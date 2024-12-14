Movies are a visual medium. They convey stories and characters that have the power to transport viewers to different worlds and portray events that have never occurred. As a primarily visual art form, it is important that filmmakers (especially aspiring ones) understand how to make movies that are both visually engaging and inspired.

Cinematography is one of the fundamental pillars of filmmaking. Good cinematography helps establish iconography — visual images that imprint on viewers' minds and leave a lasting impression. Movies are simply more enjoyable when they are effectively presented and visually appealing. However, as a more technical-oriented aspect of the filmmaking process, cinematography can be hard to understand, let alone appreciate. This list is a selection of essential movies to understand the importance and impact that great cinematography can have.

10 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Cinematography by Vittorio Storaro

Image via United Artists

During the height of the Vietnam War, U.S. Army Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is given top-secret orders: locate and eliminate a Green Beret, Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has gone AWOL deep in the Cambodian jungle. Willard embarks on a mission deep into the heart of darkness, witnessing firsthand the atrocities of warfare.

Apocalypse Now is one of the most notoriously troubled movie productions in film history, but the results speak for themselves; it's an absolute masterpiece that stands out as arguably the greatest war movie ever made. Every frame tells a story, and the setpieces are jaw-dropping. No war movie in history is packed with as much visual brilliance and striking iconography. Apocalypse Now is a staggering accomplishment that captures war unlike any other movie made since.

9 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

Cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Hollywood actor Riggan Thomson's (Michael Keaton) claim to fame was his role in a series of superhero movies nearly two decades prior. Today, Riggan's acting career has all but stagnated. Looking to make his mark, Riggan seeks to write, produce and perform a production for Broadway. Technical complications, familial tensions, uncooperative cast members, and crippling insecurities are just some of the things holding Riggan back from his destiny.

A fiery and inventive character study that feels truly ahead of its time, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is stirring entertainment bolstered by a distinct visual execution. Captured and edited to give the appearance of a single uninterrupted sequence, the visual flair and technological wizardry on display are undeniably impressive. Not only is it a compelling technique, but it elegantly compliments the frenetic energy of the screenplay, dispelling any notions that paint the cinematography as a mere gimmick.

8 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Cinematography by Jarin Blaschke

Image via A24

Set in 19th century New England, Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) and Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) live on a remote isle, tasked with maintaining a lighthouse and its grounds. It isn't long before the excruciating labor, extreme isolation, and the beckoning of siren calls at night begin testing the limits of the two men's sanity.

Gothic folktale horror has essentially become synonymous with director Robert Eggers, and The Lighthouse stands as his strongest and most visually stunning effort yet. Black and white has never suited a movie so well, complimenting the ominous atmosphere and moody setting. The naturalistic lighting creates harsh shadows reflective of the main characters' deteriorating mental states. Every aspect of The Lighthouse's cinematograph is congruent with one another, making for an effective and memorable feast for the eyes.

7 'Children of Men'

Cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki

Image via Universal Pictures

In a dystopian version of 2027, humans have been rendered incapable of reproduction. With the extinction of the human race all but inevitable, the world has fallen into anarchy and chaos. Ex-activist Theo (Clive Owen) receives a task that could spell hope for the future of humankind: escorting a mysteriously pregnant woman to a sanctuary located on the coast.

Children of Men is gritty, dystopian sci-fi at its finest. With master filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón at the helm, Children of Men is impeccably directed and distinctly realized. Perhaps the movie's strongest element is its cinematography, courtesy of the Mexican master Emmanuel Lubezki. The long takes add so much to the already thrilling action sequences; the now-iconic getaway scene in which the group is ambushed in a forest is especially impressive. It all reflects a tactile approach to capturing the chaos that the movie's world has descended into, and the Academy Award nomination Lubezki received was wholly deserving.

6 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Cinematography by Andrew Lesnie