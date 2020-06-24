11 Films to Fight the Power

John Lewis is often quoted using one of his favorite phrases, “Good Trouble.” It refers to the need for all good people to rise up and stand up against any forms of oppression. During these troubled times where COVID leaves us uncertain and the lives and legacies of Black men are struck down by bullets and the knees of unrepentant law enforcement it can be tiring and exhausting to see light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. But change is happening. Since the world gasped in horror at the inexcusable deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd people, corporations, and municipalities have decided to cause just the sort of good trouble Lewis is so known for creating in countless marches, sit ins, and rallies. Doctors and first responders are our new heroes, police brutality is under scrutiny, and institutional inequities and the images that sustain them are being challenged and removed. In reflection on a list of films that demonstrate what good trouble is, I decided to also make it a requiem of sorts highlighting people we cannot forget as a somber reminder that sometimes change from an unfortunate moral cost.