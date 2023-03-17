When it comes to selling a book, covers are one of the most important elements; when it comes to selling a movie, posters are just as important — their main goal is to illustrate the story efficiently and provide audiences with a strong first impression. A film's title, however, is possibly the most crucial element as it stands out the most and consequently draws people in.

And while some films absolutely nail this important detail, others fall incredibly flat and fail to persuade viewers to check out the feature. From Greenland to World War Z, we look back at some movie titles people on Reddit believe needed reworking.

1 'Greenland' (2020)

Image via STX Entertainment

Starring action star Gerard Butler, Ric Roman Waugh's 2020 film centers around the aftermath of a cataclysmic natural disaster when a comet runs to Earth and threatens to kill mankind. Amidst the chaos, John Garrity and his family desperately struggle to survive and find a safe haven.

To many's surprises, Greenland turned out to be a pretty solid survival film with compelling characters and an engaging plot. On Reddit, Ship_Negative says they did not "expect it to be the disaster epic it was from the title and poster," adding that it is "also kind of a spoiler."

2 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' (1982)

Image via Universal Studios

The third installment of the Halloween franchise, Halloween III: Season of the Witch centers around Doctor Daniel Challis' (Tom Atkins) quest to find out what toymaker Conal Cochran (Dan O'Herlihy), owner of Silver Shamrock, is up to after Harry Grimbidge (Ai Berry) is murdered in the hospital by a man that committed suicide later.

On the platform, a user argued that the movie "wouldn't have gotten so much hate if it had simply been called Season of the Witch" in a comment with which other Redditors agreed. Apparently, many people believe that the title misleads its audience into thinking that the famous killer from the previous films, Michael Meyers (Nick Castle), would appear at some point during the third installment.

3 'Sorcerer' (1977)

Image via Universal Studios

This intriguing thriller film directed by William Friedkin makes for an entertaining and intense watch. The movie follows a group of men led by Jackie Scanlon (Roy Scheider) who are offered a good amount of money and legal citizenship in turn for transporting nitroglycerin to an oil well through a very challenging and long path.

When someone mentioned Sorcerer in a comment, DwightFryFaneditor said that the "box office failure of the film is frequently blamed on the title." The user also added that "Wages of Fear" (translated from the original French film) would have made a "much better" title.

4 'Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire' (2009)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire narrates the story of an overweight and illiterate teen in the '80s. Precious (Gabourey Sidibe) is pregnant with her second child and has gone through a lot. In hopes to find direction in her life, Precious enrolls in an alternative school.

On the platform, users mentioned Lee Daniels' dramatic movie when asked for features that would have (probably) been better off with different titles. A user remarked that the film was retitled (the novel from which the film was adapted was called "Push" by author Sapphire) because of another movie of the same name starring Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning.

5 'John Carter' (2012)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

John Carter (Taylor Kitsch) is a Civil War veteran who is transported to Mars after touching some kind of medallion. He then meets 12-foot-tall green barbarians who inhabit the planet and finds himself a prisoner of the creatures; until he escapes and encounters Princess of Helium, who needs a hero desperately.

According to wc000, the Andrew Stanton film "would have been a hit if it was called "Warlord of Mars," and many other users saw the vision. However, the film is an adaptation of the book series of the same name, so it actually makes sense they wanted to keep it. "I read that the film's creator sincerely thought that everyone knew about John Carter and would be extremely excited to watch the movie," harvestmanners said, also adding that people tried to change the promotion strategy but it didn't work out.

6 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Image via Universal Studios

Army of the Darkness is the third movie out of the Evil Dead franchise created by Sam Raimi. The movie follows Bruce Campbell's Ash who finds himself stuck in 13000 A.D. In an attempt to find the Necronomicon, a book that can bring him back to his time, Ash accidentally releases the evil trapped inside the book and unleashes an army of the dead — meaning that, in order to go back, he must face them all.

Although some users believe Army of the Darkness is a pretty decent title, other fans suggested that the original title, "The Medieval Dead", would make for a better one. "That's a great idea to keep the franchise's naming convention," Mahdahrah said in a comment.

7 'Plane' (2023)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Plane premiered at the beginning of the year and much like the first movie listed also stars charismatic action hero Gerard Butler in an enthralling adventure. After being struck with lightning, Brodie Torrance saves his flight crew and passengers from death but lands on a terribly dangerous island.

Plane is a very minimalistic title that does not give much away (though, to be fair, we all know what usually happens in plane movies). It does not appeal to everyone, including a couple of Redditors. "Only a few months earlier: Ambulance," moviegoers joke. "We're entering the 'Mode of Transport' era."

8 'Karate Kid' (2010)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Featuring a very young Jaden Smith side by side with legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan, Karate Kid is a fun sports film that provides viewers with a good dose of chuckles and drama. After Dre's mother moves to China because of her career, the 12-year-old can not help feeling out of place; until he finds a friend in Mr. Han and learns all there is about kung fu.

Apparently, a lot of people agree on the fact that Harald Zwart's move is severely mistitled. Jgpalanca said that the feature should've stuck to its original title, "Kung Fu Kid," but "they wanted to make sure everyone knew it was related to the original movies" (it isn't). It's also worth mentioning that Karate Kid features, in fact, zero karate.

9 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Yet another mentor-mentee sports movie, Million Dollar Baby centers around a determined, tough woman (Hilary Swank) who aspires to become a boxing professional and to be trained by Clint Eastwood's Frankie. Although, in the beginning, Frankie is reluctant to train a young woman, he ultimately gives in, which allows the two to form an unlikely, life-changing bond.

This Clint Eastwood-directed movie is highly regarded in its genre. However, what seems to be the problem is the film's title; which is said to sound "like a 30s musical, and not a very good one."

10 'World War Z' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When the world is suddenly plagued by a mysterious viral infection, a United Nations investigator (Brad Pitt) travels the world in a race against time seeking a solution for the zombie apocalypse.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Max Brooks, World War Z is regarded as a "good zombie movie" but not "a good World War Z adaptation," according to Qyro. "Literally name it anything else and it would’ve been better off." Another user added that "the only relationship to the book is it's about zombies."

