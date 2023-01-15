10 Movies like 'The Whale' That Take Place in One Room

A24’s newest film is titled The Whale, which is based on the 2012 play of the same name. The drama film is directed by Darren Aronofsky and stars Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink. The Whale follows a reclusive, gay English teacher who is severely obese as he tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

RELATED: 'The Whale' Trailer Teases Brendan Fraser's Triumphant Return to Cinema

The one trademark of this film, however, is that it is set in one room the entire time, creating a fascinating directorial style. The Whale is not the first movie to be set in a single room, however, and there are many phenomenal films that share that setting.

‘12 Angry Men’ (1957)

Image via United Artists

12 Angry Men is the classic courtroom drama film that was directed by Sidney Lumet and was adapted from the teleplay of the same name. The film follows a jury of 12 men as they deliberate the fate of a teenager charged with murder.

The film is quite beautiful and delves into topics like consensus-building and the difficulties of making a life-changing decision for someone’s future. 12 Angry Men is a perfect watch for that classic drama film with high-stakes and even higher tension.

‘The Breakfast Club’ (1985)

The Breakfast Club is one of the most iconic movies of the past 50 years. The teen coming-of-age comedy-drama film was directed, written, and produced by John Hughes and follows five teenagers from different high school cliques who all serve a Saturday detention overseen by a strict vice-principal.

RELATED: 7 Best John Hughes Movies, From 'The Breakfast Club' to 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

The film places the characters in one detention room for the majority of the film. The Breakfast Club is a cultural classic and utilizes its one-room setting so definitively.

‘Panic Room’ (2002)

Panic Room is a thriller film that stars Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart. The film follows a mother and a daughter whose house is invaded by burglars. Panic Room is only set in one house for the entirety of the film, and is specifically focused on the panic room that they have for emergencies.

This thriller is a great watch for fans of an adrenaline rush, and any chance to see Foster and Steward shine should be appreciated.

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ (1966)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Is a 1966 film directed by the legendary Mike Nichols, and is based on the play of the same name by Edward Albee. The film is set at the house of George, a college history professor. George and his wife Martha invite two guests, a new professor named Nick and his wife Honey, over.

Drama then ensues. The film had 13 Oscar nominations and was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation—all reasons why this is a must-watch.

‘Saw’ (2004)

Saw is the beloved horror franchise that has so much blood and gore to spare. The film tells a nonlinear narrative that revolves around the mystery of the Jigsaw Killer. Most of the plot takes place in a dilapidated bathroom where the victims are forced to go through deadly “games.”

RELATED: Every 'Saw' Movie Ranked, Including 'Jigsaw'

This movie is truly terrifying and is not at all for the faint of heart. Nevertheless, Saw uses its one-room location to amp up the suspenseful elements of the story.

‘Rope’ (1948)

Rope is a psychological crime thriller directed by none other than Alfred Hitchcock. The film’s script is based on the play of the same name by Patrick Hamilton.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Movies Every Fan of Alfred Hitchcock Should See

Rope follows two men as they attempt to prove that they committed the “perfect murder” by strangling their classmate and hiding the body in a large antique wooden chest. The movie is a bit morbid but supposedly very suspenseful considering the dead body is in the room with them for the entire film.

‘1408’ (2007)

1408 is a psychological horror film based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name. 1408 follows Mike Enslin, an author who investigates haunted houses and rents the allegedly haunted 1408 room at a New York City hotel. In the room, he experiences events that prove his skepticism to be wrong.

The film stars Samuel L. Jackson and the main events are all set in this haunted hotel room. The eeriness of this film is truly creepy—makes it seem like there’s no escape.

‘Fermat’s Room’ (2007)

Fermat’s Room is a Spanish thriller film that follows three mathematicians and one inventor as they are invited to a house under the premise of solving a great enigma.

At the house, they are trapped in a room and must solve puzzles given by the host (who calls himself “Fermat”) in order to escape the slowly-closing walls. This concept is truly intriguing and so thrilling. Any thriller junkies will absolutely love the heart-pounding aspects of this film.

‘Devil’ (2010)

Devil is an M. Night Shyamalan supernatural horror film that was released in 2010. The film follows five strangers who become trapped in an elevator—some people’s worst fear.

RELATED: 'Knock at The Cabin': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

The film is filled with religious allusions and signs that the Devil is coming, and is terrifying to watch. The elevator might just lead straight to Hell. Devil is a great film that utilizes perhaps the smallest space yet for the majority of its action.

‘Exam’ (2009)

Exam is a British psychological thriller that was released in 2009. The film follows 8 candidates for a highly desirable corporate position as they are locked together in an exam room and are given a final test with one seemingly simple question.

The question takes them on a journey through their darkest secrets and deepest fears. Exam is an intense watch but still utilizes the one-room setting to its most heightened effect.

NEXT: The 10 Highest-Rated A24 Movies on IMDb