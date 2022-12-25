Damien Chazelle's Babylon is quite possibly one of the most anticipated films of the year, if not the most awaited. With a mix of great and questionable reactions so far, the film, which tells the ambitious tale of outrageous excessiveness during the film industry's early era of decadence, is, of course, described as a "daring Hollywood epic." Although Babylon only comes out earlier next year, the promising movie counts with a talented cast and has already attained five 2023 Golden Globes nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Drama.

RELATED: Best Movies About Making Movies to Watch After 'The Bubble'

From films about making films that feature a similar kind of storyline that Babylon seemingly does, like Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to motion pictures that heavily influenced the upcoming movie, according to Margot Robbie's alleged now-deleted Letterboxd account, these are some picks to help you get hyped for all that old Hollywood glory.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Tarantino's 2019 drama is set in 1969 Los Angeles and counts on a lot of well-known faces, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Babylon stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Although it revolves around the stories of different characters, the movie mostly focuses on DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton, a TV actor who, along with his stunt double (Pitt), struggles to be successful in the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Mixing real-life events (including Robbie's amorous character, Sharon, who was based on the late actress Sharon Tate) and fiction, this engaging film feels like a love letter to the film industry, featuring a captivating storyline, an incredible soundtrack that sends you right back to the late sixties, and a very pleasing, twisting turn of events near its ending. Stream Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Starz.

'The Passion of Joan of Arc' (1928)

One of the films that were in Robbie's alleged Babylon inspired Letterboxd list was 1928's The Passion of Joan of Arc (French: La passion de Jeanne d'Arc). Based on the actual record of the trial of Joan of Arc, this intriguing film set in 1431 follows the sufferings of France's national symbol, portrayed by Maria Falconetti, as she faces degradation and torture after being put on trial on charges of heresy, in which she was interrogated by the Cardinal of Winchester and mocked by the judge for claiming to see appearances of St. Michael, St. Catherine, and St. Margaret.

A very emotional, stunning movie, The Passion of Joan of Arc counts with astounding cinematography and superb acting. There's no doubt that this heartbreaking and devastating masterpiece stands the test of time as one of the most remarkable silent movies ever made, managing to capture emotion like no other. Stream The Passion of Joan of Arc on HBO Max.

'The Wild Party' (1929)

This fun 1929 romance drama follows the lives of college girls who like their parties a bit more than their classes. When mischievous "it girl" Stella Ames (Clara Bow, who will be played by Robbie in Babylon, in her first "talkie" film) goes too far at a local bar and lands in trouble, her professor James Gilmore (Fredric March) comes to rescue.

Directed by one of the only female directors during this time in Hollywood, Dorothy Arzner, The Wild Party may not be a brilliant film (especially given the transitional sound period), but it is nonetheless one very fun vintage movie that focuses on sisterhood and wonderfully tackles the importance of female friendships.

'Dancing Mothers' (1926)

This melodramatic silent feature centers around a mother who tries to protect her daughter by trying to get the man with whom her daughter was in love. This ends up going incredibly wrong and Kittens' (show-stealer Clara Bow) mother Ethel (Alice Joyce) ends up falling for the man who “threatened” her daughter (Conway Tearle).

A product of its time and a solid adaptation of the '20s play, Dancing Mothers intriguingly examines flapper culture and features an unconventional ending. For some reason yet unknown, it also took a spot on Robbie's (alleged) Babylon inspiration list. Watch Dancing Mothers on Youtube.

'Safety Last!' (1932)

Set in 1922, Harold (Harold Lloyd) leaves his small country town and heads to the big city to get a job, leaving his girlfriend Mildred (Mildred Davis) behind with the promise that he will come back and propose when he makes it good. Enthusiastic about his future, Harold gets into some interesting misadventures while on the verge of getting fired.

One of the funniest silent comedies to date, Safety Last! showcases why Harold Lloyd is often considered the third great silent comedian (behind Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin). This 1932 feature is hilarious throughout its entirety and, undoubtedly, an absolute delight of a film. Stream Safety Last! on HBO Max.

'Call Her Savage' (1932)

Yet another movie starring old Hollywood wild child icon Clara Bow, this 1932 ahead-of-its-time movie (for the decade it came out) follows high-spirited and short-tempered Nasa Spring, born and raised in Texas to two wealthy parents, as she navigates through life and learns from her mistakes. After being shipped to Chicago by her father, Nasa sets on a troublemaking journey and defies her dad by marrying a rich playboy.

Filled with good performances (particularly from Bow, who never fails to impress), Call Her Savage is a very provocative, entertaining, and never-dull film that tackles some of the less talked about topics during this era, including prostitution, homosexuals, and extra-marital affairs. Watch Call her Savage on Youtube.

'Boogie Nights' (1997)

Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights also depicts the rise into fame back in 1977, when the pleasure business was booming, as it follows young and handsome Eddie's (Mark Wahlberg) journey in the adult film industry after pornography director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds) discovers him. Under the stage name of Dirk Diggler, Eddie finds himself living a life he's always dreamt of — that is until the devastating consequences of fame come his way.

Bold and energetic, Boogie Nights offers its audience a sneak peek into the '70s as it explores its world of drugs, sex, and rock and roll in a brilliantly told, oddly touching story. Although it may not be for everyone, the Thomas Anderson film is considered one of the best out of all the director's acclaimed work. Stream Boogie Nights on Showtime.

'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

Marcello Rubini (Marcello Mastroianni) is a tabloid journalist in La Dolce Vita's 1959-1960 Rome. Because his job is to catch celebrities in embarrassing and problematic situations, Rubini tends to be close to his subjects, including, of course, beautiful women. He has an affair with local heiress Maddalena (Anouk Aimee) and Swedish superstar-actress Sylvia (Anita Ekberg), despite being engaged to insecure Emma (Yvonne Furneaux).

An early critique to press photography and "the sweet life" (as the Italian title translates) of wealth, celebrity, and self-indulgence, this Federico Fellini film remains highly praised today. Featuring poetic black-and-white cinematography, La Dolce Vita is an essential Italian watch. When talking about the upcoming film with Carey Mulligan recently, Robbie said that "when I read the script, I was like, 'this is like La Dolce Vita and The Wolf of Wall Street had a baby — and I love it.'” Steam La Dolce Vita on Filmbox+.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Based on Jordan Belfort's real-life story in the early 1990s, this remarkable Martin Scorsese film stars Robbie and DiCaprio in two of their finest performances as it depicts Belfort's rise to a wealthy stockbroker living the high life, to his downfall, which involves crime and corruption.

The Wolf of Wall Street is definitely one of the most memorable 2010s films and was nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award. An energetic and lavish film (much like Babylon is rumored to be), it holds a special place in a lot of people's hearts. Steam The Wolf of Wall Street on Paramount+.

'La La Land' (2016)

Best Picture Academy Award nominee La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in two of their most captivating roles. It centers around the characters' journeys as they navigate through their successful careers in the Los Angeles film and music industry — Mia is an actress, and Sebastian is a pianist; although both fall in love with each other, they have trouble attempting to reconcile their future aspirations.

Heartbreaking and heartwarming all the same, this stunning Damien Chazelle movie is the perfect watch for those who are awaiting Babylon's big premiere; not only does it deal with similar themes, but it is directed by the same filmmaker, offering audiences a glimpse of his style. Steam La La Land on Prime Video.

NEXT: Movies That Need to Be Seen in a Cinema to Fully Appreciate