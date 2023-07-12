Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, as J. Robert Oppenheimer, has been getting a lot of buzz this summer for its subject (The Manhattan Project) and its close premiere date with The Barbie movie. Long before Oppenheimer, there have been many movies created about The Manhattan Project, J. Robert Oppenheimer, or the terrors of the atomic bomb.

We searched Reddit to discover what movies and documentaries Redditors recommend to watch before Oppenheimer. From Fat Man and Little Boy to Trinity and Beyond - The Atomic Bomb Movie, there are many different options for documentary lovers, classic film enthusiasts, and even sci-fi fans.

10 'Fat Man and Little Boy' (1989)

Fat Man and Little Boy, directed by Roland Joffé, is a dramatic interpretation of the events and people surrounding The Manhattan Project. General Groves enlists the help of a team of scientists, including Oppenheimer, to develop atomic bombs. Politics and technical issues delay and cause the team to clash with each other as they get closer to creating Fat Man, a heavy plutonium bomb, and Little Boy, a smaller plutonium bomb. The movie brings together an all-star cast, including Paul Newman (General Leslie R. Groves), Dwight Schultz (J. Robert Oppenheimer), John Cusack (Michael Merriman), Laura Dern (Kathleen Robinson), and Bonnie Bedelia (Kitty Oppenheimer).

Critics weren't too excited about Fat Man and Little Boy when it came out, but Reddit doesn't seem to mind the dramatization of The Manhattan Project. Reddit user Beatle7 commented that "Fat Man and Little Boy does cover it [The Manhattan Project], and it's OK..." Another user Spies87 also mentions Fat Man and Little Boy as a recommendation. This movie will provide Oppenheimer moviegoers with a base for what direction a fictionalized movie can take, but it won't provide a good basis for facts about The Manhattan Project.

9 'Infinity' (1996)

Infinity is kind of indirectly related to The Manhattan Project. Matthew Broderick stars as Richard Feynman, a physician known for his work on The Manhattan Project. Infinity doesn't focus too much on the science or what goes on with atomic bombs. Instead, the film's plot dives into the romantic chemistry between Richard and Arline, his love interest who is played by Patricia Arquette.

While Oppenheimer isn't a romance, movie fans should consider giving Infinity a watch before they head to the theater to see Christopher Nolan's thriller unfold. Richard Feynman is depicted by Jack Quaid in Oppenheimer. Infinity gives a peak into Richard Feynman's life outside the lab and how he met his future wife, Arline. "There's a great movie of Matthew Broderick's (produced and acted in) called Infinity in which he's playing the physicist Richard Feynman, who was instrumental in the Manhattan Project. He was newly married when he worked there, and it's a big part of the movie," wrote Reddit user Beatle7.

8 'The Manhattan Project' (1986)

Despite its name, The Manhattan Project, directed by Marshall Brickman, isn't actually about the atomic bomb experiment in New Mexico. However, this film does involve an atomic bomb. Paul, a smart young teenager played by Christopher Collet, decides to create an atomic bomb for his school science project after he is inspired by a visit to scientist John Mathewson's lab. Paul must steal radioactive materials to build his project and to help his aspiring journalist girlfriend, Jenny, who wants to expose the company that John works for.

The Manhattan Project and Oppenheimer are very different movies, but they both are thrillers. A viewing of The Manhattan Project will help Oppenheimer moviegoers in the right state of mind to watch the fast-paced action and intrigue. One of the main reasons to watch The Manhattan Project is Lithgow's portrayal of scientist John Mathewson. Reddit user castlebravomedia commented that the film is alright, but John Lithgow is always fun to watch.

7 'The Beginning of The End' (1957)

The Beginning of The End, directed by Bert I. Gordon, is another sci-fi movie that doesn't involve anything about The Manhattan Project, but it deals atomic horror. The film stars Peggy Castle as Audrey Ames, a journalist who must work with Dr. Ed Wainwright, a scientist, to stop giant grasshoppers (whose size happened due to consuming radioactive tomatoes) from destroying Chicago.

