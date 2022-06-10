Occasionally a film can be too large to contain in one sitting. Sometimes this is simply because of its unbelievable runtime—such as in the case of Once Upon a Time in the West or The Great Escape, where the sheer length of the film is so great that it makes it difficult, or even tedious to maintain focus.

This viewing burnout can ruin what would otherwise be a very enjoyable film. In other cases, while length may also play a factor, the density of information can be detrimental to a film when a viewer must attempt to absorb it all at once. The best remedy for this is to take a break, and return to the movie later with a clear mind. Usually a combination of these factors makes it ideal to split a film into two sittings.

The Great Escape (1963) - The Great Mid-Movie Break

The Great Escape might be one of the best ensemble films of all time; each actor plays as specific and essential of a role in the film as their characters do in the escape attempt portrayed. Of course, Steve McQueen steals the show with some excellent motorcycle savvy.

This 1963 classic is a perfect example of a film that needs an intermission—ideally a long one. It’s easy to find your eyelids drooping with over an hour left, simply because so much has already happened, and there is so much left to go. Splitting this film into two sittings is the perfect remedy for this.

Titanic (1997) - We're Only Halfway Through?

Titanic features one of the most well known doomed-love stories since Romeo and Juliet (which also was adapted into a popular film featuring Leonardo Dicaprio). Director James Cameron, now of Avatar fame, made a film that is possibly more well-known now than the historical event from which it draws its setting.

The long-drawn-out romance in the beautifully designed set is what makes this film enjoyable. It just needs a quick pause somewhere around the hour-and-a-half mark—halfway through the film—to stretch and regroup before diving back into the icy waters of the Atlantic.

Forrest Gump (1994) - What a Life!

Forrest Gump isn’t necessarily a long movie (it depends on who you ask), but it certainly is a dense movie. It follows the entire youth and part of the adult life of the titular character (Tom Hanks) as he falls upward towards success.

This beloved film has a lot going for it: Hanks' wonderful performance, its enchanting plotline, its engaging characters—the list goes on. The only problem that this film has, is that it tries to cram the gist of multiple life stories into a measly 142 minutes, which is no easy task. It would be unreasonable to suggest adding more time to the film to allow the viewer to digest each scene properly. But it wouldn’t be unreasonable to self-insert an intermission into the film to allow for some meditation upon all the commingled storylines.

The Godfather Part II (1974) - Wait, Who's That Now?

Talk about a film that needs an intermission. Not only could it use one, but The Godfather Part II is just the type of old-school epic film to which an actual intermission lends itself. While this is certainly true of all the Godfather films, it is a fairly unanimous fact that the second installment is the most epic of the trilogy.

This film also jumps from city to city and setting so many times, and so often, that it can almost be a challenge to follow the plot. This film is best enjoyed with an overnight break between halves to parse through the many expositional details which are brought together in the premier half.

Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) - Epic, Epic, Epic

Director Sergio Leone liked to make long films, it seems. Once Upon a Time in the West clocks in at 166 minutes (2hrs 46 minutes), and some have made the argument that this is too many. Specifically, the opening scene which develops over some 20 minutes, and features a scripted scene where a fly lands on a man's face. Others argue this film is the perfect length for an epic.

With Henry Fonda surprisingly cast against type as the villain, and Claudia Cardinale and Charles Bronson teaming up, this movie truly earns the genre tag: Epic. It has murder, gunfights, standoffs, and everything else you could conceive to jam into a Western film.

Casino (1995) - Why'd They Kill That Guy?

Gangster films tend to run pretty long, and Casino is no exception, clocking in at 175 minutes. Featuring mafia movie staples Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, this film moves the standard setting for this type of film from the gritty streets of New York or Chicago, south to the sunny boulevards of Las Vegas. Even with this change in setting, director Martin Scorsese delivers an incredibly gritty, violent view into Las Vegas Corruption.

There are many reasons to take a break during this film— the plot is dense, it has a long runtime, and it’s full of disturbing violent scenes that make taking a short break an appealing idea.

Avatar (2009) - James Cameron Likes it Epic

Another epic from director James Cameron, Avatar is mostly epic in a visual sense, with groundbreaking special effects for the time. Even over ten years after its release, the visuals of Avatar are colourful and eye-catching.

However, clocking in at 165 minutes, even a movie as visually enthralling as ‘Avatar’ can have the viewers’ attention straying about 100 minutes in—with over an hour to go. That’s why it’s best to pause, stretch, and top-up on viewing snacks before diving into the rest of the film.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - Don't Do This at Home

Apparently, director Martin Scorsese likes to make long films because The Wolf of Wall Street runs a shocking 180 minutes. That’s 180 minutes of debaucherous, drug-fueled financial mischief featuring Leonardo Dicaprio, Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie.

Really, the best reason to split this particular film into two sittings is to give the viewer time to reflect on why the characters in this film are truly terrible people who should not be figures of aspiration—because earlier in the film, it can be easy to lose sight of this amidst all the shameless partying, before things start to go south for the film's main character and real-life financial criminal: Jordan Belfort.

Erin Brockovich (2000) - David and Goliath

This compelling film starring Julia Roberts and Albert Finney is full of tension, wonderful performances and some excellent directing and camera work. In this true story, the title character rages a legal battle against a massive energy conglomerate responsible for poisoning the groundwater of Hinkley, California.

Overall, Erin Brockivich is a very well made film with an extremely relatable David versus Goliath dynamic. Because this film is both incredibly dense with information and a true story, it is beneficial to self-impose an intermission in order to go through the real facts of the real-life court case. Having this break, and more perspective, makes digging into the rest of this Oscar-winning film highly enjoyable.

