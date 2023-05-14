Movies can be categorized as a lot of things - good, bad, mediocre, just fine, emotional, and alike. But the one category that should be mentioned and used as a metric more often is the "taking itself too seriously" category; some filmmakers had the intention of creating a super serious, emotional feature, but it mostly came out as cringe and tough to watch.

Redditors in various threads from the r/movies section of the site took it upon themselves to vote for the features they deem were too serious for their own good. The results may be surprising in some ways and expected in others.

10 'The Room' (2003)

The Room is a logical choice for many people when thinking of this category. Tommy Wiseau isn't exactly an award-winning actor or director, but his first feature-length film probably felt like it to him. Most Reddit users agreed that The Room, a movie about a man seeking to exact revenge on his cheating fiancee, was over the top and something many would "love to hate."

The user mimiccombatsociety wrote: "Tommy was trying to make a movie that carried an important message. He can talk about how the result was intentional, but it wasn't." Despite that, many people love the movie unironically and like to rewatch it with friends, over drinks.

9 'American Assassin' (2017)

American Assassin wasn't an overly discussed choice, but several vocal Redditors expressed their dislike for the movie's tone. It stars Michael Keaton and Dylan O'Brien as a US Navy S.E.A.L. mentor and his scorn mentee looking for revenge. Starting from the name itself, the movie seems to go into clichéd premises more than once.

Several Reddit users that did discuss this movie wrote about its overuse of clichés, making the movie laughable at times, but without any intentional comic relief. The user RFSC82 said: "The thought of Dylan O'Brien as a bad ass special ops agent in itself is hysterical, not to mention the movie almost looks like a spoof, going through every action cliche, including plutonium."

8 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

The Matrix Trilogy is often lauded as some of the best science fiction ever made, but there's no shortage of people claiming it takes itself a little too seriously. And it's no wonder, as today, people use the "blue pill" and "red pill" terminology to describe how much they can hack life's secrets, or how much others can't.

Despite the small number of extreme interpretations, many viewers simply feel that the trilogy, and especially The Matrix: Reloaded (the 2nd movie) was burdened with ideas that were hard to understand. In the words of the user PlentyOfMoxie: "I haven't heard that much meaningless jargon lumped together since I argued with that neckbeard in Philosophy 101."

7 'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

While the Fast and Furious franchise lives on, with the most recent installment being Fast X, it's basically a series of films about people enjoying driving cars really fast. At least that's what the first movie of the franchise wanted to depict. Redditors agreed that the Fast movies embraced the fact that they're not the most serious viewing, making them more enjoyable.

In the movie that started it all, The Fast and the Furious, Vin Diesel is Dom Toretto for the first time. He's the head of an illegal street racing organization, and Paul Walker is an undercover detective who must destroy it but falls for the allure instead. This premise has been seen before, but the movie could have been better if it didn't take itself so seriously. The commenter hotjoelove said: "Even the jokes within the film are like "look at how super bad-ass our jokes are"

6 'Godzilla' (2014)

The biggest issue for many with 2014's Godzilla is the human element. The people wanted to see a big, legendary monster fight - and on many great occasions, they did. Although Aaron Taylor-Johnson is pretty talented, viewers found him out of place in Godzilla. For them, his scenes were detrimental to the plot because they were distracting the viewers from enjoying the entirety of this MonsterVerse beginning.

Perhaps it wasn't Taylor-Johnson's fault, but the fact remains that, at that time, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, and even Godzilla himself were much bigger stars. The original poster of the comment, accaris, said this: "In the end we got far less Godzilla than we wanted because the director was too busy trying to get the movie to fit this serious, "realistic" disaster tone..."

5 'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

A movie titled Cowboys & Aliens is bound to be a fun-filled movie with a wild but watchable premise, right? Sure, and that's what it is for many people. But for many others, it's also terrible. Despite the title and idea showing just how much fun can be had combining science fiction and Westerns, some Redditors still found it too serious to enjoy.

The arguments around this movie were divided; some people, like the poster skamando wrote: "I feel like it's at least a little tongue-in-cheek, Favreau is perfectly self-aware..." Others thought that the premise itself should make the movie less serious. TheKnightsTippler simply wrote: "I was expecting B movie style fun, but they actually tried to make it a serious film."

4 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Fans of DC and Christopher Nolan would be fuming to see this movie here. While The Dark Knight is quintessentially Nolan, with the most famous antagonist of all time, The Joker, being portrayed with incredible dimension by Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight Rises falls flat for some folks, especially because of Bane.

A real argument ensued between Reddit users regarding this movie; some people found Bane was poorly introduced and developed. For example, the user dalilama711 wrote: "Nolan fell into the trap of telling us about how badass Bane was instead of showing us." Others disagreed, saying it was displayed pretty well in the film's opening sequence.

3 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Zack Snyder's Superman interpretation in Man of Steel felt pretty bad for many. After years of Christopher Reeve interpreting the most famous global superhero with confidence and wit, seeing Henry Cavill as the broody shirtless sad man from space fell flat. Almost every thread discussing movies that took themselves too seriously discussed Man of Steel.

The user Gimli_the_White wrote: "Christopher Reeves' Superman had some nice wit. Sure it was more on the campy side, but I think a lot of that humor could've easily fit into Man of Steel." A lack of humor and lightheartedness wasn't the biggest issue for most. Redditor my_name_is_the_DUDE simply wrote: "I would've been fine with the seriousness of Man of Steel if it just had a better script."

2 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' (2012)

Much like Cowboys & Aliens, the movie where Abraham Lincoln is a vampire hunter sounds like something that should be taken humorously. Where Pride, Prejudice, and Zombies succeeded, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter failed. Redditors agreed in most threads that this is one feature that needed less broodiness and more fun.

Director Timur Bekmambetov had great movies before this, but he takes his science fiction and fantasy over the top sometimes. The Redditor mrdinosaur described it well, saying: "I feel like Timur Bekmambetov did not really get why the premise is as ridiculous as it is. It's like he saw Abraham Lincoln and totally didn't comprehend how iconic he is in American history. How the notion that such a man would be fighting vampires is inherently comedic and begging for a B-movie treatment."

1 'Crash' (2005)

The most mentioned feature on all the threads discussing movies that are too serious for their own good is Crash. The 2005 Crash that won numerous accolades and a Best Picture Oscar, not the weird David Cronenberg classic.

Back in the day, Crash was a commercial representation of discussing racial inequality, but today it's "The one where Sandra Bullock falls down the stairs and it cures her racism," according to Redditor FreeChrisWayne. Another comment by 2rio2 said: "In a weird way, it'll serve as a perfect time capsule of how bizarrely Hollywood and mainstream society viewed racism in the early 2000's."

