, The Artful Dodger, and their fellow criminals and aristocrats is one of Charles Dickens’s most remembered stories.

However, the film (and the musical) is somewhat uneven, with frequent tonal changes, a lagging plot, and an abrupt ending. Recent versions of Oliver Twist have attempted to add a darker, more appropriately sinister undercurrent to the story and its characters. A modern film version of the musical should reflect that.

'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Perhaps the most infamous of classic film noirs, Sunset Boulevard is the ultimate Hollywood drama piece. A struggling writer in debt finds himself entangled in the life of Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), a former silent film superstar now consigned to a decaying mansion on the belief that her comeback is right around the corner. And she will kill to get it.

Norma Desmond is one of cinema’s most captivating tragic villains, and her story remains as relevant today as it was in the 50s. With recent re-examinations of Hollywood’s past, Sunset Boulevard is the perfect vehicle to continue the trend.

'Freaks' (1932)

This midnight movie favorite of Dracula director Tod Browning involves a group of sideshow performers in a circus, the plot of a cruel trapeze artist, and the horrifying revenge they undertake. A big theme of the story is the question of who is the real "freak"—the performers or those who mock and exploit them.

It was an immensely controversial film when it premiered, but it remains startlingly relevant. While a more authentic portrayal of the performers themselves should be made a priority, a remake could stun and enlighten a new generation.

'Singin’ in the Rain' (1952)

This film solidified the image of a perfect Hollywood musical. A humorous depiction of the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1920s, Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) is a heavyweight movie star attempting to balance his career, romance, and the changes from silent to talking pictures.

It has aged remarkably better than other films attempting similar throwbacks, and the music remains as catchy and memorable as ever. However, a new attempt would be notable when utilizing modern instrumentation, the latest filmmaking technology, and perhaps a more grounded perspective of the period.

