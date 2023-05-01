Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 32nd overall entry in the MCU, and obviously the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, too. Signs point to it being an emotional send-off to the characters, with Vol. 3 set to conclude a trilogy that began back in 2014, with all three movies being written and directed by James Gunn. The characters who make up the titular squad instantly became some of the franchise's most beloved, and have thrived in their own movies and a handful of crossovers in the years since that first Guardians film.

At this point, the MCU has become an admittedly unwieldy beast. Die-hard fans may say all previous movies (and TV shows) should be watched before Guardians 3, but that's just not feasible for everyone. For anyone wanting a refresher before the third Guardians movie, the following titles are all worth a watch (or re-watch), given they either feature the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, or otherwise capture the tone/energy of Gunn's films.

10 'The Avengers' (2012)

It may look quaint now, but The Avengers was a huge deal back in 2012. It served as a finale for Marvel's first phase, and was built towards over the course of five movies, all released between 2008 and 2011. Putting six different heroes in a single movie seemed like a big risk, but it paid off wonderfully, and showed that superhero team-ups on the big screen could work.

And it's that dynamic that ended up working wonders for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, too. Admittedly, that franchise had an even tougher task, given most of the Avengers were at least introduced in prior movies, but for being the first MCU movie with a team of heroes (and all the bickering that comes with that), The Avengers helped pave the way for Guardians.

9 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

It's a no-brainer to revisit the Guardians movie that started it all when preparing for Vol. 3. 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit, and brought science-fiction to the MCU to an even greater extent than before, being an early Marvel movie that spent very little time on Earth.

It was also an introduction to the Guardians of the Galaxy characters for most people, given they'd been relatively obscure characters before 2014. It made the characters instantly endearing, told an engaging story, had a killer soundtrack, and instantly established James Gunn as one of the most distinctive creative voices working for the MCU.

8 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

While it might have been a slight step-down from the first Avengers movie, 2015's Age of Ultron still worked in enough areas to be a mostly successful follow-up. It hit the ground running, with the team already established in the first movie, and introduced both the titular villain and a handful of new super-powered characters into the fold.

In 2015, it wasn't time for the Guardians of the Galaxy to cross over just yet, but it was approaching. After all, Hulk himself travels to space at the film's end, and Thanos is also seen preparing to get personally involved in a mid-credits scene, with both moments highlighting that the Earth characters are soon going to clash with those in space, and vice versa.

7 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 takes an interesting route for a sequel. It's less about upping external stakes and having bigger action and more spectacle (though there is still a decent amount of that), and more about exploring its characters in more depth, and putting them through more emotional turmoil than they faced in their first movie.

It also thrives from having a much better villain than the first movie, with Kurt Russell playing Ego the Living Planet to perfection, and being a great antagonist for his son, Peter Quill, in particular. As was the case with the first Guardians movie, revisiting Vol. 2 before Vol. 3's release feels like a no-brainer.

6 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Admittedly, Thor: Ragnarok doesn't have a huge deal in common narratively with any of the Guardians movies, and the two don't exactly cross over. It can be helpful to know where Thor is at this film's end, seeing as the next Avengers movie has him meeting the Guardians while in space, but the two worlds don't collide in this film by any means.

Yet tonally, Ragnarok has similarities to the Guardians movies. This third Thor film stands out for being largely comedic without being a total parody or anything, and balancing its jokes and silly moments with solid action and a few emotional moments. The Guardians films tend to try and do the same, making Thor: Ragnarok a good movie to watch for Guardians fans who want something sort of similar.

5 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War is the darkest and most emotionally taxing movie in the MCU to date, and it's hard to imagine things getting much bleaker than this one. It centers on Thanos finally getting around to seizing the various Infinity Stones for himself, and spending the film getting closer and closer to achieving his goal of halving the universe's population.

This is the first time the Guardians of the Galaxy find themselves crossing over with other heroes from the MCU, and they're a core part of what makes the overall movie so great. Though Gunn himself might not have agreed with some of the things the Guardians did, it's still an important milestone for the characters from his films, and, naturally, an important entry in the overall MCU.

4 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

A lengthy and epic finale for the first three phases of the MCU, Avengers: Endgame was an impressive achievement from a writing and technical perspective. Even if it's not the very best film from the series so far, it's easily one of the most significant, if not the most significant, resolving Infinity War's devastating ending and bidding farewell to several beloved characters who'd been MCU staples since the start.

For much of the movie, Rocket - and Nebula, if she counts - are the only two Guardians around after Thanos' snap, though the others appear in the climactic battle. As such, the group dynamic that makes the Guardians movies great isn't really present, but since they appear here - and depart for further adventures at the end - it might be worth a re-watch.

3 'I Am Groot' (2022)

Sure, I Am Groot doesn't exactly count as a movie by anyone's definition. It's a miniseries with an emphasis on the "mini," being comprised of five short episodes that all center on Baby Groot having various low-stakes adventures, with each running for about five to six minutes in length.

That means the entire thing can be finished in half an hour, but with it being such a small commitment, it's hard to think of an excuse not to watch it before Vol. 3. It's unlikely to tie into future movies admittedly, but it's a nice way to spend a little more time with everyone's favorite pint-sized talking tree.

2 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Though it was a disappointing entry in an uneven Phase 4, it has to be begrudgingly admitted that Thor: Love and Thunder does tie into the Guardians of the Galaxy and their overall story. They're with Thor at the start of the movie, but part ways after no more than a couple of scenes, with their appearance amounting to an extended cameo.

It's even more disappointing considering that they don't really feel like the characters people love, and it's baffling to an even greater extent because of how much fun Thor and the Guardians being together during Infinity War was. For completionists, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the last times we see the Guardians before Vol. 3, but more casual fans may want to steer clear of a revisit.

1 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022)

A brief, silly, and mostly entertaining one-off special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a decent addition to the overall Guardians series. It runs for a little over 40 minutes, and follows Drax and Mantis as they attempt to kidnap Kevin Bacon and bring him to Peter Quill as a Christmas gift.

It works as an isolated story with lowered stakes and a holiday theme, but there are aspects to the storyline that will likely prove important to Vol. 3, including Peter's heartbreak about Gamora and their purchasing of Knowhere. Like I Am Groot, its brevity makes it easy to revisit before watching Vol. 3.

