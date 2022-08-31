The news of Batgirl getting canned in August 2022 was like a shot heard around the world. The prospect of a $90 million budgeted movie that had already finished shooting just getting set on a shelf somewhere was staggering to consider. Though there haven’t been any other films at that budgetary level that have been shelved after they were nearly finished, though, Batgirl is far from the first movie to finish shooting but never see the silver screen.

Dating back to the earliest days of cinema in the 1920s, there have been countless examples of largely completed motion pictures from a wide assortment of genres never getting released. The reasons for them getting ignored vary greatly from studio politics to problems with the films themselves to even the reasons having vanished from anyone’s consciousness over the years. In some cases, it’s a good thing certain projects were just left to die. In others, though, like in Batgirl’s, these unreleased films are like a tragedy as countless people’s hard work is destined to never be recognized or seen.

The Day the Clown Cried

Arguably the most infamous unreleased movie of all time, The Day the Clown Cried was a Jerry Lewis comedy concerned with a clown who gets put into a concentration camp during the Holocaust. Believe it or not, this basic premise alone didn’t prevent it from getting released. Disputes with screenwriter Joan O’Brien and other key members of the crew initially kept Cried from being seen by the public. However, Lewis would later ensure that it never saw the light of day because he came to be embarrassed by his work in the movie. With it being widely disputed if a finished copy of the movie even exists anymore, there’s little chance the public will see The Day the Clown Cried anytime soon.

The House of God

A 1984 comedy about a gaggle of hospital interns that starred Tim Matheson and Bess Armstrong, among many others, The House of God did not have a troubled production, at least as indicated by the admittedly minimal materials that exist on the film. However, The House of God never received a theatrical release. While there are reports online that it aired on television, it’s nearly impossible to even verify that. As near as anyone can tell, The House of God has inexplicably been left to rot in a vault despite being anchored by some notable performers. You’d need more than a good doctor to revive this movie.

I Love You, Daddy

Unlike many finished movies that will never see the light of day, I Love You, Daddy came incredibly close to being released to the general public. A feature-length directorial effort from Louie C.K. that, among other plotlines, involved a 17-year-old girl becoming infatuated with a much older director accused of being a pedophile, I Love You, Daddy made a splashy debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Orchard proceeded to beat out several other arthouse studios for distribution rights and set a November 2017 theatrical release date for the title.

However, a week before its debut, The New York Times published a piece detailing accounts from five women each accusing C.K. of sexual harassment. With that, I Love You, Daddy was put on a shelf. A month later, it was reported that C.K. had bought back rights to the movie, but he has never done anything with the project, even as he’s moved on to helming other motion pictures like Fourth of July.

Scoob! Holiday Haunt

An extension of the 2020 movie Scoob!, Scoob! Holiday Haunt was set to premiere on HBO Max and focus on the younger versions of the Mystery Inc. characters getting into holiday theme shenanigans. In addition to featuring cast members from Scoob!, this spin-off would have also used the voice talents of (among others) Maya Hawke, Ming Na-Wen, and even Patrick Warburton reprising his character from Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated. Despite being nearly completed, Holiday Haunt was permanently shelved by Warner/Discovery brass. As part of the company’s new shift away from making major original movies for the HBO Max platform, Holiday Haunt was deemed an ill fit for this trajectory. Even after facing so many monsters over the years, Scooby and friends couldn’t defeat the horrors of corporate restructuring.

Killing Winston Jones

A directorial effort from Joel David Moore, Killing Winston Jones focused on an English teacher who is determined to get his school’s new gym named after his dad, Winston Jones (Richard Dreyfus). There’s a problem here, though, in that you need to be dead to have something like a gym named after you. A competition ensues for Jones to get the gym named after him instead of his long-standing rival (played by Danny Glover).

Killing Winston Jones started filming in the final weeks of 2012, but there was never any further news on the feature’s release. By March 2017, the film’s trajectory changed forever. The lead character of Killing Winston Jones was played by Danny Masterson, who was accused of sexual assault by three women. Subsequently, Masterson was charged with other allegations of similarly grotesque behavior before being officially charged by police on three separate rape charges in June 2020. While a criminal trial for his alleged crimes has yet to occur, the slew of negative publicity and horrific acts connected to Masterson have ensured that a film like Killing Winston Jones has zero chance of ever seeing the light of day.

Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story

The directorial debut of legendary filmmaker Todd Hayes, Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story was a hit at film festivals in 1988, but it never got a proper release despite Haynes going on to direct countless incredibly influential motion pictures. His use of existing songs from bands like The Carpenters without the permission of the musicians themselves bogged the film down in lawsuits and ensured that Superstar would struggle to ever see a public release However, there could be hope on the horizon as Haynes has recently said Superstar could get eventually get a proper release…but there’s still a lot of legal red tape to walk through before it could happen.

A Woman of the Sea

Prankstar

Tom Green burst onto the silver screen at the start of the 21st century as a scene-stealing supporting player in movies like Road Trip and Charlie’s Angels. Unfortunately, his hot streak ground to a halt with box office non-starters like Freddy Got Fingered and Stealing Harvard. By 2006, he was working on a new project that would’ve functioned as his second feature-length directorial outing. Meant to be a mockumentary, Prankstar would’ve started Green as a warped version of himself and reportedly started filming in 2006.

It would be years before Green offered a notable update on the feature. While saying in 2010 that plans were brewing for Prankstar to get released, no specifics were offered as to when or how people would be able to watch it. In 2012, Green tweeted out that he was screening a new edit of the film, but that appears to be the last known update on the production. It’s hard to tell how or why Prankstar has never been released, but it may simply be that Green isn’t seen as a viable leading man by many Hollywood executives tasked with potentially distributing the title.

The Long Home

An adaptation of the William Gay novel of the same name, The Long Home was a James Franco directorial project that was filmed back in May 2015. The feature attracted a star-studded cast that included everyone from Giancarlo Esposito to Courtney Love. By November 2017, it looked like The Long Home had found a distributor in Great Point Media, which planned to release the movie at the end of the year. However, a few months later, Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by a series of women. These grave accusations put any of his projects immediately on the back burner, including The Long Home. To date, this tiny indie film has never been released. With no major comeback for this actor on the horizon, it’s doubtful The Long Home is released to the masses anytime soon.

The Debtors

Before she was known for her legal troubles with husband Randy Quaid, director Evi Quaid helmed the film The Debtors, which starred her spouse as well as Michael Caine. In early 2000, the finished film was embroiled in a court battle with its primary financier, Charles Simonyi. These issues would eventually result in The Debtors never getting released, but the movie would end up having a legacy, albeit a tragic one. The project would later be a key reason for why the Quaids both filed for bankruptcy and, as a result of their financial commitments to The Debtors, suffered so many financial troubles in the 2000s.

Black Water Transit

In May 2009, Black Water Transit premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. While that would normally be a promising sign for a motion picture, this crime drama had an avalanche of behind-the-scenes turmoil suffocating any signs of hope. In the years that followed, a barrage of lawsuits, almost all of them involving producer David Bergstein, kept ensuring that ownership of Black Water Transit was always shifting hands. By 2012, director Tony Kaye revealed that some material still needed to be shot for the feature, which was impossible to accomplish with all the ongoing lawsuits. Despite being a movie starring Laurence Fishburne and Karl Urban, Black Water Transit was never able to escape its legal woes and get released.

All-Star Weekend

Jamie Foxx directed a movie back in 2016 entitled All-Star Weekend which he also headlined with Jeremy Piven. Independently financed, the project was initially slated for a February 2019 release but ended up missing that slot. Since then, there’s been no concrete word on when it could surface. Intense mystery has surrounded the film’s lack of momentum, with Foxx only saying about All-Star Weekend to CinemaBlend in August 2022 that he hoped it would eventually see the light of day. One reason for it possibly not going forward? A key sequence of the film apparently involves Robert Downey Jr. playing a man of Mexican descent. That might be the kind of gag that would make it hard for Weekend to secure distribution.

Batgirl

As late as July 2022, everything seemed to be going fine for the HBO Max original feature Batgirl, the first live-action film starring that DC Comics superhero. But in August 2022, Warner/Discovery brass announced that the project would be shelved permanently despite Batgirl having long finished principal photography and being deep into post-production. As part of the company shifting away from releasing major movies on HBO Max, the company most likely opted to just write off Batgirl on its taxes rather than release the movie. Still technically incomplete (the directors have said visual effects and reshoots still needed to be finished), Batgirl’s sudden downward trend in luck promises to keep the film out of the public eye forever.