Redditor mike_sean recommended watching The Beginning of The End to a Reddit user who asked for suggestions on movies that depict The Manhattan Project. Giant monster movies, also known as kaiju films, are a cultural aftereffect of people's fear of nuclear war and atomic bombs. Like other giant monster movies, The Beginning of The End depicts this fear in the metaphor of giant grasshoppers. The film was made ten years after The Manhattan Project ended, and shows how it had lasting impact on the American subconscious.

6 'Day One' (1989)

Day One, directed by Joseph Sargent, is an Emmy-award winning TV movie about the creation of the atomic bomb. This docudrama portrays the dynamics (good and bad) between General Groves (Brian Dennehy) and The Manhattan Project team, including J. Robert Oppenheimer (David Strathairn) and Leo Szilard (Michael Tucker).

Day One fans say that this is a solid adaptation of the novel, One Day by Peter Wyden. Many fans also commend David Strathairn's performance as Oppenheimer and Brian Dennehy's portrayal of General Groves. Reddit user mike_sean suggested this movie to their fellow Redditor who was looking for recommendations for movies related to The Manhattan Project.

5 'Countdown to Zero' (2010)

Countdown to Zero, is a documentary directed by Lucy Walker, about the atomic bomb and nuclear arms race. It's an intense analysis at how the possibility of nuclear weapons being unleashed has risen due to factors such as terrorism and lack of legislation.

This documentary doesn't dive into The Manhattan Project. However, there are moments of in the film which show Oppenheimer. Reddit user Summerbrau recommended Countdown to Zero to a Redditor who was looking for documentaries about The Manhattan Project. They commented: "Not specifically the Manhattan Project but has a lot of Oppenheimer footage from the day. Countdown to Zero by Lucy Walker."

4 'The Day After Trinity' (1981)

The Day After Trinity is a documentary directed by Jon H. Else. The documentary's name refers to a famous quote said by Oppenheimer. The Day After Trinity examines the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his work associated with The Manhattan Project. While the film does include information about the early days of The Manhattan Project, it also extensively covers the aftermath of the Trinity event.





What is the most interesting thing about The Day After Trinity is that it just doesn't talk about J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film features several interviews with people who worked on The Manhattan Project. As a bonus, the documentary also has declassified government footage. One Reddit user wrote: "The Day after Trinity" - this one is great. It has a lot of interviews."

3 'The Atomic Cafe' (1982)

The Atomic Cafe, directed by Jayne Loader, Kevin Rafferty, and Pierce Rafferty, is a documentary-like film of archival footage from the 1930s and 1940s. The editing together of U.S. propaganda about atomic bombs creates an oftentimes funny, but mostly terrifying depiction of atomic bombs.

From the obscure music to its tongue-in-cheek humor, critics and fans absolutely love this documentary. The Atomic Cafe sends its viewers a message about atomic bombs with only footage and no narration. This makes it a prime candidate for being a classic documentary. Reddit user mi-16evil calls The Atomic Cafe a "classic about nuclear paranoia."

2 'The Trials of J. Robert Oppenheimer' (2008)

The Trials of J. Robert Oppenheimer, directed by David Grubin and narrated by Campbell Scott, is a made of TV documentary which follows the life of Oppenheimer from his childhood to his time as a scientist on The Manhattan Project. This film is part of The American Experience series from PBS and WGBH Boston.

Reddit user TepidShark recommended The Trails of J. Robert Oppenheimer to a Redditor who wanted to know any movies or TV shows they should look into before they see Oppenheimer. This documentary takes a biographical look into Oppenheimer's life with archival footage, but it also includes reenactments of the Oppenheimer security hearing. In their comment, Redditor TepidShark mentions that the documentary "features recreations of a trial Oppenheimer was involved in, that feature David Strathairn as Oppenheimer."

1 'Trinity and Beyond: The Atomic Bomb Movie' (1995)

Fans of Trinity and Beyond praise it for being informative and haunting. The film is also popular for its score by the Moscow Symphony Orchestra. Redditor user mi-16evil suggests that people interested in seeing Oppenheimer should watch this movie because it is a "pretty good straight up documentary about the nuclear arms race."

