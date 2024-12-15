Just about anyone can appreciate and enjoy movies. As an art form, movies have the power to transport viewers to different worlds and tell fantastical stories that could only exist on the big screen. They challenge conventions and defy expectations, making audiences dream bigger. As entertaining as movies can be, it's sometimes easy to forget how much work goes into creating them.

Editing is one of the fundamental pillars of filmmaking. Pertaining to editing, the flow of a movie, or lack thereof, can have a big impact on the film's overall quality and the viewer's ability to engage with it. Great editing work is often seamless, allowing for a consistent pace and flow in the sequencing of a movie's events. Thus, it's sometimes hard to acknowledge, let alone appreciate it or just how crucial it is to one's enjoyment of a film. This list is a selection of movies that are essential viewings to understand what great editing looks like. Hopefully, it'll allow for a better understanding of this precise and crucial aspect of filmmaking.

10 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Directed by David Lean

British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole) is sent to Arabia to serve as an intermediary between Arab and British military forces to enforce an allyship against the Turks. Going against the orders of his supervisors, Lawrence soon finds himself organizing a guerrilla army against an oppressive threat. While his escapades aren't always looked upon favorably, one thing is certain: he brings change to whatever landscape he steps upon.

Lawrence of Arabia is a sweeping war epic, the scale of which (especially considering when it was made) is nearly impossible to quantify. Much of it simply needs to be seen to be believed. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Lawrence of Arabia is its pacing. This is nearly a four-hour adventure, yet it never drags or grows tiresome. While there are multiple cuts of the movie in existence, with some variation between them, what can be unanimously agreed upon is that Lawrence of Arabia set a precedent for how expansive epics should be edited.

9 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Shaun (Simon Pegg) is in his late 20s and doesn't have much to be happy about in life. His best friend and flatmate, Ed (Nick Frost), is a deadbeat and a slob; his long-time girlfriend, Liz (Kate Ashfield), has all but given up on him and his lack of ambition; and his dead-end job at an electronics store barely keeps his head above water. Not a second soon enough, Shaun's banal existence is interrupted by a zombie apocalypse.

Shaun of the Dead is simply a perfect blend of zombie horror and British comedy. English director Edgar Wright has established a name for himself as one of the most inventive and expressive filmmakers working today. One would need to look no further than his sophomore effort, Shaun of the Dead, to see what makes his movies so appealing. Rapidly paced and filled with distinctive editing choices, this is a comedy that doesn't let up. Montage sequences, quick cuts and split screens—Shaun of the Dead has it all, and it's all in service of some seriously sharp humor.

8 'The Social Network' (2010)

Directed by David Fincher

Harvard undergrad and programming genius Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), with the help of his close friend Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield), created what would become one of the most successful and influential websites in history: Facebook. The wild success of the site leads to Zuckerberg becoming one of the youngest billionaires in history, but not without complications. Lawsuits surface, predatory figures take advantage, and bonds are broken—changing the world rarely comes without consequence.

Director David Fincher's technical precision complements The Social Network wonderfully. Every aspect is polished to perfection: the performances, visual presentation and musical score, but it's the final edit that cements The Social Network as a true modern classic. There simply isn't an ounce of fat to be found in the cut—every scene and piece of dialogue moves the story or characters forward in some meaningful way. The Social Network is an intellectually thrilling piece of media that is immaculately presented.

7 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Torrence family heads to the secluded Overlook Hotel. Located in the picturesque mountains of Colorado, the family takes the opportunity to live at and maintain the lodge during its off-season. It isn't long before the isolation and crippling writer's block begins to drive Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson) towards insanity.

One can always count on Stanley Kubrick movies to deliver when it comes to technical prowess, and The Shining is no exception. This horror classic is edited in ways that enhance the creep factor, from the quick cuts to the gradual escalation of pace toward the movie's harrowing climax. When it comes to the edit, every creative decision works wonders on both a subliminal and technical level. The Shining is a legendary piece of filmmaking, and its legacy will only keep improving.

6 'Baby Driver' (2017)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Baby (Ansel Elgort) is a young getaway driver who many would describe as the best in the business. While his involvement in Atlanta's organized crime isn't exactly by choice, Baby is working towards a better future for himself and his girlfriend Debora (Lily James). Baby's latest crew is especially problematic, and just as his freedom is within his grasp, a job gone wrong thrusts him into a fight for survival.

Only a director as visionary as Edgar Wright would ever dream of creating a half-breed crime caper and action musical. Baby Driver is a rollicking, spectacle-driven ride that's as full of energy as it is competently constructed. The most alluring technical element of Baby Driver is its symbiotic relationship with its score—what's seen on screen is often synced with the movie's diegetic and non-diegetic music. It's all as absurdly charming as it sounds and unlike anything that has come before it.