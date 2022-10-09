Film is a visual medium, and sometimes words are overrated. You can communicate a lot with a show don't tell approach, and the fact that film was able to exist for several decades without audible dialogue is a testament to that. Even after 1927, when sound was introduced, you still get films every now and then that feature little to no dialogue (one even won Best Picture at the Oscars just over a decade ago).

However, if a filmmaker doesn't want to commit to a fully silent movie, one way around that is by featuring dialogue that no one actually speaks or understands. It's not too common, though, with the following 10 films being among the most well-known to partially (or sometimes fully) feature dialogue that's completely fictional or essentially gibberish. Not included are fictional languages that people have been able to speak fluently in real life, like Elvish from Lord of the Rings, or Klingon from Star Trek.

'The Fifth Element' (1997)

The Fifth Element is one of those science-fiction movies that's set in the distant future, but feels distinctly of the time it was made. If you've got a soft spot for 1990s blockbusters, that's okay though, and its creativity and often bizarre artistic decisions do provide some explanation for why The Fifth Element has become a cult classic of sorts.

One of those unusual decisions comes in the form of making Milla Jovovich's character initially speak the "Divine Language," though given Leeloo is an ultra-advanced alien being, she's able to learn other languages pretty quickly. This means she speaks English for most of the movie, but her initial one is entirely fictional (writer-director Luc Bessonapparently developed the language quite far, even if it hasn't caught on like Elvish or Klingon).

'De Düva' ('The Dove') (1968)

De Düva is a short film, clocking in at just 15 minutes in length, but is one of the best examples of a film using an entirely made-up language for comedic effect. It serves as a surprisingly merciless parody of Ingmar Bergman's filmography, most notably riffing on Wild Strawberries and The Seventh Seal.

Because of its brevity, it's a comedy that's able to get away with only having one real joke, and that joke's having the actors speak in faux-Swedish, with English subtitles. It's pretty dumb, but also admittedly funny, given Bergman's signature style and frequently grim storylines lend themselves well to an absurd parody like De Düva.

'Star Wars' (1977)

The Star Wars series may be set a long time ago and in a galaxy far, far away, but the language used by most of the main characters is still English. It could well be that they're not literally speaking English, but that's merely what we hear as viewers for the sake of convenience, given making most of the dialogue fictional would be too alienating for most viewers (and might make things harder to take seriously).

That doesn't stop the minor characters from various alien races from speaking in completely made-up languages, though. The Jawas, Sandpeople, and many droids speak in languages we can't understand, and what they're saying tends to be left without subtitles, too (except for a few select characters of course, like Greedo and Jabba The Hutt).

'The Court Jester' (1956)

A classic (and underrated) old comedy, The Court Jester mixes romance, adventure, and musical numbers into an enjoyably silly story about a group of outlaw heroes who need to protect the sole true heir to the throne (an infant) from a tyrannical ruler who's usurped the throne for himself.

The lead character goes undercover in the false king's castle as a court jester, with part of his cover involving him supposedly being fluent in many different languages. Given the movie's keenness to feature fast-paced banter and silly dialogue, he naturally can't speak any of these languages, cycling through various faux languages in the one scene, one after another. For what it's worth, it fools the villains at least.

'Nude Tuesday' (2022)

One of the rare films that uses an entirely fictional language for its entire runtime, Nude Tuesday is spoken in "Zobftanlik," which is a form of gibberish invented specifically for the film. The plot itself might otherwise sound fairly conventional, as it's about a middle-aged couple who go to a couple's retreat in an attempt to save their marriage, but the choice of using an entirely fake language sets it apart.

There's even been more than one set of subtitles written for the film's fake language, meaning it's a slightly different film, depending on which region it's watched in. For anyone who feels burnt out on standard romantic comedies, Nude Tuesday has a good deal of unique, quirky humor to offer.

'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' (2006)

Sacha Baron Cohen was famously committed to his role as Kazakhstan journalist Borat Sagdiyev, and it's perhaps one reason why 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan endures as a landmark comedy film.

Part of being in character involved scenes where he wouldn't speak in English, though the language he uses - most notably with his manager, Azamat - isn't an intelligible one. While in real-life, the population of Kazakhstan speaks Kazakh and Russian, the faux-foreign language spoken in the film by Borat often combines Hebrew, Armenian, and Polish words into the mix.

'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Famed for his silent films made throughout the 1910s, 1920s, and even the 1930s, Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator was his first film to fully feature dialogue. It needed to, after all, as it had a slightly more ambitious plot (and heavier themes) than what Chaplin had explored in his films previously, as it's a satirical comedy-drama/war movie about a dictator who bears a strong resemblance to Adolf Hitler, who was the leader of Germany at the time of the film's release.

Chaplin plays two roles in the film, including the dictator of the title, though it's made clear he's not literally playing Hitler. This comes across in the dictator's dialogue, which is an intentionally silly-sounding, gibberish take on German, done to poke fun at the dictator during his speeches, in turn ridiculing the real-life dictator he represents.

'Despicable Me' (2010)

Probably one of the more annoying uses of a fictional language comes in the Despicable Me movies, thanks to the sometimes loved, sometimes despised Minions characters. They're divisive characters, largely thanks to the gibberish they all speak in, but they clearly work for some people, as they don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Indeed, the Minions are probably now more popular than Gru or any other main characters in the series. They're the kind of comedic sidekicks who become popular enough they basically take over a franchise (their 2015 spin-off movie even grossed well over $1 billion worldwide).

'Team America: World Police' (2004)

Team America: World Police is a movie that takes no prisoners when it comes to who it'll make fun of. That's probably to be expected when it comes to anything from the writers of South Park, and the fact they don't discriminate when it comes to their targets perhaps makes their often crude and sometimes edgy humor easier to digest.

Granted, American jingoism and the U.S.'s involvement in foreign conflicts are made fun of the most in Team America, though that doesn't mean that other countries/nationalities come out of it unscathed. All non-English languages are made to sound like silly, joke versions of the actual languages. The whole "make fun of everyone" approach might not work for all viewers, but the sheer quantity and absurdity of the jokes in the film has garnered it many fans.

'A Bug's Life' (1998)

One of the less well-remembered Pixar movies (though it's still pretty good), A Bug's Life takes inspiration from Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven and makes it kid-friendly. The story involves circus performers being mistaken for fierce warriors, and in turn, they're hired to defend an ant colony from a gang of tyrannical grasshoppers.

Two of these circus performers, the pill bugs Tuck and Roll, speak a completely made-up language throughout the film, for comedic effect. It sounds somewhat Hungarian (and apparently, Hungary's where they're from), but no one has actually ever translated the bulk of what they say, meaning it's an example of a faux language.

