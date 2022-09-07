If you enjoyed the dark comedy of 'Bodies Bodies Bodies', these other horror films may be for you.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a recently released black comedy horror movie, has received a ton of favorable feedback from critics and fans alike. The movie follows a group of 20-somethings who are stranded inside a distant mansion by a storm and play a party game that results in one of them dying.

Party game horror is a popular subgenre of horror that has produced numerous box office hits over the years. Now is a great time to revisit those gems if you enjoyed Bodies Bodies Bodies’ compelling narrative, gory killings, and startling twists.

'Ready or Not' (2019)

A young bride named Grace (Samara Weaving) is pursued by her spouse’s affluent, Satan-worshiping family as part of a wedding night tradition in the 2019 black comedy horror film Ready or Not. They invite her to participate in a party game that functions similarly to "Hide and Seek," but as the newlywed learns, when someone is found, they are slain.

Given that it quickly blends spiritual terror and dark humor and can readily bring back memories of Bodies Bodies Bodies for fans, Ready or Not is the ideal pick for aficionados of party game horror. Additionally, the film's stellar ensemble cast will ensure that every second spent on screen is worthwhile.

'The Babysitter' (2017)

Another teen black comedy horror movie starring Samara Weaving follows a little boy (Judah Lewis) who develops a bond with his new babysitter, Bee (Weaving) but starts to wonder what she does in her off hours. He has no issue slipping out when his parents are away for the evening and following Bee to a gathering of some of her high school acquaintances where everything went wrong.

The Babysitter is a fantastic substitute for Bodies Bodies Bodies that fans may enjoy, with a well-balanced tone of horror and humor. The Babysitter also features a youthful, skilled cast that completely dominated every scene they were in, bringing the party game horror to a new height.

'Game Night' (2018)

In Game Night, Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams play a couple of enthusiastic gamers who often hold gaming nights at their home. However, one of their game nights takes a completely different turn when they engage in robberies, break-ins, and kidnappings, and everything goes wrong from there.

Game Night, in contrast to Bodies Bodies Bodies, smartly makes the party gone wrong theme a little lighter with more comedy and action than horror. However, both movies have a persistent sense of anxiety and unpredictability that makes it necessary for viewers to pay attention the entire time. Although Game Night isn't a horror movie, it's a safe pick that will appeal to a wide audience.

'Truth or Dare' (2017)

In Truth or Dare, a group of college students participate in a game of truth or dare while on vacation in Mexico, only to learn that failing to fulfill their commitments could have fatal implications. The movie also contains some otherworldly components that cause a fast turn in the narrative.

Contrary to Bodies Bodies Bodies, Truth or Dare has certain paranormal components that can disturb viewers due to its gritty and violent nature. However, the film maintains a good balance between horror and black humor that will instantly bring back memories of the 2022 movie.

'You’re Next' (2011)

A group of masked assassins attack an estranged family during their wedding outing in the Adam Wingard-directed movie, You’re Next, which gained cult status upon its release. Fortunately, they have a visitor who turns out to be rather wicked in her own right, turning the movie into a bloodbath of a party gone wrong.

Fans of party game horror will enjoy the film's dark humor, needless violence, gratifying surprises, and good old-fashioned chaos. You're Next, like Bodies Bodies Bodies, is aggressive, startling, and humorous all at once, holding viewers' attention for the duration of the movie.

'Would You Rather' (2012)

Would You Rather follows a young woman (Brittany Snow) who decides to meet a bunch of strangers at a special party where the "Would you Rather" party game has the potential to award the winner with a sizable quantity of money in an attempt to help her brother. Regrettably, the party changes due to the game's progressively sadistic possibilities.

With its slow-burn terror, clever filmmaking angle, and suffocating music, Would You Rather succeeds in making the audience as uneasy as the main character. In addition, the ensemble is similarly outstanding, contributing to the film's increased suspense and dread.

'Dead Body' (2017)

Dead Body follows a group of high school friends who go on one last retreat together since they are worried that their various college and career options would separate them after graduation. They play "Dead Body," a game comparable to "Hide and Seek." until one member decides to eliminate the other players, one by one.

Dead Body, like most of the movies on this list, is a fantastic blend of horror and dark comedy. When combined with the performance of youthful actors, it's one of the best films to watch as a follow-up after Bodies Bodies Bodies.

All My Friends Are Dead (2020)

The central characters in Jan Belcl's horror comedy All My Friends Are Dead are a group of youngsters attending a New Year's party. However, when teenagers engage in interpersonal disputes, a series of occurrences begin, resulting in the group's disastrous fate.

The cleverly constructed movie contains a ton of subplots and surprises that will engage viewers right away. Furthermore, viewers will be reminded of Bodies Bodies Bodies by its endearing black comedy style and liberal use of tragic situations. However, it plays with the slasher horror clichés, making it one of the original and unique movies in the category.

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

There’s Someone Inside Your House, a slasher film directed by Patrick Brice and based on Stephanie Perkins’ horror novel of the same name, follows Makani Young (Sydney Park), a senior transfer student from Hawaii who relocates to Osborne, Nebraska. Nonetheless, she quickly finds herself involved in a string of horrific killings.

It has a diverse cast and delivers a compelling tale about teenage murders. As a result, There’s Someone Inside Your House and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies share certain commonalities with the audience. The movie's twists will also leave viewers guessing about the killer's identity, even though little hints are given.

