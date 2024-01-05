It's common for a movie to have a number in the title, especially a sequel, but how often is the title just a number? Not as often. This is partly because a title like that can be a difficult sell. After all, it can be hard for the audience to infer what the movie's about based on the title alone. It also usually sounds better when there are words mixed in with the numbers.

But sometimes the filmmakers make the right call to leave it just as a number, as they can refer to the number of soldiers in an army (300), the main character's age (Thirteen), the year a movie takes place in (1922), or something else significant to the plot. Rotten Tomatoes has a list of the ten best movies that have number-titles and a Certified Fresh status (based on their Tomatometer scores, number of total reviews, number of reviews from "top critics," and other criteria).

10 'Thirteen' (2003)

Tomatometer Score: 81%

Nikki Reed was only thirteen when she co-wrote Thirteen with first-time director Catherine Hardwicke, but the title refers to the main character's age as she becomes friends with a girl who is a bad influence. Soon enough, the young protagonist starts having sex, doing drugs, and breaking the law. As one might expect, this damages her relationship with her mother. Starring co-writer Nikki Reed in her feature debut, Holly Hunter, and Evan Rachel Wood, this film takes a gritty look at life as a young teenage girl.

This independent film was first shown at the Sundance Film Festival in 2003 and won the award for Best Directing (for a drama). It would go on to win the Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance (Nikki Reed) and more, as well as an Academy Award nomination for Holly Hunter's performance. Despite this, there was a backlash regarding the movie's portrayal of underage sex, alcohol consumption, and other activities.

9 '42' (2013)

Tomatometer Score: 81%

42 is a solid if standard biopic in which Harrison Ford plays Branch Rickey, the owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers, who decides to hire a black man on the team. It will bring in a lot of black baseball fans, and that means more money. He sees Jackie Robinson (played by Chadwick Boseman) is batting .350, is unapologetically opposed to segregation, and belongs to the same sect of Christianity as Branch. First, Robinson plays for the Montreal Royals, and quickly shows he's got what it takes to be the first black baseball player in the M.L.B.

Like most biopics, '42 is meant to be inspirational, and the score practically tells the audience when to feel sad, motivated, or whatever emotion the scene already evokes. Though it's a bit formulaic, it has a very warm heart without being afraid to show much of the racism that Robinson had to face in various contexts, from biased base-empires to petitions against Robinson from his own potential team to bigoted civilians. The direction, and Boseman's acting, helped elevate the movie above its tropes.

8 'Se7en' (1995)

Tomatometer Score: 83%

Written by Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by David Fincher, Se7en is considered by many as one of the best psychological thrillers of all time. A serial killer who goes by John Doe has started killing people based on the seven deadly sins, and it's up to a detective nearing retirement (Morgan Freeman) and his much younger partner (Brad Pitt) to catch him. How they learn of John Doe's identity is a great subversion of expectations, and the final twist at the end is considered among the best twists in movie history.

This is a bleak, sometimes sickening film, as one might expect from a work in which one victim was forced to eat himself to death and the detectives have to inspect the crime scene; but an audience who can handle that should find it to be a solid addition to the crime-thriller genre. While it didn't garner a lot of award recognition, it did receive an Oscar nomination for Best Film Editing (Richard Francis-Bruce).

7 '2046' (2004)

Tomatometer Score: 87%

Produced, written, and directed by Wong Kar Wai, 2046 is considered by many as one of the best East Asian romances out there. A sequel to In the Mood for Love (another work held in high regard), this movie is about a science-fiction author (played by Tony Leung) who lost the love of his life and now has affairs with several women to compensate. The movie's title comes from the room number that apparently no one can return from, except the main character.

A science-fiction romance, 2046 was recognized for its mood and gorgeous appearance, even by its critics. As Roger Ebert wrote, "Since it is by Wong Kar Wai, 2046 is visually stunning. He uses three cinematographers but one style, that tries to evoke mood more than meaning." Among other accolades, it was voted Best Foreign Language Film by the New York Critics Circle and Tony Leung won Best Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

6 '1917' (2019)

Tomatometer Score: 89%

1917 is a World War I film about two young British infantrymen (played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) who are ordered to go on a mission intended to warn another battalion not to follow through on a planned attack against the Germans. Given these boys have only until the following morning to deliver this message in time and about 1,600 soldiers hang in the balance, the movie takes the form of a thriller. These men are in a rush, and director Sam Mendes makes the movie feel like one long tracking shot to illustrate that.

