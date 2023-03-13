First impressions count, especially when it comes to movies that people decide to watch. Whether the first impression is made through the trailer, the casting, or it's a synopsis in general, viewers determine whether they're interested in watching the movie or skipping it.

However, even if a movie doesn't seem appealing at first, there are viewers who watch it anyway (or give into watching it by family or friends!), and get surprised by how much they ended up enjoying it. Reddit users in this threadshared movies that they assumed were bad (because of the title, genre, or actors), but turned out to be amazing.

10 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

The Princess Bride was the typical fairy tale story about true love revolving around The Princess Bride (Robin Wright) and the farmhand Westley (Cary Elwes). Released in 1987, farmhand Westley tries to save his true love, The Princess Bride from the repulsive Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).

Reddit user u/LumenYeah recalls the time they had extremely low expectations before watching The Princess Bride. Ultimately, their expectations were greatly exceeded. Other Reddit users including u/mourningreaper were similar as they ended up loving the film.

9 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean may have been one of the biggest movie franchises before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for some people, it's not that appealing to them.

For some Redditors such as u/stanley_leverlock, they thought the film was dumb but ended up loving it. Reddit user u/19wesley88 even shared how their mom assumed that the movie was going to be a bad pirate movie, but was proven wrong.

8 'The Social Network' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

The Social Network was a film about Facebook, that featured actors Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake portraying the characters behind the creation of Facebook. While seeing how Facebook started seemed interesting to some people, it's not that interesting to others.

Reddit user u/vildagrytan shared how they assumed that The Social Network was going to be bad and that they thought about how Hollywood ran out of ideas. When they watched it, they said that the dialogue was interesting and fun, well-directed and edited, and had a great soundtrack.

7 'The Wrestler' (2008)

The Wrestler bought in a ambiguous ending where the audience was left wondering what happen next. The film focused upon an aging professional wrestler "The Ram" (Mickey Rourke) who still wants to hold onto the success he had before.

This was a storyline that Reddit user u/AbsolutelyUnlikely said didn't interest them as it looked like a boring story. Instead, they were proven wrong and the movie blew them away. One Reddit user agreed with them and said that they had no expectations for the movie, but instead became emotional.

6 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

From the outlook, The Lego Movie looks like a film that is only enjoyed by young children. That's why there are some people that initially believe that they will not enjoy the movie.

Reddit user u/Henry-Spencer0 shared that they loved Legos as a kid, and thought that the movie was going to be bad. Ultimately, they ended up loving it. Another user u/msgundam972 agreed and said that they went in with zero expectations and were surprised that they enjoyed it so much.

5 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

A film with some best Christmas movie quotes, How the Grinch Stole Christmas looks like a family-friendly film to watch during the holidays. Initially, it looks like it's a simple and light-hearted Christmas film.

One of the Reddit users, u/juicestain_ assumed that How the Grinch Stole Christmas would be light, holiday content. However, they were surprised by a delightful story that resonated with them. They praised Jim Carey's portrayal of the role, and how he was able to execute the physical comedy of a Dr. Seuss character.

4 'The Five-Year Engagement' (2012)

Anyone who is familiar with romantic comedies may assume that The Five-Year Engagement is a typical chick-flick with cliche storylines. Sometimes, predictability stops a viewer from checking out a movie in the first place.

This was the case for one of the Reddit users who thought the film would be a standard romantic comedy chick flick. Instead, it ended up becoming funny, endearing, and relatable at the same time.

3 'La La Land' (2016)

Image via Lionsgate

La La Land's main characters didn't end up together in the end. Aside from that, the film had incredible movie scores and depicted the reality of fame. As La La Land is a musical, musicals aren't everyone's cup of tea.

That can be said for one of the Reddit users who is not a musical fan and was not interested in seeing it. Once they gave the film a shot, they said the film was a 10 out of 10. Another user u/PurpsMcNuggets added that the musical genre keeps them from enjoying great films, but La La Land was one of the best.

2 'Bullet Train' (2022)

87North, CTB Inc., Hill District Media, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Bullet Train was not a movie where the location was all over the place. Instead, it was one of the action movies confined to one setting. For Reddit user u/SushiLover665, it felt like it was going to be an average movie.

Instead, they ended up having fun watching it. Another Reddit user u/WhiteWolf3117 added to the discussion and said that they loved how the trailer sells the viewer on one aspect of the movie and hides other great aspects. Even though mediocrity was expected, it was a fun film to watch.

1 'Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle' (2017)

Jumanji starring Robin Williams was a well-loved movie when it was first released in 1995. When the sequel film was announced, longtime fans of the movie questioned whether it would be as good as the first.

Reddit user u/SaltySteveD87 indicated that they thought the film was going to be a flop. However, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungleended up crafting a fun story that became a great standalone film, while still paying tribute to the previous film. They said that it's exactly what a reboot should be.

