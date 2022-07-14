If you're one of millions who enjoyed Adam Sandler's hit Netflix dramedy, you're likely to love these underdog stories.

Pretty much everybody is familiar with Adam Sandler's comedy brand. He is one of the most successful comedic actors in history. He has a goofy comedic style that appeals to general audiences of all ages.

In recent years, Sandler has surprised audiences with ambitious dramatic roles, showing the world that he is a great comedic actor and a fantastic dramatic actor. His basketball dramedy Hustleis one of Netflix's breakout hits of the summer. If you're one of millions who enjoyed Hustle, here are other appealing underdog and sports stories to check out.

'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Image via TriStar Pictures

Jerry Maguire like Hustle is about what goes on behind the scenes with sports agents. Tom Cruise plays Jerry Maguire, whose career takes a nosedive after some honest comments he made about sports and sports players.

Jerry Maguire loses all his clients but one. Stanley (Sandler) finds himself in a similar situation in Hustle.

Jerry Maquire can be streamed on the following platforms with a premium subscription: Sling TV, fubo TV, Amazon Prime, and Philo.

'Rocky' (1976)

Rocky is one of if not the most successful underdog movies ever made. Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) in Hustle is like Rocky; he is a poor man who wants to provide for his family and is offered the chance of a lifetime.

Rocky is an excellent movie if you've never seen it, and it is a movie some people repeatedly watch. It's a staple on network schedules around the holidays.

Rocky can be streamed on the following platforms with a premium subscription: Sling TV, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, and Philo.

'Hustle & Flow' (2005)

Hustle & Flow isn't a sports movie. It is a movie about a struggling want-to-be rapper (Terrence Howard) who happens to be a pimp.

DJay has big dreams and wants a better life, like Bo Cruz wants for himself and his family in Hustle.

Hustle & Flow can be rented through the following platforms: Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and YouTube.

'White Men Can't Jump' (1992)

White Men Can't Jump a movie about the street hustle of basketball. Bo Cruz is like Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson) in White Men Can't Jump; they're both basketball street hustlers.

Hustle goes in a different direction than White Men Can't Jump, but they are both great movies.

White Men Can't Jump can be streamed on the following platforms with a premium subscription: Amazon Prime and The Roku Channel.

'The Blind Side' (2009)

The Blind Side is loosely based on a true story. The movie is about Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock), who takes Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless teenager, into her home and changes his life when she sees Michael's natural talent in playing football.

It is similar to how Stanley Sugarman has a special interest in Bo Cruz and invites him into his life.

The Blind Side can be watched on Netflix.

'Hoop Dreams' (1994)

Image via Fine Line Features

Hoop Dreams is one of the best sports movies few people have seen. It is a documentary about two high school students, William Gates and Arthur Agee, and their dream of NBA stardom.

The documentary has so many surprising twists that a professional screenwriter likely couldn't even develop. The film is highly recommended if you haven't seen it.

Hoop Dreams can be streamed free on Tubi, Pluto TV, Crackle, and Plex.

'Seabiscuit' (2003)

Starring Tobey Maguire, Seabiscuit is about a horse that inspired and won America's heart when it needed it the most.

An abused horse that seemed like he was un-trainable and too damaged to be a winning racehorse, Seabiscuit proves that anyone can bounce back for a second chance with a bit of love, care, and compassion.

Seabiscuit can be streamed on the following platforms with a premium subscription: Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Paramount +, and Philo.

'Hoosiers' (1986)

Hoosiers is a movie inspired by the 1954 high school team that won the state championship. Gene Hackman stars as Norman Dale, a coach with anger issues and a checkered past who is hired to coach a high school basketball team.

The tiny rural high school only has seven basketball players. Norman Dale pulls the team together, and they dream of going to and winning the state championship.

Hoosiers can be streamed on the following platforms with a premium subscription: Hulu, The Roku Channel, and Amazon Prime.

'Moneyball' (2011)

Image via Sony

Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) is stuck in a predicament. He wants a winning baseball team, but doesn't have the budget to compete with other teams with deeper pockets. He is the general manager of Oakland As baseball team.

Beane creates a winning team by hiring Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) to use math and logic to choose skilled players that slipped under the radar because of so-called flaws, making them affordable for the Oakland A's budget.

Moneyball can be streamed on the following platforms with a premium subscription: Sling TV, fubo TV, Amazon Prime, and Philo.

Hustle can be streamed on Netflix.