Considered by some to be one of the best war movies, 1917 was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won three (Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects) in 2020. Though the plot has its fair share of tropes, the movie is considered a technical achievement in its extraordinarily long takes and impressive use of the dolly over various terrain.

5 '1922' (2017)

Tomatometer Score: 92%

1922 is based on the Stephen King novella of the same name from a collection called Full Dark, No Stars. While not considered one of the best Stephen King adaptations, it at least does a satisfactory job at telling the story of a man who kills his wife with the help of his son so that he can keep the farm that she threatened to sell. The main character is also the narrator, who relates the story as a letter of confession.

With a 92 on Rotten Tomatoes and a 70 on Metacritic, 1922 can be viewed as a film that critics neither hated nor loved. The pacing is too slow, the plot is too predictable to merit its 101-minute runtime, and the string-streaked music can be a little heavy-handed as well, preventing this conventional supernatural-horror movie from reaching its inherently-limited potential. IGN sums it up well: "1922 might please audiences who haven't seen other, better films about cold-blooded murderers who get their comeuppance."

4 '71' (2014)

Tomatometer Score: 96%

'71 is Yann Demange's directorial debut about a British soldier beaten and separated from his regimen during a riot in an Irish Catholic neighborhood at the height of the Troubles. It takes place over a few days in which he tries to return, while those with very much and very little power scheme to either bring him back or kill him. There are so many betrayals that, by the end of the movie, the viewer might be as disoriented by the politics as the protagonist is disenchanted by the very thought of being a soldier.

Winner of the British Independent Film Award for Best Director, '71 is very much a thriller, but it doesn't exploit the bloodshed for cheap entertainment. Instead, this is a brutal depiction of the violence perpetrated on both sides, as well as the kindness and complicated diplomacy that went with it, acts that come across as equally dangerous as throwing a stone at a soldier in broad daylight. Mercy is often done with as much reluctance and terror as pulling a trigger, illuminating somewhat the fear of living on either side of this bloody and controversial conflict.

3 '1945' (2017)

Tomatometer Score: 97%

1945 takes place over the course of one day that begins with what is soon to be the Japanese surrender to Allied forces and the end of World War II. It also happens to be the wedding day between a peasant girl and a powerful magistrate's son in a simple Hungarian village under Russian occupation. It's supposed to be a celebratory occasion, but no one is in very high spirits. Rumors spread that two Jews have come back, though no one knows why. Everyone stares at them from a distance as the bride-to-be cheats on her fiancé.

With a 97 on Rotten Tomatoes but a 73 on Metacritic, 1945's reviews can be thought of as mostly mildly positive. The Guardian called it an "accomplished but somewhat heavy-handed work." The score does seem a bit overdone, and the film is not always directed with the greatest precision. However, it does adequately capture antisemitism and post-war shame in a way that's easy to understand.

2 '8 1/2' (1963)

Tomatometer Score: 97%

8 1/2 is easily one of the most essential films for cinephiles to watch. It has gone down in history as an autobiographical, surrealist, and even metafictional masterpiece about writer's block by one of Italian cinema's most incredible pioneers: Federico Fellini. Following his highly acclaimed La Dolce Vita in 1960, Fellini uses Marcello Mastroianni again to portray another man at the highest social level of society in a semi-autobiographical account of his own life and the pressure he felt to produce another classic when the world expected nothing less.

8 1/2 is one of Fellini's greatest and most influential films, and that's saying something. It's hard to keep count of all the "Best of" lists this is found on, but to name a few accolades: the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, 7th place on BBC's 2018 list of The 100 Greatest Foreign Language Films, and 31st on Sight and Sound's 2022 list for Greatest Films of All Time. Fun fact: this was Federico Fellini's 8th 1/2 film, which makes for a fittingly meta title.

1 'Fourteen' (2019)

Tomatometer Score: 98%

Written and directed by Dan Sallitt, Fourteen is an indie about a friendship that gradually deteriorates in adulthood. Mara (Tallie Medel) is a teacher's aid who is insecure about her creative writing, and Jo (Norma Kuhling) is a social worker who needs more emotional support than Mara can give. It is a very quiet film, with lots of conversations over the phone where you don't hear the person on the other end. The most dramatic events largely take place off-screen, as the viewer has to hear about life-threatening and life-defining events in the same way that Mara has to hear about her friend's episodes: indirectly, from a distance.

With its impressionistic portrayal of friendship and psychological distress, Fourteen makes sure that lots of time passes inbetween each section, from months to years. It's a tragic story about someone who can only do so much to help a close friend whose mental health is deteriorating. Adulthood requires too many responsibilities, and sometimes people grow apart.

