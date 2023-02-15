The supernatural film genre has changed its definition over time. Despite those changes, the research and backstory behind every film have always been rooted in lore and cultural urban legends. Books like the Brothers Grimm and Aesop's fables made their way into the very fabric of many films. In recent years, many supernatural films have seen an increase in the use of horror-based stories like vampires, aliens, and werewolves.

In the past two years, werewolves have seen a rise in mainstream popularity similar to the late 2000s vampire Twilight craze. The early 2010s saw found footage and demonic possession supernatural films like Paranormal Activity take shape in Hollywood. Every decade has seen its fair share of rising trends with werewolves gaining their moment in the sun now with Werewolves Within and Teen Wolf: The Movie. No matter which lore the supernatural genre decides to get into next, there are plenty of previous stellar films to work from.

1 'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster's directorial debut changed the direction of supernatural thrillers. With the passing of her mother, Annie Graham (Toni Collette) and members of her family began to experience supernatural occurrences. Hereditary premiered at Sundance Film Festival and became one of the indie studio A24's highest-grossing films.

The film allowed viewers to see another side of the supernatural psychological genre. On a budget of $10 million, the film grossed over $80 million worldwide. Hereditary utilized real occult symbolism to create a film that was both a hit and terrifying, making Aster a household name.

2 'It Follows' (2014)

One of the most original American horror films in recent years. It Follows tells the story of a young woman who, after a sexual encounter, is followed by a supernatural entity. In order to stay one step ahead of the entity, Jay (Maika Monroe) must pass the fatal curse onto the next victim.

The film was praised for its portrayal of America and its outlook on modern sex culture. Using less of the traditional jump scares in most horror films, It Follows sets itself apart. Throwing in horror and an unforeseen entity, It Follows became a modern classic in the horror and supernatural genre.

3 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

A cult classic film that made Megan Fox a star, Jennifer's Body is a supernatural horror comedy film. A cheerleader is possessed by a powerful demon who goes on a bloody rampage against her male classmates. Amanda Seyfried also co-stars as the nerdy friend who tries to stop her.

Despite the poor box office performance, Jennifer's Body became a widespread cult classic years after. The film's witty banter between Fox and Seyfried made for chemistry with Fox showcasing her more evil side. Fans have been waiting for a squeal for years as talks have stalled.

4 'R.I.P.D.' (2013)

The comedic pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges makes for a supernatural buddy cop like no other. R.I.P.D. places a former cop into the Rest In Peace Department, an afterlife law enforcement to hunt down various demons on Earth.

The duo of Bridges and Reynolds wasn't enough to keep the film afloat as the film bombed at the box office. Still, R.I.P.D. holds enough charm and star power to make another. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, starring Jeffery Donovan, was released on Netflix last year.

5 'Beautiful Creatures' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

Beautiful Creatures is a gothic fantasy romance film that told a story about a young girl who brings her partner to meet her mysterious family. Over time, the couple finds themselves caught in the middle of a supernatural event that changes their lives forever.

The film, like many other YA novel film adaptions, is geared towards a certain audience but manages to distance itself in a way. Even with stars like Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Irons and Emma Thompson, Beautiful Creatures manages to stay true to the source.

6 'Chronicle' (2012)

Chronicle falls within the realm of found footage with a supernatural element. Chronicle is about three teenage boys whose lives are changed when they find an alien substance that grants them supernatural abilities.

During a time when paranormal found footage films began gaining popularity, Chronicle set itself apart from the pack drawing inspiration from the villain movie trope. Viewers see the real drawback to humans dealing with gaining abilities and how it affects each of the protagonists. There have been rumors of a squeal happening for years but nothing is certain yet.

7 'Nope' (2022)

Jordan Peele continues his stellar descent into horror. Nope sees Peele and his favorite leading man Daniel Kaluuya reunite for a film about brother and sister horse wranglers who discover something otherworldly in the skies over their ranch.

Like his previous films, Peele finds surrealism and uses his own imagination to create a world self-reflective of modern times. The film was well-received for its use of sound and effects to portray its plot.

8 'Underworld' (2003)

Image via Screen Gems

Kate Beckinsale stars as Selene, a vampire assassin that hunts down Lycans, another name for werewolves. The plot evolves when Selene falls in love with a human who is bitten by a Lycan. In the end, she must choose whether to follow her duty or rise against it.

One of the earliest modern supernatural films to showcase vampires and werewolves, Underworldbecame an important part of the legacy of modern-day supernatural films featuring vampires and werewolves. Along with Resident Evil, both franchises dominated the box office in the early 2000s with non-stop action, next-gen special effects, and leading women.

9 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Bruce Campbell stars in Sam Raimi's 1981 classic The Evil Dead as Ash Williams who must survive the hordes of the undead until daylight after he and his friends open the gates of Hell. The film launched the successful Evil Dead franchise and the careers of Campbell and Raimi.

The Evil Dead remains one of the highest-grossing independent films of all time and the best horror film for many. Raimi also received high praise from some of the best horror directors for his directional debut and continues to be in demand for his vision.

10 'Carrie' (1976)

Image via United Artists

A defining supernatural film in American film history. Carrie stars Sissy Spacek in the titular role of a shy woman, controlled by an overbearing mother, who seeks revenge at her senior prom. In the supernatural aspect, Carrie uses telekinetic abilities to carry out her justice.

With the vision of Brian De Palma, Carrie became one of the most important films in the horror supernatural genre. The film helped launch famous author Stephen King's foray into novel movie adaptations. Because of its major cultural significance, the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

