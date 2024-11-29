Emerging in Germany during the early 20th century and reaching its height in the 1920s, the cinematic movement of German Expressionism redefined cinema by emphasizing artistic distortion and heightened drama. The Expressionist movement diverged a bit from realism, favoring abstract visuals and exploring acute psychological and societal themes. This thematic focus is understandable in light of the historical context — the aftermath of the First World War, which deeply affected Germany and the world as a whole. Characteristics of Expressionism include exaggerated (or "stylized") visuals and performances, distorted sets, dramatic, contrasted lighting, and tilted camera angles to craft subjective and emotional narratives.

Iconic movies like The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and Metropolis exemplify the groundbreaking techniques of directors like Fritz Lang and F.W. Murnau, offering visual metaphors for inner turmoil and societal unrest. These works and their dark surrealism not only defined the era but also laid the foundation for genres such as horror and film noir, inspiring filmmakers like Orson Welles and Alfred Hitchcock. Though the movement declined with the rise of Nazi Germany, its innovative storytelling and aesthetics continue to influence cinema today. These movies are essential to understanding the spirit and legacy of German Expressionism.

10 'Destiny' (1921)

Directed by Fritz Lang

Decla-Bioscop AG

Destiny is a haunting allegorical tale of love, sacrifice and the inevitability of death. When the fiancé (Walter Janssen) of a young woman (Lil Dagover) is claimed by Death (Bernhard Goetzke), she is given a chance to save him by altering the outcomes of three tragic events. Despite her desperate efforts, she fails to alter fate. Ultimately, in an act of self-sacrifice, she rescues another and reunites with her lover in death. This Expressionist film blends prominent visuals and emotional storytelling, offering a deep reflection on the human condition.

Destiny exemplifies German Expressionism through its symbolic imagery, stylized acting and philosophical themes. Internal conflicts become visual metaphors: Death’s shadowy realm, with its towering walls and dramatic lighting, reflects the characters’ emotional and existential battles. Innovative effects, including animated sequences and ghostly apparitions, create a surreal, dreamlike atmosphere that obscures the distinction between reality and fantasy. Through striking design and bold performances, Lang exposes the vulnerability of the human condition, establishing Destiny as a powerful examination of inner turmoil.

Destiny Release Date October 6, 1921 Cast Lil Dagover , Walter Janssen , Bernhard Goetzke , Hans Sternberg , Karl Rückert , Max Adalbert , Wilhelm Diegelmann , Eric Pabst Runtime 98 Minutes Writers Fritz Lang , Thea von Harbou

9 'Faust' (1926)

Directed by F. W. Murnau

Image via MGM

During a plague, the demon Mephisto (Emil Jannings) wagers with an archangel (Werner Fuetterer) to corrupt a good man’s soul. Mephisto pursues Faust (Gösta Ekman), a virtuous but disillusioned alchemist. Desperate to save lives and reclaim his youth, Faust strikes a deal with Mephisto, gaining power at the cost of his soul. Drawn into earthly pleasures and a doomed love affair with Gretchen (Camilla Horn), Faust’s choices lead to tragedy. In the climactic finale, Faust sacrifices himself to save Gretchen, and their love triumphs over sin, defeating Mephisto’s scheme.

Faust reflects the defining attributes of German Expressionism through its distorted, imposing sets, symbolic visuals, and exploration of moral conflict. Surreal imagery, including the ominous mist and impressive special effects to indicate higher powers are at play, externalizes Faust’s internal chaos. Contrasted lighting enhances the supernatural tone, intertwining personal dilemmas with cosmic forces. The movie's heightened performances and apocalyptic landscapes emulate Faust and Gretchen’s psychological struggles. The striking cinematography and themes of sin, redemption, and human frailty make Faust a philosophical exploration of the psyche.

Faust Release Date December 5, 1926 Cast Gösta Ekman , Emil Jannings , Camilla Horn , Frida Richard , William Dieterle , Werner Dieterle , Werner Fuetterer , Yvette Guilbert , Eric Barclay Runtime 106 Minutes Writers Hans Kyser

8 'The Student of Prague' (1926)

Directed by Henrik Galeen