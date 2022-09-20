Movies have a universal way of influencing audiences during life's most pivotal moments. Going through a breakup? There's a movie for that. Making a gigantic career move? There's a movie for that. Need a laugh during one of the most devastating times in your life? There's a movie for that. Like a good self-help book, movies possess the ability to inspire us to move on, over, or to stay put during life's transitions.

These films showcase characters at the foot of life's crossroads, from true stories and book adaptations. Whatever direction they take or the hole they pull themselves out of, the backbones of these stories will inspire you to face that past demon, mend the broken relationship, or move on from what may be holding you back. These movies should be your first choice when you need a nudge in a new direction or a foundation for strength.

'Room' (2015)

Winning her first Oscar and nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Brie Larson portrays a mother who is kidnaped as a young woman, raped, and held captive for five years while raising the child she became pregnant with. When Jack (Jacob Tremblay) escapes and leads rescues to his mother, the two embark on a journey of discovery and healing as Jack's only concept of the world was "Room," the shed they were held captive in.

Ma's resilience in raising her son with an innocent image of the circumstances he was born into speaks to the volumes a mother's love can protect from. Jack's wonder of his new world brings a breathtaking experience through the lens of a young child. The mother-son duo that leaps from page to screen in Roomis based on Emma Donoghue's novel. This adaptation is available for streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

'Minari' (2020)

Nothing defines new beginnings like the search for the American Dream. Minari captures the story of a Korean-American family as they settle on a plot of land in 1980s Arkansas. Led by Steven Yeun and Yeri Han, the family's resiliency is tested throughout the film as various obstacles threaten their success. Not only do Jacob (Yeun) and Monica (Han) trek through the challenges of farm life, their children, David (Alan Kim) and Anne (Noel Cho), are forced to adjust to life as kids in a rural community.

Minari swept away critics and movie lovers as it earned dozens of award nominations and wins, including six Academy Award nominations and one win. This drama demonstrates the rollercoaster of emotions and hard work that comes with chasing the American Dream and how it can change your life for better or worse. Minari is available for streaming with subscriptions to various platforms like Amazon Prime and Hulu.

'This is Where I Leave You' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

With a star-studded cast, This is Where I Leave You showcases that the end can lead to new beginnings. As the death of their father calls them back home, four siblings (Jason Bateman, Adam Driver, Tina Fey, and Corey Stoll) must confront their past and present as they sit for one week with their grieving mother (Jane Fonda). Each sibling must battle their demons as the week together forces them to confront their regrets in life.

Despite the movie never fully utilizing their talents, Bateman, Driver, Fey, and Stoll are magic together. Audiences gave the film a middle-of-the-road appreciation as critics couldn't get behind it. Penned by Jonathan Trooper, This Is Where I Leave You is based on Troopers' novel of the same name. Despite its lengthy title, the film does exactly as it says and leaves viewers to simmer with their troubles in life and how to move either forward or on from them. The movie is available to stream with subscriptions to various platforms like HBO Max, Hulu, or The Roku Channel.

'Fatherhood' (2020)

A tale of unexpected tragedy, Fatherhood features Kevin Hart becoming a single father. Based on the memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matt Logelin, Hart stars as Matt following the birth of his daughter, Maddy, and the challenges of raising her on his own, despite family trying to intervene.

The Netflix original resonated with viewers as Hart tapped his emotional side, straying away from the constant comedy. While the film is packed with comedic moments and timing from its lead and supporting characters like Lil Rel Howry, Fatherhood showcases a new beginning for Matt as he navigates the world of parenthood, balancing a career, and finding love again.

'Fried Green Tomatoes' (1991)

A tale of friendship and resiliency, Fried Green Tomatoes is an emotional, touching drama about love and loss. An emotionally trapped housewife Evelyn Couch (Kathy Bates), befriends a nursing home widow Mrs. Ninny Threadgoode (Jessica Tandy). As the two form a fast friendship, Mrs. Threadgoode recounts the tales of two southern women from her past and how they overcame life's complications in 1920s Alabama. Each leading character must find her new path through the trials and tribulations of her story.

Co-starring Mary Stuart Masterson as Idgie and Mary-Louise Parker as Ruth, Fried Green Tomatoes finds its heart in the strength of the female-led cast and story. Nominated for two Oscars, this film brings a feeling of nostalgia to its viewers, making it one to sit and view with a close friend. Fried Green Tomatoes is available on Amazon Prime and The Roku Channel.

'Wild' (2014)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

A story of emotional survival by way of the wilderness, Wild follows the true story of Cheryl Strayed (Reese Witherspoon) as she embarks on a 1,100-mile hike across the Pacific Crest Trail. This 2014 film is based on Strayed's memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, where she set out to heal from a downward life spiral following her mother's death.

With no experience or expertise, Cheryl's desperation to reset her life demonstrates how survival and nature coincide and are not always pitted against each other. This real-life-to-film tale earned Witherspoon an Oscar nomination for her portrayal. Audiences fell in love with this film's journey and the narrative of how healing nature can be. Wild is available for rental on Amazon Prime.

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Image via Miramax

A drama not only rich in casting, but in emotion, Good Will Hunting is still a go-to film for self-discovery when life places a choice on which path to take. Will Hunting (Matt Damon) is a janitor at M.I.T. who has a gifted mathematical mind; however, he must seek counseling from psychologist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) if he wishes to undo the damages from an altercation with a police officer. Williams and Damon are impeccable as they play opposite each other throughout the film.

Good Will Hunting remains an iconic film, earning nine Academy Award nominations and two wins. The story of Will and the limitless possibilities of a young, talented mind is enough for any viewers to bet on themselves with a bit of help from those around them. On the other spectrum, the film also explores the past for Sean and how it can shape his future after meeting Will. This cinematic classic is available with a subscription to HBO Max.

'Someone Great' (2019)

After a bold career move forces a devastating breakup for Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), her best friends band together to spend one more epic night in New York before their lives change for good; in a heartfelt story about loss and growth, Jenny must relive the best and worst moments of her almost-decade-long relationship with Nate (LaKeith Stanfield). The series of flashbacks are devastating in many ways.

While Rodriguez is the driving force of the movie, she is joined by Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise, the trio bringing friendship and the art of letting go to viewers. Netflix's Someone Great elicits the deepest ugly cry from anyone fresh from an intense break-up. It forces audiences, particularly young women, to assess and make difficult choices in their life when it comes to love, careers, friendship, and happiness.

'The Judge' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Proving that returning to your past influences your future, The Judge finds a prominent city lawyer returning to his rural hometown, putting his professional and personal life on the line. Robert Duvall and Robert Downey Jr. star as an estranged father and son. Judge Joseph Palmer (Duvall) becomes a suspect in a murder case, and Hank (Downey Jr.) returns to his hometown to keep his aging father out of jail.

Not a favorite with critics, audiences appreciated the film enough that it earned Duvall a Best Supporting Actor nomination. Downey Jr. and Duvall are perfectly matched as they resent each other but must learn to trust each other if they want to successfully come out the other side of the trial. Downey Jr. must face his personal troubles inside and outside the trial, deciding which direction he must take in life going forward. The Judge is available on Hulu.

'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

Another movie based on a true story, The Pursuit of Happyness, showcases how the hunger for survival in the modern world can turn over a new page in your life. Will Smith stars as Chris Gardner, a single father who fights every second of the day to get back on his feet after becoming homeless, keeping it together as much as possible for his young son Christopher (Jaden Smith).

Smith would earn the film's only Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. A staple movie in the "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" genre, audiences still turn to this film over a decade later for an inspirational story. The Pursuit of Happyness is available for streaming on Netflix.

